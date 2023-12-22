Bilanol/iStock via Getty Images

There are several reasons why we tend to avoid investing in externally managed REITs, including potential conflicts of interest, less operating leverage, and because we want to participate in the value creation when the company develops a new asset. Unlike some YieldCos that have a sponsor "drop" assets into it and investors simply receive the rent or income generated by that asset, participating in the value creation adds significant extra performance.

This is one of the main reasons Prologis (NYSE:PLD) has outperformed REIT averages and ETFs like the Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund (VNQ) and the iShares Global REIT ETF (REET). As we'll see, Prologis is not only creating enormous value by developing new real estate assets, but also entire new businesses.

Data by YCharts

Value Creation By Developing Assets

As can be seen in the chart below, the value creation by developing assets instead of purchasing them has been immense over the past 20+ years. Total investments of roughly $44 billion resulted in approximately $13 billion in value creation, for a ~29% margin.

Prologis Investor Presentation

Prologis plans to continue with this strategy, and already owns land and has optioned land where it can create new assets. Most of them will still be logistic developments, but there will also be significant investment in other opportunities such as energy generation, EV charging, and data center assets.

Prologis Investor Presentation

Energy Company

Prologis likes to say that it is building the world's leading energy company within the largest global real estate platform. Currently Prologis is number two for onsite solar generation in the US according to SEIA, and the company has big ambitions to keep this business growing.

It is not just solar energy generation and energy storage, but also electric vehicle charging infrastructure. It plans to scale its solar, storage, and mobility assets to 7GW, which should generate $1.4 billion in gross revenue by 2030 and roughly $800 million in net operating income.

Prologis Investor Presentation

Data Centers

Another big opportunity Prologis is pursuing is data centers, where the company has identified around 20 opportunities for development over the next 5 years. This would require investment of around $7 billion to $8 billion to create 3GW of assets, offering margins almost twice those of the industrial operations. The long-term opportunity is much larger, with the company sharing it has already identified more than one hundred opportunities for more than 10GW of capacity.

Prologis Investor Presentation

Asset Manager

Prologis is leveraging its industry leading operational efficiency and capabilities to manage real estate assets for others, charging a fee for this service. This means that Prologis in a way has a very lucrative asset management business inside its real estate operations. The company estimates this has added around 2% to its returns. The third party AUM is currently about $60 billion, and the company believes it can continue growing at a healthy rate.

Prologis Investor Presentation

Integrated Solutions

Besides leasing space, Prologis is trying to offer additional services to its customers. This brings extra revenue, but also improves the customer satisfaction, as customers can forget about a lot of the operational and maintenance headaches. Prologis now offers customers services such as property management, maintenance, energy generation and storage, and electric vehicle charging infrastructure. It seems to be working, as Prologis' net promoter score is excellent.

Prologis Investor Presentation

VC Investments

Another very lucrative business inside Prologis is venture capital investment. Unfortunately it remains relatively small with total investments made of around $250 million, but the returns have been outstanding. The company estimates it has generated returns of around 17% by focusing on tech-enabled supply chain and logistics startups. This domain-specific approach provides the benefit of Prologis' ecosystem and the key insights that its platform generates, giving the companies a unique competitive advantage. Some examples of companies in which Prologis has invested include SolarCycle which offers an affordable and eco-friendly process to decommission solar panels and repurpose the materials for new uses. Another example shared is Terminal Industries, which built an AI platform to "digitize the yard", giving operators total visibility and control over critical transportation assets in real time.

Prologis Investor Presentation

Leading Balance Sheet

Prologis has accomplished these growth without stressing its balance sheet, as it retains an excellent credit rating of A3 from Moody's (MCO) and A from S&P (SPGI). Even when compared to other large REITs with a reputation for having solid balance sheets, such as Simon Property Group (SPG) or AvalonBay Communities (AVB), we can see that Prologis has managed to secure a lower weighted average interest rate, while at the same time having a longer average debt duration. Prologis currently has leverage of ~4.3x debt to EBITDA, and an 8.1x fixed charge ratio.

Prologis Investor Presentation

Tailwinds

Prologis faces both short-term headwinds, and long-term structural tailwinds. In the short-term, global logistics rents will probably be pressured as assets initiated during boom times reach completion. That means rent growth might moderate the next few years.

On the positive side, for the company, it greatly benefits from the increasing market share of online retailers. The company estimates that online retailers use 3x the logistics space relative to brick-and-mortar competitors. Another positive for the company is that average rents are much higher compared to many of its in-place rents, meaning that once these contracts expire, it will probably be able to negotiate a higher rent with customers. Prologis estimates the potential NOI that would be added if rents were adjusted to current market prices at $2.4 billion.

Prologis Investor Presentation

Headwinds

Some investors are worried about the large number of new logistics developments that got started when demand for logistics space exploded during 2021 and 2022. Meanwhile, demand has significantly moderated, which will likely push vacancy rates higher.

Prologis Investor Presentation

Prologis believes this dynamic will result in a "mini-cycle", where vacancy rates for logistics space reaches about 6%, before starting to fall again.

Prologis Investor Presentation

Given the difference between in-place rents and current market prices, the company anticipates a continued increase in its net effective rent. Even if at a slower pace compared to recent years.

Prologis Investor Presentation

Valuation

Prologis shares don't particularly look cheap with a price to cash flow above 20x, although similar industrial REITs trade at high multiples too.

Data by YCharts

The price to funds from operations per share is also close to 20x, and slightly above its ten-year average. We do believe the company deserves a premium multiple given its history of value creation, strong balance sheet, and new business development.

Data by YCharts

We estimate the net present value of its future earnings stream at around $115 per share. Therefore, we see shares as slightly overvalued, or alternatively, priced to offer a low return. We get a result close to the current share price if we use an 8.5% discount rate, which might still be attractive to some investors.

EPS Discounted @ 10% FY 24E 5.51 5.01 FY 25E 6.21 5.13 FY 26E 7.10 5.33 FY 27E 7.73 5.28 FY 28E 8.44 5.24 FY 29E 9.20 5.19 FY 30E 10.03 5.15 FY 31E 10.93 5.10 FY 32E 11.91 5.05 FY 33E 12.99 5.01 FY 34E 14.15 4.96 Terminal Value @ 3% terminal growth 185.51 59.11 NPV $115.56 Click to enlarge

Risks

We believe Prologis is a below average risk REIT, with a strong balance sheet, and market rates above their in-place rents. The company has a history of delivering outstanding performance and growth, and has been adding new businesses like energy generation and storage, property maintenance, data center infrastructure, and mobility services. The main risk we see is that the current share price does not offer much margin of safety, as shares trade at a high multiple to cash flows, and vacancy rates are likely to slightly increase the next couple of years.

Conclusion

We are impressed with Prologis' ability to create new businesses, which are likely to grow in importance in the coming years. This includes its mobility business that offers electric charging infrastructure, its solar energy generation and storage business, its data center business, and its VC investments. Together with the asset management business, they provide an extra boost to Prologis results. We are updating our rating to 'Hold', as we believe shares are slightly overvalued now, but we continue to believe it is one of the highest quality REITs available in the public markets.