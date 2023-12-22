monsitj

Investment Thesis

Before Q2 earnings in September, we raised our rating on CarMax (NYSE:KMX) because we observed that the used car market is stabilizing and—most importantly—that CarMax's current omnichannel strategy is likely to help it expand its market share in the fragmented used car market, where it currently holds less than 2% of the market in the US.

The stock dropped 15% after those earnings, though, since CarMax paused their share buyback program. But we saw that as a chance to buy more shares and options at lower prices. And it paid off, with the stock now rebounding about 10% above where we first recommended it.

Seeking Alpha

In the third quarter, CarMax saw demand improve. That allowed their gross profit to start growing again. And they maintained discipline on expenses. As a result, earnings jumped 118%.

Looking ahead to calendar 2024, we think CarMax should see even more tailwinds. As inflation and interest rates come down, that should be hugely favorable for the used car industry.

For investors looking at smaller names like CarMax, it's really important to focus on the long-term potential rather than short-term noise around earnings or macro factors. In Q3, CarMax did resume their share repurchases after taking a cautious stance during the Q2 report.

Our DCF model points to a valuation of $159, representing a 103% upside from current levels. We believe their omnichannel strategy can truly disrupt the used car market. So we remain very bullish on the stock for the long term.

Financials

In its third-quarter earnings, CarMax continued to show improvement in both revenue and profit growth. Revenue declines narrowed to -5.5%, compared to -13% in Q2. And wholesale unit growth bounced back to 7.7% for the quarter.

KMX

This suggests we may be nearing a bottom in the used car market, as demand is picking up even with record-high interest rates in Q3. As inflation moderates further in Q4 and the Fed sends more dovish signals, CarMax should see even more tailwinds in 2024.

One proof point is that despite the revenue decline, gross profits rose 6.3%, driven by improved unit economics. This signals CarMax is regaining bargaining power with consumers.

Additionally, management maintained strong expense control, with operating expenses falling at a similar rate to revenues. Advertising spending did deleverage, suggesting demand is improving but not yet optimal.

Overall, the company grew earnings an impressive 118%, proving management has successfully navigated uncertainty. The quarter shows CarMax is on the right track for stronger performance as macro conditions improve.

Risks

Two financial ratios in the Q3 report may have made some investors nervous, as the stock traded sideways, from up 15% premarket to around 5% at close after earnings.

Seeking Alpha

Specifically, CarMax showed an increase in inventory even as revenues declined. To some, that may signal weak inventory management. However, we see it differently.

KMX

As we've pointed out, the used car industry still faces shortages for two reasons: 1) lack of supply during COVID, and 2) the UAW strike. So holding more inventory now is a good thing for CarMax, in our view. It allows them to boost profits as long as they can turn inventory faster than it depreciates or loses value. And their improving unit economics suggest they can do just that.

So the inventory build, to us, is not a sign of poor management but rather CarMax positioning itself to capitalize as market conditions improve. The Q3 results reinforce our positive long-term outlook.

Another financial ratio that gave some investors pause was the advertising expense deleverage in the quarter. This suggests management expected stronger demand that didn't fully materialize.

However, we aren't too concerned for a few reasons. First, management was still able to lower overall operating expenses by 11%, more than the revenue decline. This demonstrates strong control over operations.

Second, we don't see major risks to used car demand long-term. Demand is recovering, even if not as fast as expected, and may have bottomed out already. And the Fed's dovish stance for 2024 should provide more support as rates and inflation fall.

KMX

These risks may create some short-term volatility. But our bullish long-term thesis remains intact. We don't see any red flags that change our view of the company's growth potential.

We'll keep monitoring these risks, but aren't overly worried about either the short or long-term outlook. Our focus remains on the immense opportunity we see for CarMax to gain market share and disrupt the used car industry.

Valuation

Our DCF model suggests a price target of $159, representing a 103% upside from current levels.

Under a 10-year growth model, we assume CarMax can expand its market share from 2% currently to 10% over the next decade before settling into 3% annual growth thereafter. Applying a 3% long-term free cash flow margin and 12% WACC, our valuation generates a price target of $159, representing a 104% upside from the current price.

Sensitivity Analysis (LEL)

Our model values CarMax as a high-growth stock. However, the market is currently pricing it more like a value play.

Typically, the market won't apply a high long-term growth multiple until the company returns to strong growth mode. Otherwise, it assumes just inflationary growth, warranting a value valuation. But with wholesale units back in growth mode and overall revenue decline narrowing to -5% this quarter, there's a good chance the market re-rates CarMax as a growth stock in 2024 as inflation and rates fall.

On a comparable basis, we're not concerned about the higher-than-median sector multiple our target implies. We believe CarMax has the potential to disrupt traditional used car sales, justifying a premium valuation to its peers.

Seeking Alpha

In fact, CarMax currently trades at a discount to its 5-year average, especially on a P/S and EV/S basis at just 0.41x and 1.14x respectively. For investors who believe in CarMax's ongoing relevance, this looks like an attractive entry point.

The market is being short-sighted, in our view. We remain confident in the long-term growth story as CarMax takes market share through its omnichannel strategy. The company just needs macro conditions to cooperate for the market to rerate the multiple to match the opportunity we see.

Conclusion

CarMax's stock price has risen about 10% since our last coverage. But we still have a healthy appetite to buy more shares around current levels.

Looking ahead, we expect CarMax's financials to continue improving in 2024 as macro conditions become more favorable. Revenue declines should continue narrowing, and profit growth should accelerate. This makes our $159 price target seem very achievable.

With the company returning to growth, we see a high probability of the market repricing CarMax shares from a value to a growth stock. The Q3 report gives us confidence they are on the right track.

So we remain very bullish on CarMax. The market is underestimating its ability to gain market share through an omnichannel strategy that disrupts used car sales. While macro volatility may persist in the near term, our focus remains on the immense long-term potential as CarMax cements itself as a leader in this fragmented industry.