Carnival Isn't Pausing, Jump Before Departure (Strong Buy Reiteration)

Summary

  • Carnival Corporation & plc's Resilience and Recovery: Carnival has exhibited impressive resilience and recovery, showcasing notable improvements in key financial metrics such as revenue, operating income, and net income margins.
  • Strategic Financial Decisions: Diligent management of dilution factors and strategic financial decisions, including the reduction of long-term debt, contributes to a positive outlook for Carnival, enhancing its financial strength.
  • Positive Market Outlook: Despite potential risks associated with market sentiment, Carnival's robust performance in the face of economic challenges positions it favorably in the cruise industry.
  • Compelling Fair Price Target: The comprehensive valuation analysis yields a compelling fair price target of $30.1, signaling a substantial 57% upside from the current stock price of $19.2.
  • Strong Buy: A $30.1 fair price target, up 57% from the current $19.2 stock price and 36.38% higher than the previous estimate, underscores a compelling "strong buy" recommendation for Carnival.

Carnival Valor Cruise Ship passengers enjoying the beach

robyvannucci/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Thesis

In my previous article on Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE:CCL), I detailed why the stock was a compelling buy. Despite dilution factors, I asserted that the stock had the potential to yield

I have been involved in investing since the age of 16, initially delving into factoring, a fixed income instrument. This venture proved to be both risky and intricate, given the lack of available financial information and the necessity to gauge a company's liquidity through alternative methods. Currently, I am in my second semester of university. My investment strategy predominantly revolves around the medium to long term. I gravitate towards stocks exhibiting robust growth potential or those offering attractive dividends. Specifically, I am drawn to companies in the technology sector, as well as those involved in streaming and manufacturing. In my articles, the majority of the stocks I discuss are categorized as "buys" or "strong buys." I refrain from shorting stocks due to the associated risks. Occasionally, for the sake of variety, I may publish articles featuring "sell" ratings.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in CCL, CUK, CUKPF over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (7)

aptosian profile picture
aptosian
Today, 11:38 AM
Comments (781)
MarketSmith estimates EPS of 0.96 (2024) and 1.33 (2025) and categorizes it as a growth company. CCL is the Stock of the Day In IBD yesterday. It is in IBD50, the elite list. IBD calls its BUY point at 19.55 and it broke out in high volume this morning before sparing its gain. I see it is in overbought level but it is below the higher band of Bollinger Band. I see it as in a technically strong position (fundamentally high debt is the name of the game in this industry); I see your points of projection and Strong Buy recommendation. Thank you for your article.
Viking Raider profile picture
Viking Raider
Today, 11:37 AM
Comments (429)
Good analysis! but my simple view…in terms of demand, margins, earnings the cruise companies seem to be about where they were before COVID crash due to revenge travel, US govt payouts, student debt/mortgages on hold. Now however the cruise company debt levels have increased significantly and the consumer looks a little weak based on their faltering debt (auto/house/student) payments and increased credit card debt! I know employment seems to be staying high but at what salary levels and how do you measure, a lot of people have retired or stopped looking for work as US population ages….maybe that’s why there is an open border to the south to allow for a new wave of young blood into the US?
Viking Raider profile picture
Viking Raider
Today, 11:41 AM
Comments (429)
@Viking Raider one other comment for Cruise ships specifically in terms of hard assets. Almost all commercial ships (Tankers, Bulkers, Containers, LNG, LPG), are quite liquid and can be sold in short order to mitigate losses or take gains, cruise ships on the other hand are very illiquid market, there are really no buyers of the big ships which makes lines extremely exposed as the only way to maintain utility is to lower prices or idle tonnage.
Boxer dog profile picture
Boxer dog
Today, 11:35 AM
Comments (33)
4 major cruise players but really 3 since virgin really isn’t gaining massive popularity. Carnival is your value cruise play while royal Caribbean provides more of a higher end product and charges more. Carnival has a bit of an image problem that is growing for cruisers amd they need to fix it.
j
joseph979
Today, 11:22 AM
Comments (41)
The company says it will make .92 per share and you are more around $1.30 for 2024. Why so positive? What do you know the company doesn’t?
d
dan87951
Today, 11:19 AM
Comments (706)
Thanks for the pump! I rode this from $13 and sold yesterday right under $20 a share. With 30 billion of debt, it was time for me to move on. I hope the rest of you longs do well too. Best of luck!
Thunder12 profile picture
Thunder12
Today, 11:37 AM
Comments (492)
@dan87951 IMO you are going to be sorry you sold in a year or so. It’s like finding a diamond in the rough, by the time they reduce debt to an acceptable level, it will be 40$, and will miss the boat. Everyone said Tesla in the beginning was to debt ridden, and they would probably go bankrupt.
And right now we are looking at a proven, some lines 200 years old, company, that was a cash cow, and paid a 5% dividend. Seems obvious to me at least, if you take 3 years of covid out of the picture we would not even had this opportunity.
