For Those Investors Stuck On Yield, 2023 Was Opportunistic

KCI Research Ltd.
Summary

  • Active stock picking has been successful in the current market due to heightened volatility and pockets of bargains.
  • Investments that were abandoned or discarded have outperformed since the market bottomed in March 2020.
  • Contrarian investing, focusing on undervalued equities, has been successful in the yield-oriented universe.
Choice-variation concept

Eoneren/E+ via Getty Images

Opportunity is not always at an opportune time.

- Diane Hendricks

Bull markets are born on pessimism, grow on skepticism, mature on optimism, and die on euphoria.

- Sir John Templeton

If everybody indexed, the only word

KCI Research, aka Travis, has been a financial professional for over 20 years. Formerly a director of research at a mid-sized RIA, and one of four strategic investment decision makers at one of the largest RIA's in the United States, Travis founded his own boutique investment firm in February of 2009. He specializes in against grain investing backed by real-world wisdom and experience by targeting out-of-favor, contrarian investment opportunities.

