Ecolab: Great Company But Too Expensive

Dec. 22, 2023 11:32 AM ETEcolab Inc. (ECL) Stock2 Comments
Jerad W. Starr profile picture
Jerad W. Starr
1 Follower

Summary

  • Excellent Q3 results have led to a recent run-up in the Ecolab stock, which now appears overpriced.
  • The company's sales and gross margins have markedly improved the fundamental health of the company.
  • Management continues to execute its promises with an aggressive pricing and expansionary strategy that has worked all year.
  • Despite recent improvements, the company has been overpriced for years and earnings don't justify the stock price.

Ecolab Corporation Headquarters in Downtown St. Paul, Minnesota

Wolterk/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

As an Investment Analyst, I bring 8 years of experience and a strong track record of success in uncovering hyper-growth, and fundamentally undervalued investments. At the time, I'm pursuing the CFA Charter with active applications to several prominent Business Schools including Wharton School of the University of PA.While higher education is valuable, I believe the greatest information can be found shadowing the greatest investors across multiple generations. I am an avid follower and disciple of the immensely profitable Medallion Fund, led by Jim Simons; Bridgewater, led by Ray Dalio; and the world renowned Berkshire Hathaway led by Warren Buffett, and the late Charlie Munger. This diversified group of Titans, provides a holistic valuation approach across Quant, Fundamental, and Diversified Portfolio Theories. My investment philosophy is long-term and frequently contrarian. I primarily focus on Small-Cap, and Mid-cap firms as they are more abundant, provide greater long-term prospects, and tend to be overshadowed by established Mega-Caps. I possess a comprehensive knowledge of various asset classes enabling me to provide valuable insights across multiple sectors. My sector of choice is Alternative Energy, followed by healthcare, and technology. But I do not discriminate against any lucrative business, regardless of its sector, if it remains within my circle of competence. The world of investing is arguably the most vast of any endeavor as it presupposes knowledge and business fundamentals that encompass the entire global economy. It is my lifelong pursuit, to expand my competence and annual returns to match the performance of the greatest performing hedge funds.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Historical data suggests the company is trading far above its average valuation metrics and provides little upside from recent stock appreciation.

Comments (2)

ZL1 profile picture
ZL1
Today, 11:50 AM
Comments (520)
The Gates Family is one of the largest shareholders and was buying at ~$170. This is a long-term hold.
bill h illify profile picture
bill h illify
Today, 11:46 AM
Comments (7.28K)
Appreciate the article. We began accumulating ECL late last spring and then slowed as the price went up…now just add a share here and there.
