H. William Tetlow/Hulton Archive via Getty Images

The Madison Square Garden in Midtown Manhattan is a New York icon, originally built in 1968 the arena has since had two major renovations in the 90s and more recently in 2013. The multi-purpose indoor arena, also called the Garden, was the highest-grossing venue of any size or shape in the world in terms of ticket sales in 2022 and is home to the New York Knicks of the NBA and the New York Rangers of the NHL. The arena is owned by $1.53 billion market cap Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE), a spin-off from Sphere Entertainment (SPHR) earlier this year in April. MSGE operates five iconic venues across New York and Chicago and represents a pure play on the growth of live entertainment and the experiential economy.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment November 2023 Presentation

The company is currently trading at 1.8x sales as it generated revenue of $851 million for its full-year fiscal 2023 ending June 30. MSGE essentially owns crucial infrastructure for the experience-driven economy with revenues that provide a high degree of visibility but with upside from higher venue utilization, marketing partnerships, and premium hospitality. For example, MSGE's 35-year license agreement with the Knicks and Rangers comes with 3% annual rent escalators up until 2055.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment November 2023 Presentation

The company's revenue base is also quite diversified across its four revenue segments, with ticketing and venue license fees forming the largest component of revenue at 42% and with sponsorship, signage, and suites the second-largest segment at 31%. The common shares have broadly traded flat since the spin-off but hold the potential to perform well next calendar year on the back of highly visible revenue guidance for revenue growth of at least 6% at the low end and Fed interest rate cuts that should reduce interest expenses due to total debt of $720 million at the end of MSGE's fiscal 2024 first quarter.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment November 2023 Presentation

Capital Return Strategy And Arena Utilization

MSGE intends to opportunistically repurchase its shares and has bought roughly 10% of its common shares since the April spin-off. There is another $110 million remaining under the company's current stock buyback authorization with the basic weighted average number of shares of common stock outstanding at the end of its first quarter at 50,437,000. MSGE's guidance for its full-year 2024 will see revenue come in at $900 million to $930 million, with its adjusted operating income at $160 million to $170 million.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment November 2023 Presentation

Growth is set to be driven by higher utilization of the arena, which had an effective utilization rate of 70% in fiscal 2023. This was from MSGE hosting 130 events at the arena in addition to 96 Knicks and the Rangers games for a total of roughly 230 events in the year. Pushing up bookings represents an upside for revenue, with an increasing number of artists and acts continuing to go on tour. 2024 is set to see Olivia Rodrigo, Billy Joel, and Madonna be hosted at the arena. MSGE flagged during its first quarter earnings call that it will chase additional marquee sporting events, concert residencies, and multi-night runs to further boost utilization.

Adjusted Operating Income, Debt, And Fed Pivot

Madison Square Garden Entertainment November 2023 Presentation

MSGE is projecting GAAP operating income of $85 million to $95 million in fiscal 2024, with an adjusted figure that's 1.9x as large when you add back one-time and non-cash expenses. To be clear, these are real expenses, but the adjusted figure should be more reflective of the underlying flow of cash. The company realized a net interest expense of $13.4 million during its first quarter, up by $1 million sequentially. Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at $39.5 million at the end of the first quarter was down sequentially from $84.4 million with MSGE prioritizing the paying down of the balance of its revolver. The company has paid down roughly $35 million on its revolver since the end of its first quarter and intends to fully pay down the remaining $32 million balance by December.

Data by YCharts

MSGE is a cash-generating company with a positive operating cash flow ("OCF") of $135.7 million for the full year 2023. This should ramp up as revenue goes up on the back of higher venue utilization and the rent escalators. The company is currently swapping hands for 11.3x its 2023 OCF, a fair valuation but one that does not take into account a potential expansion of OCF as the Fed begins to cut back on interest rates. A Fed pivot next year should see this multiple potentially expand, with further upside possible on growth in OCF. MSGE is a hold.