Nikada

China stocks now trade with a forward price-to-earnings multiple in the single digits. This was nearly unthinkable during the nation’s boom times of the mid-2000s. Back then, new China funds were hitting the market, and rising commodity prices were driven by rapid economic development in the emerging market’s real estate and construction industries. A falling dollar also resulted in money pouring into the Chinese economy some 15 to 20 years ago.

Today, it’s a different story. A harsh politburo and its autocratic leader are anything but business-friendly. Many of the country’s biggest companies are seen as quasi-government-owned, making investors extremely reticent to own shares. The result is weak, even negative, foreign direct investment and the country’s P/E ratio falling below 10.

I have a hold rating on the iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI). I cannot help but be intrigued by the low valuation, but macro and technical risks are many.

Global Equity Market Valuations: China Now 9.5x Forward Earnings

J.P. Morgan Asset Management

China FDI Falls In Q3 2023 For The First Time Ever

BofA Global Research

Global Real GDP Growth Trends: China Sees Growing 4.5% In 2024

Goldman Sachs

According to the issuer, FXI seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of large-capitalization Chinese equities that trade on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. The exchange-traded fund, or ETF, offers investors exposure to large companies in China, and it accesses 50 of the largest Chinese stocks in a single fund.

FXI is a large ETF with more than $4.3 billion in assets under management, and it pays a high 2.6% trailing 12-month dividend yield. Share-price momentum continues to be extremely poor as the fund trades significantly under its 200-day moving average, while the 1-year standard deviation on the ETF is elevated compared to the S&P 500. FXI also carries with it a high 0.74% annual expense ratio and poor risk metrics. Liquidity, however, is robust with average daily trading volume north of 35 million shares, and its 30-day median bid/ask spread is modest at just 0.04%.

Digging into the portfolio, the 2-star, Neutral-rated fund by Morningstar is focused exclusively in the large-cap space. There is no small or mid-cap exposure. The ETF’s price-to-earnings ratio has now dipped to just 8.6 while long-term earnings growth of the portfolio is decent at 7.2%, making for a PEG ratio barely above one (a strong value). The allocation collectively trades at less than one times sales, also indicative of a steal of a deal.

FXI: Portfolio & Factor Profiles

Morningstar

Down 48% in the last three years and off by 36% in the last decade, per Seeking Alpha, FXI has high exposure to consumers in China. The Consumer Discretionary sector is indeed the largest weight at more than 33% while cyclical Financials command almost 28% of the fund. Along with a sizable allocation to Communication Services, the top 3 sectors are more than 80% of FXI, so there are diversification risks. Moreover, the largest 4 positions comprise about one-third of the ETF.

FXI: Holdings & Dividend Information

Seeking Alpha

Seasonally, FXI tends to stumble out of the yearly starting gates, eventually finding a floor in mid-March, according to data from Equity Clock. These data assert that being tactical with entries is prudent over the coming months, but gains have typically ensued starting toward the end of the first quarter and lasting throughout the year. Since peaking in 2007, January and February have averaged negative returns, while gains have been seen in March and April.

FXI: Tough Yearly Starts Historically

Equity Clock

FXI Last 10 Years: Bearish Beginnings To The Year

Stockcharts.com

The Technical Take

Readers know that I often focus on recent price action when assessing technical trends on stocks and ETFs. With FXI, having been an investor in emerging markets since the mid-2000s, I thought it appropriate to review price action trends in FXI’s full 19-year history. Notice in the chart below that shares are mired in a steep bear market off their early 2021 peak near $55. The drawdown is now about on par with the S&P 500’s 2007-09 Great Recession bear market, to put the drop in perspective. Making matters worse for the China bulls is that what had been key support, the $28 to $29 range, is now likely resistance should we see a rebound in 2024.

Also take a look at the long-term 40-week moving average (in blue), comparable to a 200-day moving average. Currently, at $27.14, it is negatively sloped, confirming that the bears are in control. What’s more, the 200-week moving average is also moving lower. With a high amount of volume by price in the $26 to $48 zone, rally attempts will also encounter possible selling pressure from bearish overhead supply – investors who bought in at higher prices looking to sell to get back to even.

Another problem? A downtrend resistance line is seen off the $35 high from last year – a rally through $30 could help support a bullish reversal narrative, but we are a long way from that. Where is support? The $19 to $21 zone was the 2008 low and the nadir from late last year, so that would be a natural point to consider getting long.

Overall, FXI trends lower and there is an ample amount of bearish overhead supply, with key horizontal resistance around $28.

FXI: Bearish Long-Term Trends, $19-$21 Support

Stockcharts.com

The Bottom Line

I have a hold rating on iShares China Large-Cap ETF. I see China stocks as being very undervalued in the face of significant long-term macro and geopolitical risks. The technical situation is likewise cause for concern heading into 2024.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.