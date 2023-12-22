Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Intel 2024: Annus Mirabilis

Dec. 22, 2023 11:47 AM ETIntel Corporation (INTC) StockAMD, TSM, NVDA, MBLY1 Comment
Arne Verheyde profile picture
Arne Verheyde
10.03K Followers

Summary

  • Intel is set to deliver four process nodes in 2024, including two full nodes, marking a significant acceleration in execution after a decade of delays.
  • Intel's relatively competitive technology position to TSMC will advance by an astonishing 8 years in just 1 year. A true annus mirabilis.
  • While the near-term stock gains may be gone, the long-term thesis remains on track. The 2024-25 turnaround products should drive the financials, and in turn the stock eventually.
  • The recent Meteor Lake and Emerald Rapids launches, as some of the last pre-turnaround products, provide a decent baseline. The direction of further momentum in 2024 should provide the direction for future stock returns.

Entrance of The Intel Museum in Silicon Valley.

JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

It has been just over a year since I detailed the Annus Horribilis Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) in 2022. Nevertheless, 2024 is set to become Intel's Annus Mirabilis, delivering four process nodes in this one year. Even

This article was written by

Arne Verheyde profile picture
Arne Verheyde
10.03K Followers
With an engineering background, looking for companies with expertise to be well-positioned for growth and leadership.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of INTC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

V
Vincent Larosa
Today, 12:11 PM
Comments (910)
Broke thru resistance @ $47.76 could go as high as $57.00 within next 6 months
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About INTC Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on INTC

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
INTC
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.