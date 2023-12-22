Gruma Executing Well, But Sentiment And Margin Leverage Could Be More Challenging Soon

Anna Chaplygina

Strong margin performance has continued to be the gift that keeps on giving for Gruma (OTCPK:GMKKY) (GRUMAB.MX) shareholders, leading to above-expectation quarters for this leading tortilla and corn flour company, as well as ongoing outperformance (outperforming the S&P 500 by a couple of points since my last update). Better still, the company has continued to roll out innovative new retail products in the U.S. market (its highest-margin market), helping it to gain share and preserve pricing power.

Although I do think the shares are still reasonably priced today, and management has been executing well, I think 2024 could be a more challenging year for the shares. A strong El Niño climate cycle could well lead to more volatility in grain prices, and I expect inflation in some other areas of the business (like labor), while retail pricing in the U.S. and Mexico is likely to come under more pressure, making additional sizable margin beats more challenging.

If you want a more defensive stock in your portfolio, I can certainly support continuing to own Gruma, but I do think a better chance to buy shares could emerge at some point in 2024.

Costs Under Control, But El Niño And Pricing Could Limit Margin Upside

Gruma has been benefiting from strong pricing power, improved premiumization, more stable input costs, and improving efficiency throughout 2023, and those benefits showed up again in third quarter results - while the top-line beat was fairly modest (3%, largely on pricing), the EBITDA beat was closer to 13%, with upside from both gross margin (up about a point year over year) and operational cost containment.

In the short term, I'm not too worried about input costs. The company is thoroughly hedged on corn into the second half of 2024, and about 60% hedged on its U.S. wheat needs, and those are the most significant incremental drivers for Gruma.

As those hedges roll off, though, there are risks that Gruma will be facing higher grain prices. El Niño cycles are difficult to predict (it is the weather, after all), but past cycles have led to higher price volatility and higher overall costs as the weather impacts yields in the Western hemisphere. I do also see risks from higher energy and labor costs as 2024 develops.

I also expect to see margins pressured by pricing. Pricing was up double-digits in both the U.S. and Mexico in the third quarter, but pricing momentum has flattened out recently and I believe pricing will come under more pressure in 2024 and consumers change their behaviors in response to pricing. I expect that Gruma will be very reluctant to actually cut prices (that would be historically consistent with how similar companies behave), but I do expect more promotional activity (coupons, rebates, et al) to soften pricing if and when demand weakens further in 2024.

Self-Help Continues To Help

Gruma has benefited from a strong inflationary environment that has allowed almost all food companies to move aggressively on pricing, but Gruma hasn't just been a "ride along" story. Instead the company has been actively rolling out more specialized value-added products that carry premium prices and face less competition.

Within the last year the company has rolled out a variety of additional gluten-free products, including tortillas made from almond flour and cauliflower, as well as products with higher protein content, organic ingredients, whole wheat, and other grains like chia and quinoa. Gruma has also continued to broaden their space on the shelves, rolling out more products in categories like flat breads, wraps, pitas, and chips.

I believe these new products help explain at least some of the ongoing share gains in the U.S. - as per the most recent Nielsen data, Gruma has continued to grow volumes a little above the industry average (around a half-point) while also enjoying well above-average pricing leverage.

I don't believe the benefits to these launches are limited to just the U.S. market. Expanding the company's product "form factors" is an important part of the company's efforts to grow its business in Europe - where there isn't as much familiarity with traditional Mexican/Latino food and not as much underlying demand for tortillas.

The Outlook

Management has been clear that they're open to considering M&A where it makes sense, and that would most likely mean the EU market where there would still be some opportunities to benefit from consolidation and/or further expansion of its product portfolio. I don't think any such deals would be all that large, though, and I think the risk of Gruma management squandering significant capital on M&A-fueled "growth for growth's sake" is low overall.

Even with the company's efforts to introduce new premium/value-added products in the U.S., I do still believe the overall pricing environment will be more challenging in 2024, and I likewise believe that margin leverage will be more challenging. I'm not saying there will be no improvement, but instead of the one to two-point improvements seen in 2023, I believe half-point or less year-over-year improvements will be more likely. Further, as I outlined above, I do think grain pricing could create some risks in the second half of the year and into 2025.

Longer term, I see this as turbulence and noise that doesn't really impact the long-term opportunity all that much. Between the growing Hispanic population in the U.S., the further expansion of the value-added portfolio in the U.S., and the opportunities to gain share in the EU and Mexico (the latter through further adoption of dry corn tortilla production as a timesaver), I still believe Gruma can generate revenue growth close to 5% over the long term.

On the margin side, I think 17% EBITDA margin in 2025/2026 is attainable, and I think Gruma can achieve free cash flow margins in the 6%-7% range over time, supporting high single-digit FCF growth and a steady improvement in the dividend payout.

Using my discounted free cash flow and EV/EBITDA approaches (the latter using an 8.5x multiple), I still believe the shares are around 10% to 20% undervalued today.

The Bottom Line

Given a still-reasonable valuation, a decent dividend, manageable debt, and strong market share in its primary markets, there are still bullish arguments for owning Gruma. My main issue now is more sentiment-driven, as I think the market will be less enthusiastic about these shares in the face of more limited margin expansion opportunities and likely more exciting opportunities outside of defensive stocks. As I said in the open, I can still see reasons to own these shares for investors who want some allocation to more defensive names, but I would prefer to wait for a better price before buying for more opportunistic reasons.

