Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Coal In My Stockings? Yes, Please! The Bullish Tale Of Consol Energy

Dec. 22, 2023 12:30 PM ETCONSOL Energy Inc. (CEIX) Stock
Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Consol Energy, one of America's largest coal miners, has seen its shares increase by over 50% this year.
  • Despite predictions of "peak coal," the company benefits from strong international demand, pricing benefits, and operational excellence.
  • Consol Energy's strategic shift towards export markets, successful international deals, and commitment to shareholder rewards through buybacks paint a promising future.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of iREIT® on Alpha get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »
Nahaufnahme menschlicher Hände, die einen Kohlehaufen halten

Nastco/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

As we're getting very close to Christmas, it's time to use at least one Christmas-themed title. In this case, I want to discuss coal, something only naughty kids tend to find in their stockings.

Although a few lumps of

Test Drive iREIT© on Alpha For FREE (for 2 Weeks)

Join iREIT on Alpha today to get the most in-depth research that includes REITs, mREITs, Preferreds, BDCs, MLPs, ETFs, and other income alternatives. 438 testimonials and most are 5 stars. Nothing to lose with our FREE 2-week trial.

And this offer includes a 2-Week FREE TRIAL plus Brad Thomas' FREE book.

This article was written by

Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
29.11K Followers

Leo Nelissen is an analyst focusing on major economic developments related to supply chains, infrastructure, and commodities. He is a contributing author for iREIT® on Alpha.

As a member of the iREIT® on Alpha team, Leo aims to provide insightful analysis and actionable investment ideas, with a particular emphasis on dividend growth opportunities. Learn More.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NSC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About CEIX Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CEIX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CEIX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.