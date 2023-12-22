Nastco/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

As we're getting very close to Christmas, it's time to use at least one Christmas-themed title. In this case, I want to discuss coal, something only naughty kids tend to find in their stockings.

Although a few lumps of coal is certainly useless, given that a ton of coal currently sells for roughly $130 per ton (you need to be really naughty to make a buck!), there are some fantastic coal stocks that I would love as a gift.

TradingView - Newcastle Coal

One of these companies is Consol Energy (NYSE:CEIX), one of America's largest coal miners and a company I have discussed twice in 2023.

On June 22, I wrote an article titled "Consol Energy: A 7% Yield And Massive Buybacks."

On August 27, I wrote an article with the title "Consol Energy Is Firing On All Cylinders ."

While I certainly had my fair share of mistakes this year, coal wasn't one of them, as CEIX shares are up more than 50% year-to-date.

What's interesting is that coal prices are down this year (see the chart above).

Data by YCharts

Consol Energy benefits from strong international demand, pricing benefits, operational excellence, and its ability to generate loads of free cash flow used to reward shareholders.

In this article, I'll update my bull case, using its latest earnings, new coal market developments, and long-term industry tailwinds.

So, let's get to it!

Coal Isn't Dead

If there's one thing I'm getting used to, it's headlines predicting "peak coal." This has happened repeatedly over the past ten years. So far, none of it was accurate. The same goes for oil and gas, by the way.

Now, the International Energy Agency ("IEA") - do not confuse this with the U.S. Energy Inflation Administration ("EIA") - came out with a report that coal demand will peak in 2023.

Bloomberg

As reported by Bloomberg, global efforts to boost clean energy and curb carbon emissions are set to influence the trajectory of coal consumption, reaching a peak of over 8.5 billion metric tons this year.

Now, the EIA predicts a gradual decline, with demand slipping to 8.3 billion tons by 2026, signaling a turning point for coal.

Bloomberg

The recent COP28 conference witnessed international climate negotiators agreeing to transition away from fossil fuels, marking a historic shift in the global energy mix.

The U.S. and the European Union drive this change, with coal consumption expected to decline by over 20% from 2023 to 2026.

However, slower declines are observed in Asia, particularly in China, which utilizes over half of the world's coal.

Bloomberg

My personal opinion is that once economic growth rebounds, we will likely see a shift in these expectations.

Right now, Chinese construction and housing are in a big slump. The same goes for its consumers. Europe, too, is seeing massive industrial headwinds.

In this environment, it is much easier to call for peak demand.

Having said that, even if the report is correct, the bull case for coal isn't half bad, as the supply side is what currently drives prices.

In a recent coal-focused article, I highlighted how the supply side has turned into a major bullish factor, using Goehring & Rozencwajg comments (emphasis added):

Over the past decade, no industry has been more capital-starved than global coal. And yet, coal demand continues to confound skeptics by displaying unexpected strength. Coal-related equities literally “caught fire” in the third quarter. The S&P 1500 Coal & Consumable Fuel Index surged 55%, the best-performing commodity-related equity group. For those unencumbered by ESG pressures, we continue to recommend coal equity exposure. From through to peak, coal equities have been the best-performing sector in every commodity bull market since 1900. This pattern seems to be repeating itself. Since June 2020, coal equities have advanced almost 2000%, trouncing the 110% return of the S&P North American Natural Resource stock index, the 70% return of the S&P Global Natural Resources stock index, and the 46% return of the S&P 500.

In other words, even if demand were to decline gradually, coal companies can use above-average prices to generate value.

Consol Energy's Strategic Shift Is Genius

With a market cap of $3 billion, CEIX is one of America's largest coal producers.

What makes CEIX special is its focus on "growth" markets.

In 2017, the company generated more than 60% of its revenues from the domestic power generation market, a segment that has been in steady decline since 2007.

U.S. Energy Information Administration

In the first half of this year, the company reduced U.S. utility coal exposure to less than 25%. Now, more than half of its revenue comes from export demand! Close to a third of its revenues come from export industrial demand, which is a big deal.

Consol Energy

As part of its export focus, in the third quarter earnings call, Consol Energy mentioned that its CONSOL Marine Terminal set a record throughput tonnage of 14.3 million tons, aiming for 19 million tons by year-end.

During the third quarter, the company sold 60% of total volumes into export markets, focusing on industrial and crossover metallurgical markets. Notably, a cargo of PAMC (Pennsylvania Mining Complex) coal was delivered to a South Asian country for the first time, with a second cargo deal already signed.

Consol Energy

The company also successfully sold its first direct cargo into Indonesia, reflecting significant demand growth for crossover products in Southeast Asia.

Indonesia's coke-making capacity is expected to double by 2025.

The crossover metallurgical front saw increased demand, with 630,000 tons shipped, driven by the commissioning of the fifth longwall at the Enlow Fork mine.

The backbone of its export growth is Norfolk Southern (NSC), one of the two major railroads in the East. I own this railroad, so I have at least some indirect exposure to CEIX's success, as export growth relies on efficient rail transportation.

Speaking of PAMC, the average cash cost of coal sold per ton in 3Q23 was $38.36, down from $39.77 in 3Q22.

The improvement is attributed to the fifth longwall's fixed cost leverage.

Since 2009, CEIX has invested more than $2.4 billion into this mining complex, which produced close to 24 million tons last year.

Consol Energy

Furthermore, the Itmann complex also showed improved production, producing 91,000 tons in 3Q23. Challenges in mining rates were addressed by operating two of three super sections due to a challenging labor market.

Once the main development is complete, efficiency and production rates are expected to improve.

Itmann sold 123,000 tons in the quarter, contributing to a year-to-date total of 357,000 tons. CONSOL Marine Terminal achieved a throughput volume of 4.3 million tons, supporting the aforementioned strategy to move more PAMC tons into growing export markets.

Consol Energy

In 3Q23, the company sold 6.1 million tons of PAMC coal, realizing an average revenue per ton of $70.34.

Elevated inventory levels at the end of the quarter were attributed to timing issues related to export vessel loadings, with expectations of a sales tailwind in the fourth quarter. Partial buyouts of contracted volumes contributed $16.4 million to miscellaneous income.

The Good News For Shareholders Continues

On top of strong 3Q23 sales, the company increased the forward sold position, with 21.5 million tons contracted for 2024 and 10.8 million tons for 2025 at attractive prices.

It's also upbeat about future prices.

While the domestic power generation market had underwhelming demand in the third quarter, overall power generation remained strong in the summer of 2023.

Meanwhile, anticipated increased LNG export demand and reduced rig comps are expected to support improved natural gas prices, subsequently boosting coal demand and prices.

Consol Energy

As a result, the company remains optimistic about its sales portfolio optimization and the strength in API2 (import coal prices) forward prices.

It reaffirmed the full-year expected average realized core revenue per ton sold at a range of $76 to $80 per ton.

On top of good guidance, the company is reducing debt and rewarding shareholders.

During 3Q23, the company generated $120 million of free cash flow, reducing gross debt and achieving a target gross debt level of approximately $200 million.

The balance sheet remained in a net cash position, which means there is no need for the company to use cash to reduce gross debt.

Hence, roughly 77% of the 3Q23 free cash flow, totaling $93 million, was dedicated to repurchasing nearly one million shares of CEIX stock at an average price of $95 per share.

Year-to-date share repurchases stand at 4.1 million shares, which translates to nearly 11% of the public float as of year-end 2022.

Data by YCharts

Going forward, we can expect the company to prioritize buybacks, as the company believes this is the most attractive and accretive form to boost shareholder returns.

Valuation

Putting a valuation on stocks that rely on the price of an underlying commodity is tricky, especially because analysts expect coal prices to moderate in the coming years.

Using the data in the overview below:

CEIX is currently trading at a blended P/E ratio of 5.1x. Its normalized P/E ratio is 8.4x.

This year, EPS is expected to grow by 50%, followed by an expected decline of 10% in 2024 and a 6% decline in 2025.

I expect actual results to be much better than expected if we get a bottom in economic demand.

However, even using these numbers, the stock price has room to enter the $120 to $130 range. The current consensus price target is $107.

FAST Graphs

Needless to say, please be aware that coal investments are highly volatile.

I decided not to buy CEIX because of my extensive oil and gas exposure. I need to be careful and cannot add too much cyclical exposure.

However, if this stock were to see a meaningful correction next year, I would consider buying some shares for my trading account.

Takeaway

Despite predictions of "peak coal," Consol Energy stands out, boasting a 50% YTD share price increase.

The company's strategic shift towards export markets, especially in Southeast Asia, is proving smart for both volumes and pricing benefits.

With a record-breaking throughput tonnage, successful international deals, and improved production, CEIX is capitalizing on the global demand for coal.

Notably, the company's robust forward sales position and commitment to shareholder rewards through buybacks paint a promising future.

While coal investments need to be handled with extreme care, I continue to be bullish on CEIX.