Intel: Reasonably Priced, Despite Some Blemishes

Dec. 22, 2023 12:25 PM ETIntel Corporation (INTC) Stock
Seeking FCF
Summary

  • Intel is undergoing a significant turnaround led by CEO Pat Gelsinger to reclaim market share.
  • Despite carrying over $25 billion in net debt, Intel's stock is reasonably valued at approximately 24x next year's EPS compared to peers.
  • Despite challenges in the competitive semiconductor landscape, Intel's Q4 outlook indicates promising near-term prospects for growth.

Seeking FCF
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (3)

J
JayRobbinStacks
Today, 1:47 PM
Comments (39)
Why is this stock going up??? Guess I'll buy some more.
cfrd
Today, 12:42 PM
Comments (787)
Been adding for a month....Wall Street hasnt raised price point...when it recognizes value of new fabs, partially paid for by Chips Act, INTC will rise another 25% at least. Nobody is computing added value to its chip innovation PLUS fab business over next few yars in America, Germany, and Israel (Tower is a major "controlled" sources of fab production for INTC despite formal take-over denied by China). PLUS a 90% holding in Mobileye worth over $40 Billion!
dlevine007
Today, 12:31 PM
Comments (1.49K)
I think that the estimates are going to prove to be too low - that factor is going to give Intel more upside headroom.
