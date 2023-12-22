For Those Investors Stuck On Yield, 2023 Was Opportunistic

Eoneren/E+ via Getty Images

Opportunity is not always at an opportune time.

- Diane Hendricks

Bull markets are born on pessimism, grow on skepticism, mature on optimism, and die on euphoria.

- Sir John Templeton

If everybody indexed, the only word you could use is chaos, catastrophe… The markets would fail."

- John Bogle, May 2017

Introduction

Reflecting back on 2023, it has been a tremendous year of opportunity, particularly for active stock picking, as the heightened volatility in the markets has created pockets of bargains periodically throughout the year. Building on this narrative, I personally believe we are in the golden age of active stock picking, with an official kick-off at the market lows on March 23, 2020.

Since that point in time, many investors have focused on investments that have worked for a majority of the duration of the bull market that spanned from 2009-2021. However, many of these investments have underperformed because they were already over-owned, over-loved, and over-valued. Said another way, a lot of the good news was already priced in, and investors were caught looking backward, instead of looking forward.

Realty Income Corporation (O), which I have written a series of articles on, is a perfect example of this type of over-owned and over-loved stock, that has effectively run in place for the past seven years working off this froth.

Snapshot Of Author's August 29th, 2023 Realty Income Article (Author, Seeking Alpha)

Ironically, as you will see below in our focus on our yield-oriented Model Portfolio, we actually bought Realty Income shares for the first time on October 4, 2023, and this position was up by over 17% through last Friday. Interestingly, we bought W. P. Carey Inc. (WPC) shares on the same day and same time in this Portfolio, and these WPC shares are up over 25%.

Circling back to the bigger picture perspective, since the broader equity market bottomed on March 23, 2020, in the middle of the pandemic, many of the investments that were abandoned or discarded have been the performance out-performers. This has been true since the broader equity market bottom, and it has been true YTD in 2023 as well.

On this note, think of office REITs like SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG), and Vornado Realty Trust (VNO), which were both taken to the woodshed earlier in the year, yet these two investments are up 52.2% and 50.0% YTD respectively. Think about that, these two ostracized companies are handily outperforming the Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (VNQ), which is up 10.6% YTD.

With this article, we will look back at what has worked over the past several years, review the performance of some highlighted investments at the start of 2023, and then focus on one of our Model Portfolios at The Contrarian, specifically The Stuck On Yield Model Portfolio, which will highlight our contrarian investment research and process in action.

In summary, while the volatility and dizzying price rises and declines can be paralyzing and terrifying to individual investors, it is imperative that investors use that volatility as an opportunity.

Changing Of Market Leadership Hidden In Plain Sight

Put succinctly, there has been a changing of the guard, a literal change of market leadership occurring hidden in plain sight over roughly the past four years now. This is shown by the performance chart that captures highlighted sector performance since the broader equity market's bottom in March 2020, that I have put together below.

XOP, XME, XLE, QQQ, SPY, & SCHD Since March 23rd, 2020 (Author, StockCharts)

Only up a pedestrian 4.8% year-to-date through Thursday, December 21, 2023, the SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (XOP) has gained a remarkable 364.2% since the market's bottom in March 2020.

Similarly, the SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF (XME), which features one of our top picks for 2022, United States Steel Corporation (X), has gained 22.1% this year, thus far in 2023, trailing the 25.5% YTD gain of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY). Despite this modest YTD underperformance, XME has delivered substantial cumulative outperformance since March 23, 2020, as sector selection and individual stock picking has been incredibly important in this golden age of active investing.

Snapshot Of Author's January 26th, 2022 U.S. Steel Article (Author, Seeking Alpha)

The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund ETF (XLE) is up only 0.4% YTD, however, XLE has gained 295.4% on a total return basis since the broader equity market lows in 2020. This return has far outpaced the 145.1% return of the Invesco QQQ Trust ETF (QQQ), the 118.7% return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF, and the 113.8% return of the Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD), a perennial favorite of dividend investors, over this time frame.

Read the above again, specifically that the Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, which is up 3.5% year-to-date in 2023, has underperformed, not only this year, but also going back to the broader equity market lows in March 2020.

The top-ten holdings of the Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in order, are Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ), at 4.5% of assets, then Broadcom Inc. (AVGO), at 4.4% of assets, then Amgen Inc. (AMGN), at 4.4% of assets, The Coca-Cola Company (KO), at 4.0% of assets, PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP) at 3.9% of assets, The Home Depot, Inc. (HD) at 3.9% of assets, AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) at 3.9% of assets, Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) at 3.9% of assets, Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) at 3.7% of assets, and BlackRock, Inc. (BLK) at 3.7% of assets.

While these are all household, brand-name companies, especially to dividend investors, the only one of these that I purchased in the last year was Verizon, which you will see in the Stuck On Yield Model Portfolio when we get to it.

Ultimately, starting valuations are incredibly important, and while all the screening data in the world can winnow a list, by the time that is done, the future is going to be very often different than the past. Going further, many analysts are often horrifically wrong in their estimates going forward, especially at turning points, as this is an inherently very difficult aspect of investing.

Contrarian Investing Works In Dividend Investing Too

Earlier in 2023, Seeking Alpha hosted a roundtable and I participated with the comment highlighted below, specifically focusing on Equitrans Midstream Corporation (ETRN), whose shares are up 65.1% year-to-date as of this writing, as a compelling contrarian investment candidate going forward.

First, here is the year-to-date performance chart of Equitrans.

ETRN YTD Performance (Author, Seeking Alpha)

Second, here is the excerpt from the Seeking Alpha Roundtable from January 10, 2023, with emphasis added in bold on my own.

KCI Research Ltd. of The Contrarian: We at The Contrarian are mostly known for our value-oriented calls, our macroeconomic calls, and our focus the last number of years on commodities, and commodity equities. We're "go anywhere" investors, and the focus in these areas has been because of the relative and absolute opportunities, which have been proven out by our performance, which is encapsulated in this recent article. Within The Contrarian we run a dividend-focused Model Portfolio too, which is called the Stuck On Yield Model Portfolio. This Portfolio was higher by 34.3% in 2022, strongly ahead of the broader market, as measured by the SPDR S&P 500 ETF, which lost 18.2%. Importantly, this Stuck On Yield Model Portfolio also outperformed in 2021, gaining 44.2%, compared to the 28.7% gain in SPY. The depth and breadth of the outperformance was due to our focus on our targeted arena of undervalued equities. This will be more important in the year ahead, as the everything bubble unwinds with higher interest rates, which is still going to have a disproportionate impact as profit margins contract. Idea: One key to outperformance is to look forward, not backward, and on that note, Equitrans Midstream, which has been an underperformer in our aforementioned Stuck On Yield Model Portfolio, has some potential upcoming positive catalysts, specifically the eventual completion of the stalled MVP pipeline. When this happens, Equitrans will receive a positive valuation bump higher, along with the increased prospect of a higher dividend payout. On this note, some of our biggest winners in The Contrarian, including Antero Resources Corporation (AR) and Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU), which I both expect to be large dividend payers in the years ahead, were not in the Stuck On Yield Model Portfolio, so it shows the depth, and breadth of the outperformance of our targeted equities, even in the yield-oriented universe. Going forward, in the golden age of active investing, which followed the very difficult decade of passive dominance, active stock pickers are going to have a unique advantage, and this will be increasingly important as higher short-term yields unwind many investors who are chasing unsustainable yields. Disclosure: Long AR, BTU, ETRN

Overall, Equitrans has had a terrific run of performance year-to-date in 2023, however, it was very hard to buy Equitrans shares when the news looked the bleakest, particularly in March, April, and May of 2023. Interestingly, SL Green and Vornado Realty bottomed at similar times, so investors were throwing out these names from their portfolios, ironically at the time the opportunity was the best. This is an important lesson to try to ingrain in your mind as an investor going forward, meaning when it looks the worst, that is when opportunity is often the best.

Reviewing The Stuck On Yield Model Portfolio

A review of one of our Model Portfolios will tie much of the discussion above together in a visual format. The screen snapshots taken below are from a Model Portfolio Update on December 18, 2023, for the week ending December 15, 2023. The Stuck On Yield Model Portfolio was started on February 21, 2020, right before the pandemic really spiraled into what we think of it now. Thus, the starting point was not ideal, however, there was ample opportunity in the golden age of active investing for material outperformance through the years, as you will see below. Click to enlarge the screenshots.

Stuck On Yield Model Portfolio Part I (Author, The Contrarian) Stuck On Yield Model Portfolio Part II (Author, The Contrarian) Stuck On Yield Model Portfolio Part III (Author, The Contrarian)

Looking at the above screenshots, I want to point out a couple of items as follows.

First, look at the substantial underperformance in calendar year 2020, and think honestly, how many investors would have given up on this Portfolio at that point? The lesson here is there are going to be substantial periods of underperformance on the road to long-term outperformance, so the key is to think of these periods opportunistically instead of panicking.

Two, the cumulative outperformance versus the SPDR S&P 500 ETF of this Portfolio has been 81.1% since the Portfolio's February 21, 2020 inception. Now think of this outperformance in the context of how much trading there has been. Hint, look closely at this Portfolio over the years, and specifically, there has not been a lot of trading. The lesson here is to really think about when you want to make moves.

Three, despite buying SL Green and Vornado Realty in one of our other Model Portfolios, specifically the FAM DCA (Dollar Cost Averaging) Model Portfolio, where I make monthly purchases, I missed out on the opportunity in this Portfolio. The lesson from this is there are going to be mistakes that you make for a variety of reasons, including lack of capital. However, again, realize this is part of the process of investing, meaning it is natural to make mistakes, yet you still have to carry forward and try to keep an even keel and stay on course.

Closing Thoughts - Embrace The Golden Age Of Active Investing Taking Advantage Of Volatility As An Opportunity

When I think back on 2023, as crazy as this year has been with the outperformance of the magnificent seven, the manic moves in interest rates, the unprecedented round trip from a 52-week low to a 52-week high in the iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) in 48 days, which was much faster than a similar turnaround in 1982, the one thought that keeps swirling through my mind is that investors have to embrace this volatility as opportunity to thrive in the golden age of active investing.

Additionally, with all of the daily, weekly, monthly, and yearly volatility, it is easy to lose sight of the structural market trends in place, specifically the new market leadership since the March 23, 2020, broader equity market bottom. It is my opinion that investors would be well served to keep these structural market trends near the top of their minds when making investment decisions.

Hopefully, everybody reading this is having a nice end of the year into the Holidays. I am thankful and grateful for our group at The Contrarian, and appreciative of Seeking Alpha for getting to share my views publicly on this platform.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.