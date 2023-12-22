ajr_images/iStock via Getty Images

Limoneira Company (NASDAQ:LMNR) is a diversified citrus growing, packing, selling, and marketing company with related agribusiness activities and real estate development operations. We have traded this stock previously in our service and publicly. The "Citrus King," as we call it, has returned 50% since our last buy call.

That call is here from September: "Limoneira: Setting Up For Another Trade."

To be frank, we were looking for an exit in the high teens, and like we suggest at our investing service, when you have rapid returns it is often a good wealth-building strategy to keep a small house position consisting of profit in the trade. Had you done that with Limoneira, you would have enjoyed another strong gain in the weeks following when the initial trade would have closed. But if you have not taken profit, now is the time, as this run has led the stock to approach nosebleed valuations. While some of this is demand-driven, favorable pricing, a short-term phenomenon, has benefitted Limoneira Company as evidenced by the just-reported earnings. Let us discuss.

Discussion

In its just reported fiscal Q4, the company actually beat consensus estimates on the top line but was in line on the EPS figure. It has taken years for this company to recover from the pandemic, and then there were some tough growing seasons. Folks, it is a trading stock, because it deals in the commodities of citrus and avocados. Prices move with supply, and of course demand. The company has a ton of real estate interests as well in addition to its sale of citrus and avocados. The company has increased the size of its acreage year-after-year, on average, but made strategic sales to improve the balance sheet.

One of the reasons shares are doing better, aside from better fundamentals in its goods, is the balance sheet improvement and moving to a more asset-light model. The company sold its Northern Properties for $98 million, extended a water deal in Yuma, AZ for recurring revenue of $1.3 million a year, and dumped unprofitable farming operations in Cadiz. These are big moves. The net debt is at the lowest level since the company went public. At the end of Q4, long-term debt is $40.6 million, compared to $104.1 million at the start of 2023. Debt levels, less $3.6 million of cash on hand, show a net debt position of $30.2 million at quarter end. That is a big improvement.

There were a lot of positives in Q4, including the company seeing solid sales growth. Total net revenue was $41.4 million, compared to total net revenue of $39.4 million a year ago. This comes despite asset sales. Agribusiness revenue was $40.1 million, compared to $38.2 million last year. Other operations revenue was $1.3 million compared to $1.4 million.

Naturally, as the "citrus king," citrus drives a chunk of sales. Fresh lemon revenue fell to $11.3 million, compared to $13.1 million during the 2022 quarter. Pricing was improved, but volumes were down despite restaurant and food service demand being strong. Approximately 0.55 million cartons of U.S.-packed fresh lemons were sold at a $20.39 average price per carton, compared to approximately 0.68 million cartons sold at a $19.33 average price per carton a year ago. We should add carton pricing was up almost $2.50 per carton higher from the linked Q3. So-called brokered lemons and other lemon sales were $14.4 million this quarter compared to $12.7 million last year.

This quarter there was no avocado revenue, and a year ago, it was very nominal. Think seasonal shifts there. Oranges, another citrus, was $1.9 million in revenue. Both volume and pricing fell. Once again, volumes fell due to asset sales. The decline in volume really stemmed from the sale of the Northern Properties in the first quarter of fiscal year 2023, which helped improve the balance sheet, but has led to year-over-year comps weakening.

Both business and consumer demand remain strong. Do not forget specialty citrus sales do well, and those were flat at $5.4 million from last year, while farm management revenue was $3.1 million. Of course, this is always a losing quarter. Last year, the company saw an adjusted EBITDA loss of $3.8 million, but that improved to a loss of $1.3 million this year. Adjusted net loss improved to $2.6 million or a loss of $0.15 per share, markedly improved from losing $5.7 million, or $0.32 per share.

We love the move to an asset-light model, but the valuation here is really stretched for growth. The company is guiding for fresh lemon volumes of 5.25 million cartons at the midpoint for 2024, with avocado volume of 7.5 million pounds at the midpoint. From the real estate footprint, the company expects a 14% increase in proceeds to $131 million over the next 9 years. But at 95X FWD earnings, this is expensive, with revenues only growing in single or low-double digits. However, long term, we like holding a house position because there are 700 Lemon and Avocado acres that will become fruit-bearing in the next 4-5 years and will expand the planting of avocados over the next three years, setting it up for long-term growth. In short, we like a hold here, but new money should wait for a pullback.

Take home

After a winning trade, it makes sense to run a long-term house position. New money should wait for a pullback in Limoneira Company shares.