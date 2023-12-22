wragg

NexGen (NYSE:NXE) is a Canadian company focused on developing into production the 100% owned Rook I Project located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan, Canada.

The Athabasca Basin is the world's premier source of high-grade uranium. It currently provides about 20% of the world's total primary uranium supply. It hosts some of the biggest and lowest-cost uranium mines in the world, including Cameco's McArthur River and Cigar Lake mines.

The Rook I Project hosts the Arrow deposit. The deposit is the biggest and one of the highest-grade deposits under development in Canada. It was discovered in February 2014, three years after the founding of the company in 2011 by Leigh Curyer, the current CEO.

The quality of the deposit is not under discussion. It is located in a tier-1 jurisdiction. It is a big deposit. It is high-grade, hence low-cost. According to the 2021 Feasibility Study,

The Arrow deposit has Measured and Indicated Mineral Resources totalling 3.75 million tonnes (“Mt”) grading 3.10% U3O8 containing 257 million (“M”) lbs U3O8. The Probable Mineral Reserves were estimated at 240 M lbs U3O8 contained in 4.6Mt grading 2.37% U3O8.

To put these numbers into perspective, the total demand for uranium in 2020 was approximately 180 million pounds. Of that, only around 120 million pounds came from existing mines. NexGen's deposit is equivalent to double the world's entire uranium production, without even considering the significant exploration opportunities available. NexGen owns one of the largest land packages globally, with over 190,000 hectares in the highly prospective Athabasca Basin. Additionally, it holds a 50.1% share in uranium explorer IsoEnergy.

Not only is the deposit large, but it is also cost-effective to mine. Over 60% of the measured and indicated (M&I) resources have grades of approximately 17%, which is 170 times higher than the average grade. For comparison, the McArthur River, recognized as one of the best conventional uranium mines globally, has an average grade of 17.33%.

There is no doubt in my mind that the Arrow deposit will be developed. With the increasing importance of nuclear energy, Western world demand projected to triple by 2050 to meet decarbonization targets, substantial Chinese investments, and ongoing geopolitical challenges, the Arrow deposit is a highly strategic asset. The recent discussion surrounding a ban on Russian uranium serves as a reminder that the uranium market may be splitting. The West aims to reduce its dependence on Russia and rebuild its own nuclear fuel production chain. This dependence primarily concerns the later stages of the nuclear fuel production chain (conversion and enrichment), rather than mining. However, Kazakhstan is increasingly turning to China and remains close to the Russian sphere of influence. It is unlikely that Kazakhstan will flood the market with low-cost uranium and suppress uranium prices. The fundamental reason is that this time the uranium market has been experiencing prolonged and significant annual deficits. The rest of the world will need to pick up the pace as well.

Another way to comprehend the magnitude of the Rook I project is by comparing it to a major oil field discovery. One pound of uranium has an energy content roughly equivalent to 3.7 x 10^13 Joule, while a barrel of crude oil is equivalent to around 6.1 x 10^9 Joule. This means that the M&I resources of the Arrow deposit are approximately equal to 1,560 billion barrels of oil. The largest oil discovery to date is the Ghawar Field, located in eastern Saudi Arabia, estimated to hold up to 75 billion barrels of oil reserves. Arrow is 20 times as big as the Ghawar Field in terms of energy content.

The following plot compares the Arrow deposit to other uranium deposits currently under development worldwide. The most desirable region in the plot is the lower left corner, which corresponds to projects with low capital expenditure requirements for starting production and low all-in sustaining costs (AISC) for maintaining production. The size of each scatter point represents the size of the deposit. It is evident that the Arrow deposit is the largest one. It already has a Feasibility Study available, though it dates back to 2021. Among the deposits in development, Arrow is the lowest cost asset, except for the smaller Phoenix deposit, which belongs to Denison Mines along with the Gryphon deposit. In terms of asset quality, I consider Denison and NexGen to be the top two uranium juniors.

A comparison of uranium deposits under development (Company's Presentation)

Looking at some numbers, the Arrow deposit is projected to sustain an average production of approximately 28.8 million pounds of U3O8 over its first 5 years. Production is expected to decline starting from Year 6, but this projection does not account for the likely possibility of extending the deposit through further exploration.

Projection of future cash flows by year (Company's Presentation)

The project economics are highly robust. The initial Capex is estimated to be around CAD 1.3 billion, with a quick payback period of only 0.7 years once production commences. The after-tax internal rate of return is an impressive 68.7%, and the after-tax NPV-8% amounts to CAD 5.8 billion. These figures assume a low AISC of approximately $10.69 per pound, which may need revision due to inflationary trends in recent years. However, these calculations also consider a long-term uranium price of around $75 per pound, while spot prices are already exceeding $85 per pound. The uranium market is in a structural supply deficit, with most industry participants, including utilities and miners, effectively short the metal.

It is not enough, however, to have a great asset. To make a positive investment decision, I also want to be able to buy it at a cheap price. Unfortunately, NexGen comes with a significant price tag. With a market capitalization of approximately CAD 5 billion, NexGen is already trading close to its after-tax NPV-8% of CAD 5.8 billion. Of course, uranium bulls may consider this as a lower bound, because they expect the long-term uranium price to trade well above this level. They might be right.

If uranium were to trade at $100 per pound, the NPV would increase to CAD 8.13 billion. At $150 per pound, the NPV would reach $12.8 billion. This implies that NexGen could potentially more than double in value if everything goes according to plan.

The devil is, however, in the details. First of all, there are many things that can go wrong. NexGen's asset is in the middle of nowhere. They need to build a new mill, an airport, roads, housing, as well as all other kinds of things that could face delays or price increases due to logistical bottlenecks and inflationary pressures. They need to hire a lot of skilled workers, which they may find difficult amid labor shortages. They need to get fully permitted, which they are not yet. They need to raise money in order to build the mine, money they don't have at the moment, which means more dilution.

Developing the Rook 1 project will require time. It will take four years to build the mine. NexGen still has to get all the necessary permits in place. There is a risk that the initial capital expenditures have been significantly underestimated. By the time the asset starts producing, it is uncertain what the uranium price will be. Everybody expects the uranium price to soar above $100 per pound. The market is certainly tight at the moment. The problem is that this could happen before NexGen is ready to produce. In the meantime, other supply will come online. In other words, Arrow may not get built in time for this uranium cycle.

Overall, I believe NexGen is currently more or less fairly valued. From a purely value perspective, the risk/reward ratio does not appear to be asymmetric. This becomes clear after considering a crucial factor that would be disastrous to neglect in this case: dilution. NexGen has $360 million in cash, which is insufficient to fully finance the construction of the mine. There are two possibilities: either NexGen gets acquired by a mining major that decides to develop the asset themselves, or it raises more money through debt or other forms of equity financing.

In the first case, the acquirer will be price-sensitive. They will be unwilling to pay a significant premium to NPV. I don't see any major potentially interested at the moment. In the second case, existing shareholders will face dilution. The company has already utilized various forms of financing in the past. Most recently, it has initiated an at-the-market offering and has already raised approximately $180 million. Additionally, NexGen has closed a private placement of $110 million of 9.0% unsecured convertible debentures with Queen's Road Capital Investments. Incidentally, Queen's Road Capital is also listed and provides an alternative to direct ownership of NexGen.

Finally, there is the issue of management compensation. I believe the management is paid lavishly. General and administrative expenditures are skyrocketing. This is a form of indirect dilution because the company lacks a source of operating cash flow. Inability to preserve shareholders' cash means that more capital raises will be necessary in the future. There are also 50 million outstanding options, which accounts for approximately 10% of the current number of shares in circulation.

In conclusion, NexGen's asset is of the highest quality, but I would not be comfortable holding the stock as a long-term investment at the current price. I am just not convinced that shareholder returns will be extraordinary based on the current starting valuation. When one considers all the risks associated with developing a new mine from scratch, the long development times, and a management not focused on preserving shareholder value, the margin of safety is simply not there for me. I believe the easy money in NexGen was made when the stock moved from one dollar to almost seven dollars in less than four years. Similar returns are unlikely in the future.

Value investors who are sitting on significant capital gains are thus well-advised to take some profits here. As for me, I have already sold (too soon) at four dollars. I would not be surprised to see the stock trade at much more extreme valuations if the uranium price were to truly go parabolic. I am just not comfortable investing with this as my base scenario. I would be interested in re-entering in case of a sell-off event. For the time being, I simply see better risk-reward setups in other places.