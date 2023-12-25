Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Weekly Commentary | Dec 17, 2023 | How To Identify If Low Coverage Ratios Are A Red Flag

Summary

  • Fed signals more rate cuts for 2024, leading to a melt-up in risk assets and new all-time highs for Dow Jones.
  • Inflation remains steady, with producer prices rising at the slowest pace in three years and core inflation running at 2.0% for the year.
  • Money is flowing out of short bonds and into longer-dated maturities, creating opportunities to lock in yields with individual bonds.
  • I remain high on Templeton Global Income Fund, soon to be Saba Capital Inc & Opps II. I have been nibbling on shares here and there with excess cash on the notion that Saba Capital does something to monetize that discount.
  • In general, the NAV contains all the information you need to know about the fund. A rising NAV can heal a lot of bad things that may have occurred, as it gives the fund leeway to add leverage.

Multiply sources of revenue. Multiple streams of income

Olivier Le Moal

Macro Picture

The melt-up in risk assets continues, with the Fed throwing a bit of gasoline on the fire. Fed Chair Jerome Powell came out and signaled - really for the first time - more substantial rate cuts for 2024. That helped the Dow

This article was written by

Alpha Gen Capital profile picture
Alpha Gen Capital
16.8K Followers

Alpha Gen Capital is a former financial advisor and his analysis is meant to provide a relatively safer income stream with CEFs and mutual funds.

Alpha Gen Capital leads the investing group Yield Hunting: Alt Inc Opps, where along with his team of analysts, he focuses on closed-end funds and getting yield from bonds to complement dividend portfolios. The service is dedicated to income investors who are searching for yield without the high risk of the equity market. Additionally, they provide 4 actively managed portfolios. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of FMY, BMN, NBB, BGB, ETX, TSI either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

