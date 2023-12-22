Victor Golmer

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) stock has faced a steepening plunge in recent months. This has largely diverged from the broader market rally that has benefited from an easing macroeconomic backdrop. In addition to company-specific execution challenges facing vehicle deliveries and productions, Fisker's ambitious product roadmap amid a slowing EV industry is also raising liquidity risks. Paired with its recent string of convertible note issuances, which are almost in the essence of a quarterly at-the-money offering, we expect limited near-term respite to the stock's underperformance.

A Crashing EV Wave and the Ocean

Fisker started shipping its flagship Ocean SUV mid-year. The go-to-market timeline has essentially coincided with a slowing EV industry and an intensifying price war. The combination of exhausted interest from early adopters and broader consumer weakness has largely tempered EV industry growth expectations from just six months ago. The industry is expected to sell 16.7 million EVs worldwide next year (+20% y/y), down from a previous projection of 17.5 million (+25% y/y) units not too long ago. A growing chorus of major auto OEMs have also pared their EV investments and ambitions, as consumer demand wears off.

For now, Fisker management has cited delivery bottlenecks as the biggest holdback to the company's sales performance. On the production side, Fisker has built finished inventory of about 9,000 vehicles as of mid-November, with management disclosing its latest daily output run-rate at about 100 vehicles. However, the company has only delivered about 3,000 Ocean SUVs as of mid-November.

Management has largely attributed the sales lag to delivery bottlenecks, which it seeks to alleviate with an expanded sales and customer service team, and retail footprint to facilitate vehicle pick-ups. This includes three new facilities being added to its current 33-store count by the end of the year. Fisker has also gained access to additional logistics facilities stemming from its partnership with early investor Boxer Property earlier this month, though details on the arrangement were limited. Management expects the incremental investments made to Fisker's revamped sales logistics strategy to yield a daily delivery run-rate of 300 vehicles exiting the current quarter.

However, we find this ambition hard to underwrite. Despite steep improvements month-over-month, the delivery run-rate exiting November is still miles away from the targeted 300 vehicles per day. Specifically, management has cited deliveries of more than 3,000 vehicles as of mid-November. Subtracting Q2 (11 vehicles), Q3 (1,097 vehicles), and October (1,200 vehicles) volumes previously disclosed implies about 692 vehicles delivered during the first two weeks of November, give or take. This represents a mere daily delivery run-rate of 53 vehicles - or less than a fifth of its target by quarter-end. Even taking into consideration the 36% m/m improvement in average daily deliveries since October, with an incremental growth margin attributable to upcoming store openings, there is little to support the realization of management's targeted daily delivery run-rate by year-end.

In addition to expanding its sales team and retail footprint, management has also further slashed Fisker's full-year production guidance. The company now expects to produce a little more than 10,000 vehicles for full-year 2023, down from the lowered guide of 13,000 to 17,000 units provided in November, and 20,000 to 23,000 units provided in August. The decision was primarily driven by the need to facilitate inventory digestion and "prioritize liquidity to unlock over $300 million of working capital". We believe the key implication here is that the repeatedly slashed production volumes are likely to impact its near-term ramp-up costs. It also continues to highlight Fisker's tight liquidity situation.

Recall that Fisker relies on its manufacturing partner Magna Steyr (MGA) to produce the Ocean SUVs at a dedicated plant in Graz, Austria. This has allowed the company to operate an asset-light business model, which would typically improve its capital and return on investments structure. While this has somewhat been reflected in an impressive vehicle gross margin of +8% during the Ocean's start of productions ("SOP") in Q2, the figure has deteriorated substantially to -20% in Q3. We believe the impact on gross margin is also likely a function of sales mix dynamics. Specifically, productions and deliveries start rolling from the highest-priced Ocean One down to the mid-tier Extremes and Ultras, and eventually the lowest-priced Sport trims. As lower-priced models start production, margins accordingly get slimmer. Meanwhile, a slower production ramp due to delivery bottlenecks and impending demand risks are expected to exacerbate the situation.

Despite the recent decline in key battery material costs, these tailwinds are unlikely to provide alleviation to Fisker's P&L within the foreseeable future either. This is in line with management's early procurement of SOP materials when the supply chain was constrained, which has likely driven up the costs of initially produced volumes. Until current inventory is sold, Fisker is unlikely to benefit from cost tailwinds driven by tempered commodity pricing at current levels due to the mechanics of first-in-first-out accounting. Although management had previously anticipated a fast-tracked route to 25%+ gross margins under the asset-light model, we believe the company-specific bottlenecks and emerging EV demand weakness will further delay these ambitions.

Taken together, we expect an average daily deliver run-rate of about 54 vehicles in the current quarter, which implies more than 60 vehicles exiting December. The discounted assumption from management's target exiting 2023 is in line with m/m improvements through October and early November. It also considers potential initial ramp challenges during the initial operations of newly added pick-up locations.

Meanwhile, we do not expect gross profitability for the Ocean SUVs until the first half of 2025 at the earliest. Vehicle gross margins are likely to lower thereafter in the second half of 2025 with anticipated ramp-up costs stemming from the SOP of PEAR, RONIN, and Alaska. While current Wall Street analysts expect GAAP-based profitability at Fisker by 2025, we find the scenario hard to underwrite. Specifically, PEAR, RONIN, and Alaska are new platform models, which would likely incur ramp-up costs at initial SOP.

There are also ongoing uncertainties on when Fisker would be finalizing its production partner for these models. This accordingly highlights incremental company-specific risks pertaining to execution challenges on the horizon.

Fisker's Running a Tight Checkbook

During the latest earnings update, management had cited that the reduction of milestone payments related to the Ocean SUV's SOP would alleviate its capex trajectory going forward. Despite ongoing expansion efforts, management expects Fisker's capex profile to come down from historical levels. However, the combination of ramping up Ocean productions, ongoing adjustments to its delivery strategy, and continued R&D investments to address customer feedback and its product roadmap through 2027 are likely to further fuel Fisker's current cash burn run-rate.

The company reported $625 million of cash and restricted cash at the end of Q3. Meanwhile, its quarterly cash outflow from operations was about $218 million since Ocean's volume SOP. The company had a cash injection of $450 million during Q3 from the issuance of senior convertible notes in July and September. Otherwise, it would have been left with about $175 million of cash at the end of the quarter and a liquidity crunch.

Based on its quarterly cash burn run-rate following the start of volume productions, as well as Fisker's non-self-sufficient operations from current Ocean sales, continued fundraising is inevitable. This will likely come from exercising the "additional closings" amount in the amended terms of its 2025 senior convertible notes issued in September. Although the issuance was structured at a 0% coupon, Fisker is actually paying a high premium on gross proceeds received. The arrangement also harbingers substantial share dilution risks within the foreseeable future and likely remains one of the key limiting factors to the stock's potential.

Understanding the 2025 Senior Convertible Notes

After terminating its at-the-money ("ATM") offering in July following the issuance of $327 million worth of shares, Fisker proceeded to raise $300 million in gross proceeds from a convertible issuance. Specifically, the company sold $340 million worth of senior convertible notes with a 0% coupon rate to a single investor at a 12% discount. It sounded like a costly arrangement with a significant capital cost premium, but there was more to it.

July 2025 Senior Convertible Notes

The terms obligated Fisker to repay the principal amount (i.e., $340 million) in nine equal installments at the end of each quarter following completion of the issuance. The quarterly obligation of $37.8 million can be settled in cash with another 3% premium, totalling $38.9 million, or in shares under the following conversion cost basis:

$7.80 conversion price; or the greater of: A price floor of $1.16 per share implied by the maximum issuance of 293,103,448 shares under the arrangement (i.e., $340 million divided by 293.1 million shares); and 93% of the lower of: The average volume-weighted average price of Fisker shares on the trading immediately prior to such conversion; and The average volume-weighted average price of Fisker shares during the five trading days immediately prior to such conversion.



The single investor also has the right to defer the installment conversion to a later day at its discretion, or opt for conversion to equity at the $7.80 conversion price at any time. Considering Fisker's cash-strapped position to fund its growth roadmap, the obligation is likely to be settled with the delivery of converted equities, highlighting substantial share dilution risks ahead. Fisker also has the option to issue an additional $340 million of senior convertible notes for gross proceeds of $300 million after July 11, 2024 and January 11, 2025 under the same terms. This essentially represents an ATM of up to $680 million at a 12% discount, with $300 million in gross proceeds received upfront.

At the time of the initial $340 million 2025 senior convertible notes issuance in July, the Fisker stock was trading at about $6.74 apiece. On October 10th, the trading date immediately preceding Fisker's first quarterly installment conversion due date, the stock closed at $6.33 apiece. The average closing price observed in the preceding five trading days was $6.17. At the lower of the two, pro-rated at 93%, the company would have provided about 6.6 million shares to a single investor at the end of the current quarter. This represents 2% of the weighted average outstanding share count at the end of Q3.

Author

However, considering the stock's steep plummet since, Fisker is looking at a conversion price closer to the $1.16 floor. In the worst-case scenario, Fisker is looking at a remaining payment obligation of $302.2 million, or 260.5 million shares at the floor price of $1.16. This represents 76% dilution based on weighted average shares outstanding at the end of Q3.

Author

This represents total dilution of 78% over the next two years under the worst-case scenario where shares are converted at the price floor. Applying this factor to Fisker's stock price of $6.74 at the time of July issuance would imply a diluted share price of about $3.79.

While the stock has stayed largely resilient in the $6 range through Q3 following the July issuance, the stock plummeted at the period. We believe the pullback in investors' confidence came after the September issuance and a weak earnings update for the period, which highlighted elevated execution risks. Specifically, Fisker issued another $170 million worth of 0% coupon senior convertible notes under the same terms to the same single investor on September 27. The company received gross proceeds of $150 million, implying a 12% discount on issuance.

September 2025 Senior Convertible Notes

The additional closings option of $340 million under the July arrangement was amended and increased in September to $566,666,667. Less the additional $170 million principal amount issued on September 27, Fisker has the option of issuing another $396,666,667. This would take place as an additional closing of $226,666,667 on or after December 29, 2023, and another $170,000,000 on or after March 29, 2024 under the same terms. This essentially represents an ATM offering of up to $906.7 million at a 12% discount, with gross proceeds of $450 million (i.e., $300 million in July $150 million in September) upfront.

Considering Fisker's depressed stock price at current levels, the September issuance implies a conversion obligation of 146.6 million shares at the $1.16 price floor. This represents a 43% dilution based on weighted average shares outstanding at the end of Q3.

Author

Applying the 43% dilution factor to the implied diluted share price of $3.79 from the July issuance, Fisker's estimated post-dilution price from the September issuance is now at $2.65. Meanwhile, Fisker's disappointing Q3 results also highlight substantial liquidity needs within the foreseeable future, which corroborates the need to exercise the additional closing amounts. Given the stock's rapid plummet since, we believe the market is front-running imminent dilution risks here.

To gauge the ultimate diluted share price under the worst-case scenario where the stock trades near the arrangement's price floor, we have repeated the same computation exercise for the upcoming additional closings. Now by repeating the same dilution computation for the December 29, 2023 and March 29, 2024 additional closings, the ultimate diluted share price could plummet to $1.18. Recall that this waterfall exercise starts with the five-day average closing price of $6.17 between October 4-10, 2023. This essentially works out to about the same amount as the notes' $1.16 conversion price floor.

Author

Author

Fisker's Estimated Intrinsic Value

Author

Dilution risks aside, we believe Fisker has an estimated intrinsic value of at least $1.8 billion with perfect execution of its product roadmap through 2027. This would imply a price of $5 apiece based on 343.1 million weighted average shares outstanding at the end of Q3.

Author

Author

The estimated intrinsic value considers projected cash flows taken in conjunction with our fundamental forecast provided in the earlier section. A 1.5% perpetual growth rate, in line with the pace of economic expansion in Fisker's core operating regions, is applied to projected steady-state EBITDA at the end of the forecast period. A WACC of 10.6%, in line with Fisker's capital structure and risk profile, is also applied to the valuation analysis.

Accounting for anticipated share dilution as discussed in the earlier section, our analysis would imply a diluted price of $1.65.

Author

The Bottom Line

The ultimate thinking is that it is better to pay $1.16 for one share of Fisker now than later. One share at $1.16 following the issuance of additional shares will only be worth a much smaller stake. Meanwhile, Fisker also faces elevated execution risks ahead that corroborate a stock price that would ultimately reach this floor. We believe management's ambitious target for a 300-unit daily delivery run-rate exiting 2024 has yet to sufficiently de-risk for the actual extent of Fisker's delivery bottleneck. In addition to the delivery bottleneck, the company also faces an imminent slowdown in EV demand due to macro-driven consumer weakness and exhaustion of early adoptions.

Meanwhile, ongoing negotiations in finding a production partner for Fisker's planned 2025 models also increase uncertainties to its growth and margin expansion prospects. Based on the latest update provided earlier this month, Fisker remains in the negotiation phase with its prospective production partner. Management had noted in mid-November that the manufacturing agreement would need to be finalized before the end of 2023 - and time is ticking as the holidays approach, with no sound of an agreement. Taken together, the stock finds itself in a tough spot that thwarts its ultimate realization of incremental upsides toward its estimated intrinsic value upon perfect execution. We think it will take a few quarters of consistent positive progress on ramping Ocean deliveries and productions to restore investors' confidence and lift the stock from leaning towards the floor dilution price.