halbergman

Is British American Tobacco ("BAT") (BTI)'s additional investment announced on November 6, 2023 trying to strengthen the strategic partnership with Organigram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) or coming to the rescue?

Introduction:

Organigram is a licensed producer of cannabis under Canada's Cannabis Act. It operates its facilities mainly in Moncton, New Brunswick, with additional facilities in Manitoba and Québec. The company focuses on producing standard quality cannabis for both medical and adult-use markets, along with developing innovative products like edibles and derivatives.

Organigram initially entered into a strategic partnership with BAT back in 2021 and has expanded that partnership since then with a follow-up investment made by BAT in November 2023.

BAT's additional investment announced in November 2023 in Organigram is a pivotal moment that investors should monitor closely for its potential impact on future performance. This infusion of funds could be a strategic bolstering, enhancing Organigram's ability to innovate, expand, and solidify its market position despite that it might be viewed as a critical lifeline during financial strain. The catalysts likely to drive the stock forward include the company's ongoing innovation in product offerings such as SHRED X Heavies and tube-style pre-rolls and its expansion to various international markets including UK and Germany. Price for cannabis products is significantly higher and more stable in these international markets compared to Canadian recreational cannabis market. Additionally, the expansion of the Lac-Supérieur facility to offer products in ultra-premium segment with higher margin are poised to enhance Organigram's market reach and profitability. The company's current financial challenges, marked by a significant net loss and negative EBITDA, along with the pressures of regulatory uncertainties and market saturation, present substantial hurdles. Given the mixed signals of strategic support and financial duress, the thesis leans towards a cautiously bullish stance, contingent on Organigram's execution of its growth strategies and the broader industry's move towards favorable regulatory changes. As such, the performance of Organigram's stock will likely reflect the company's ability to capitalize on these catalysts and transform BAT's investment into a springboard for future success.

Tone Analysis of the Q4 2023 Earnings Call:

The overall tone of the earnings call was cautiously optimistic, which aligns with the thesis above. Management acknowledged the challenges faced in terms of market dynamics and regulatory issues but also highlighted the strategic initiatives and product innovations aimed at long-term growth. The emphasis on market share gains, category leadership, and facility improvements suggests a forward-looking approach, despite the current financial setbacks.

Summary of the Q4 2023 Earnings:

Organigram had a 13-month fiscal year in 2023 to facilitate a change in the company's fiscal year-end. The adjustment was made to better align the company's financial statement reporting requirements with other public companies and the standard calendar quarters. Specifically, the company's Board of Directors approved a change in the fiscal year-end from August 31 to September 30. As a result of this change, Fiscal 2023 encompassed the thirteen months from September 1, 2022, through September 30, 2023. As a result, the revenue for the fiscal year ended on Sept 30, 2023 is naturally higher than the previous fiscal year. Caution is required when comparing these results.

Organigram reported a net revenue of $46 million in Q4 2023, with the majority coming from Canadian adult-use recreational cannabis market. The company saw a slight increase in revenue due to higher adult-use sales, partially offset by a decrease in international and medical revenues​​. Organigram reported a net loss of $33 million in Q4 2023 mainly due to $12 million impairment of property, plant and equipment related to its main Moncton campus and $7 million impairment of goodwill.

Adjusted EBITDA was negative at $2.4 million, a decrease from the previous year, primarily due to lower cannabis dried flower revenue with continued price compression and increased expenses​​.

The company made significant facility enhancements, including Lac-Supérieur facility expansion and the commissioning of a high-speed pre-roll machine​​. These facility improvements and repair required significant cash from the company. During the quarter and the full fiscal year, the company spent $7 million and $29 million respectively to purchase new property, plant and equipment. As of September 30, 2023, Organigram has $33.9 million cash on hand along with $30 million accounts receivable while it has $20 million in accounts payable. The imminent requirement to fund additional purchase of property, plant and equipment, and expand internationally highlights the importance of BAT's additional investment to the success of Organigram's strategic plan.

Given the extreme price compression in Canadian recreational cannabis market, inventory value often fluctuates significantly. As a result, Quick Ratio may be a better indicator of a company's liquidity in this sector compared to Current Ratio. Organigram's Quick Ratio from the previous three quarters are as follows, which suggests a downward trend:

Q4 2023 September 30, 2023 - 2.86

Q3 2023 May 31, 2023 - 2.2

Q2 2023, February 28, 2023 - 3.35

Although Organigram's Q1 2023 operation provided positive cash flow of $3.4 million, Q2 2023 used nearly $20 million from operation, significantly worsening Organigram's balance sheet position. Q3 2023 used $0.6 million from operation and Q4 2023 used another $22 million from operation again worsening its balance sheet position.

Other notable points from the Q4 2023 earnings are as follows:

Leadership in THC Accuracy: Organigram is actively combating THC mislabeling in the industry. This battle actively impacts Organigram's bottom line as other players in the industry manipulate THC value to achieve higher market share and revenue.

Organigram is actively combating THC mislabeling in the industry. This battle actively impacts Organigram's bottom line as other players in the industry manipulate THC value to achieve higher market share and revenue. Market Position Achievements: Secured the #2 position among Canadian licensed producers and led in milled flower, gummies, and hash categories.

New Products and Agreements: Launched new SKUs, including high THC products, and signed first supply agreements in the UK and Germany.

Launched new SKUs, including high THC products, and signed first supply agreements in the UK and Germany. Investment in Innovation: Made significant investments in vaporization hardware and high-THCV cultivars for future product development.

Made significant investments in vaporization hardware and high-THCV cultivars for future product development. Facility Enhancements: The company completed significant capital expenditure on facility enhancements to meet demand for craft cannabis (Organigram announced on December 16, 2023 that the Lac-Supérieur facility expansion is officially opened gearing up to produce top-tier craft flowers while Moncton campus continues to support other product formats).

The company completed significant capital expenditure on facility enhancements to meet demand for craft cannabis (Organigram announced on December 16, 2023 that the Lac-Supérieur facility expansion is officially opened gearing up to produce top-tier craft flowers while Moncton campus continues to support other product formats). Rapid Growth in Pre-Rolls: Organigram notably climbed from the #10 to the #3 position in pre-rolls between Q3 and Q4 2023.

Valuation:

Organigram recently received an additional investment of $124 million from BAT increasing equity position from 19% to 45% suggesting a valuation of $476.9 million. In 2021, BAT initially invested $221 million for 19% equity position suggesting a valuation of $1,163 million. Although valuation has declined significantly since 2021, Organigram's valuation, $476.9 million, implied by BAT's additional investment in November 2023 is still far greater than the market cap of $99 million as of Dec 20, 2023.

On November 6, 2023, upon the announcement of BAT's additional investment, Organigram's share price increased by a whopping 18% to $1.89 per share from $1.59 per share clearly stating investors' general enthusiasm to this news.

Despite this conservative valuation by its current share price, investors shall be still cautious given that Organigram still incurs heavy losses and has a worsening liquidity position prior to the additional investment from BAT.

Challenges:

Organigram faces several challenges:

Regulatory Uncertainty: Ongoing issues with Health Canada's classification of certain products create a potential for future disruptions.

Ongoing issues with Health Canada's classification of certain products create a potential for future disruptions. Market Saturation and Price Compression: An oversupplied market leads to price drops, impacting profitability.

An oversupplied market leads to price drops, impacting profitability. Financial Performance: The significant net loss and negative EBITDA indicate operational and market challenges.

The significant net loss and negative EBITDA indicate operational and market challenges. International Market Fluctuations: Decreased international revenue reflects the volatility and complexity of expanding globally.

Conclusion:

As Organigram navigates the complex terrain of the cannabis industry, bolstered by BAT's strategic investment, its future trajectory remains a nuanced narrative of potential growth tempered by financial vigilance. The company's innovation in product development, international market expansion, and facility enhancements position it for potential long-term success. However, the financial headwinds, including significant net losses, negative EBITDA, and a concerning liquidity trend, underscore the need for prudent management and strategic execution. While the additional investment from BAT provides a much-needed capital infusion, it's also a testament to the confidence in Organigram's underlying value and its strategic importance. Investors should weigh the optimistic prospects of market leadership and innovation against the sobering realities of financial challenges and industry volatility. The path ahead for Organigram is one of cautious optimism, with a keen eye on leveraging strategic partnerships, improving financial health, and capturing market opportunities in a dynamically evolving landscape.



