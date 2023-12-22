sturti

Over the past three years, Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) stock has declined by 67.14%, which may lead investors to believe that the company is facing some troubles. While it is true that this stock is risky as it is still young, yet to generate profits, and incurring increasing operational costs and debt to drive growth, it is also significantly expanding its customer base and top line. Although the mounting losses are a concern, Sunnova's customers are bound by long-term contracts that take time to realize the financial rewards. This has kept me bullish in my previous articles. Following this stock over the past two years, we have seen the market's positive response to the Inflation Reduction Act incentive, followed by a downturn due to rising interest rates and inflationary market conditions. However, recently, the Fed's potential pivot towards lower interest rates has cast a favorable light on solar stocks, and demand is expected to rise. The big picture is that the company is delivering irrespective of market sentiment. Therefore, I maintain a long-term bullish stance on this stock.

Stock trend since IPO (SeekingAlpha.com)

Volatile renewable energy sector

Investing in renewable energy stocks requires distinguishing between short-term obstacles and long-term concerns regarding company performance. The energy market is volatile, making it a risky investment space. However, for long-term investors, it is essential to consider long-term trends such as an increase in government incentives for green energy, growing environmental pressures, and the increasing attractiveness and reliability of renewable energy pricing. These factors are strong indicators that companies within this segment will eventually succeed. However, not all renewable energy companies are guaranteed to succeed. The Fed's pivot in interest rates has positively impacted solar stocks, and Piper Sandler has identified Sunnova as one of the best to benefit from the growing demand due to better interest rates.

Expanding customer base and cash flow potential

Sunnova's growth in customer base and revenue is exciting, from 225,000 customers in August 2022, when I wrote my first article, to 386,000 by Q3 2023, marking a significant expansion. These customers commit to solar service agreements spanning 10 to 25 years, allowing Sunnova to shoulder initial costs while securing contracted long-term cash flow. The company anticipates a substantial $645 million in cash flow from these contracted customers over the next twelve months, showcasing the solidity of its revenue streams.

Company highlights (Investor presentation 2023)

Increasing top line and declining bottom line

Sunnova is a young company in a growth phase that has yet to report profits. It is investing heavily, which is impacting its bottom line. However, one of the key confidence indicators is its growth on a revenue and customer basis. We can see that TTM revenue of $722.1 million is more than double that of FY2021.

Annual revenue growth (SeekingAlpha.com)

There's an improvement in the company's profitability, which is evident in its EBITDA growth, although the TTM figure stands at $14.6 million, notably lower than that of FY2022.

Annual EBITDA growth (SeekingAlpha.com)

One of the concerning aspects of the company's operations is the escalating operating expenses, reaching $878.1 million in the trailing twelve months, more than double the expenses in FY2021. While higher startup costs are expected earlier in the business cycle, the lack of an upward trend is a point investors should monitor closely.

Annual operating income (SeekingAlpha.com)

The company's levered free cash flow is notably negative, standing at $1.446 billion, and its cash burn has been on the rise for nearly three consecutive financial years.

Annual levered free cash flow (SeekingAlpha.com)

The company has a total debt of $7.2 billion, which is quite substantial, while its unrestricted cash stands at $468 million. Although its cash reserve is increasing, it is still relatively low compared to its debt. We do, however, see that the company has adequate financing to continue its growth trajectory. The company's current ratio is 1.14, which means it can cover its short-term obligations. However, its quick ratio is slightly below one at 0.92, which indicates a more conservative measure of liquidity.

Financing and liquidity (Investor Presentation 2023)

Valuation

Solar stocks are a high-risk investment that can be affected by macroeconomic factors. This can be observed by looking at the performance of some of its peer companies such as SunPower Corporation (SPWR), Sunrun (RUN), and SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG) over the past three years. These companies have experienced significant declines in their stock prices. However, the situation has improved in recent times due to factors such as an improvement in interest rates and positive upgrades from reputable analysts such as Goldman Sachs and Piper Sandler.

Three year stock trend (SeekingAlpha.com)

The stock remains unattractive as an unprofitable company, far away from delivering positive EPS results. It is rated as a D by Seeking Alpha's Quant grading, and we can see a YoY decline in the company's profitability across its gross profit, EBIT, and net income margins.

Quant rating (SeekingAlpha.com)

Sunnova's YoY revenue growth at 69.06% surpasses its closest competitor, SolarEdge Technologies, by more than double. However, SolarEdge is already profitable, whereas Sunnova has yet to reach that stage.

Growth relative to peers (SeekingAlpha.com)

Risks and final thoughts

The valuations do not make the company look attractive. We have to be aware that this young company is still in a growth phase, and growing is what it is doing well. The company's customer base and revenue are growing at an impressive pace, well above its peers, which is boosting confidence. However, the increasing operational costs are undoubtedly concerning as we have yet to see the company deliver profits, and there is no clear path to profitability yet within its historical financial performance. However, the company has long-term customer agreements that should result in huge financial gains over the coming years. While the company's debt, negative cash flow from operations, and downward-sloping bottom line make it a risky stock, operational success and the company's access to financing suggest that the company can continue to add customers and further develop the business. In anticipation of future cash flow growth and at a downbeat stock price, I maintain a bullish stance on this stock.