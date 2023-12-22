Photoboyko/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Earlier this year, oil prices (CL1:COM) enjoyed strong gains, catching many market participants by surprise, with WTI prices rising 22% through September since the start of 2023. Prices reached as high as $95 per barrel of oil in September of this year. However, since September, spot oil prices have given up their gains for the year and moved into negative territory. The United States Oil Fund, LP ETF (NYSEARCA:USO) is one of the ETFs designed to closely follow WTI's oil prices. USO rose 18.7% through September since the start of the year. However, the ETF is down -4.2% year-to-date at the time of writing this post, in line with WTI prices.

In July, the IEA warned about the market further tightening in H2 of 2023, with factors such as rising macroeconomic demand for oil, further restrictions on oil production quotas by OPEC+ members, and uncertain geopolitical tensions continuing to keep oil prices buoyant. The forward-looking commentary from the IEA in July was enough to turn many investors bullish on USO. The USO fund added 20% gains over the next two months creating a new 2023 high in September.

Although prices have abated since then, I firmly believe the catalysts laid out by the IEA earlier this year are, in reality, forces that will propel oil prices higher from current levels. I expect oil prices to consolidate around price levels of $65-$68 per barrel and move higher by at least 17% from current levels. Below, I present why USO would be my best to participate in the uptrend in WTI oil prices.

Why USO is the best bet to ride oil's upside

Since my rationale for the upside in oil is solely based on tracking oil prices as a factor of sovereign actions on oil management, I suggest participating in oil by investing in the United States Oil Fund ETF. This ETF is more closely in sync with oil prices than the less volatile Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund ETF (NYSEARCA:XLE). Moreover, USO is the largest ETF that tracks oil prices. Large ETFs have higher trading volumes that allow me to buy and sell the fund's shares quickly. Of course, there are other alternatives apart from USO, such as the United States Brent Oil Fund, LP ETF (BNO) and the Invesco DB Oil Fund ETF (DBO).

Seeking Alpha Charts

For those investors who prefer to take on more risk, there are also leveraged ETFs, such as ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil ETF (UCO) and MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3X Leveraged ETNs (NRGU).

And finally, for other investors that have a deeper fundamental understanding of oil companies, they can also invest directly in oil production and oil services companies. Of course, there will be advantages and risks to all that the investor is aware of.

USO - Peer Comparison

Here is how USO tracks against its peers in terms of key valuation metrics.

Seeking Alpha Data

To me, USO offers the benefit of abstracting the need for understanding the deep details of the business of producing oil, which is absolutely needed when investing directly in oil companies. Further, USO offers intrinsic stability solely due to the sheer dollar volume of its assets managed, as stated earlier, versus other oil-tracking ETFs, giving USO the advantage over other oil ETFs. With an expense ratio of just 60 cents for every 100 dollars invested, any price under $70 for USO is a steal given the cheap valuation as compared to its peers. On top of that, the developing macro environment for oil is quite bullish for WTI oil prices and USO, which I will discuss below.

U.S. Expected to Refill its Oil Reserves

Most countries in the world maintain sovereign oil reserves that may be used by their own definitions of sovereign emergencies. In the U.S., the Department of Energy (D.o.E.) owns and manages the emergency stockpile of oil barrels called the Strategic Petroleum Reserves (SPR). DoE refills or draws down oil barrels from the SPR based on emergency situations as defined in the Energy Policy and Conservation Act (EPCA). Since these drawdowns or stock-ups usually involve moving large volumes of oil barrels, they tend to affect oil prices in a major way.

In March last year, President Biden announced that the Department of Energy would be releasing 1 million barrels of oil every day for the next 6 months to combat the surge in oil prices. Then, late last year, President Biden authorized a drawdown of 15 million barrels of oil from the SPR. The goal of the drawdown last year was to stabilize the prices of oil and provide relief to many Americans who had been plagued by higher gas prices at the pump all through 2022. As is evident from EIA's weekly stockpile of oil reserves in the chart below, record volumes of oil were taken out of America's oil reserves and sold on the market, creating an oversupply of oil.

Energy Information Administration's Weekly SPR Reserves

Much of the drawdown has continued well into 2023. The U.S. has drawn down 44% of its oil reserves since the pandemic began in March 2020. Moreover, the last time SPR oil reserves were at these levels was in August 1983, just as the U.S. was exiting the inflationary 1970s, a difficult time period for many Americans.

In my view, such low levels for SPRs are not sustainable given the diverging trends between oil reserve drawdowns and US oil consumption trends. While the U.S. drew down its oil reserves by 44% since the pandemic began in March 2020, average consumption of oil surged higher to ~20 million barrels of oil per day in 2022. Napkin math suggests that if the U.S. were to fully exhaust its oil reserves at the current rate of consumption, it would take just 17 days to do so.

In my opinion, the U.S. already understands this situation and will be looking to shore up its SPR reserves. In fact, as President Biden announced his historic SPR drawdown plans last year, the White House also suggested that the DoE would look to restock the SPR at a price range of $67-$72 in the same press release. A recent statement from the DoE corroborates my perspective, where the statement suggests that they have already begun replenishing the SPR stockpile by adding 9 million barrels of oil at an average price of $75 per barrel.

We can expect the DoE to continue to buy oil barrels until $80, which would provide at least a 17% upside from the time this post was written when WTI prices were hovering at ~$69. If we extrapolate WTI's anticipated ~17% percent move higher into USO's charts, this would suggest an initial price target of at least $76.44 for USO, which is 17% higher than USO' closing price on December 13, 2023, which was $65.33. I had established in an earlier section of this post why the USO ETF would be the most appropriate fund to participate in oil's upside.

OPEC+ to continue production cuts

The OPEC+ is a geopolitical organization formed by the amalgamation of the core OPEC members (the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries) and its oil-producing allies with the aim of coordinating petroleum policies and regulating oil prices around the world. Members of OPEC+ include Gulf countries such as the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, etc., and other oil-producing allies such as Russia and Venezuela. Recent estimates suggest that OPEC+ together controls 40% of the world's oil output and thus can be seen as key decision-makers in oil prices.

Like most businesses, these oil-producing nations are also governed by break-even prices that are evaluated as the difference between the average cost to extract, produce, and refine oil versus the average cost of selling oil per barrel. When oil prices dip below breakeven, it essentially indicates that these countries would be producing oil at a loss, which is not conducive to their nation's gross domestic product. Hence, I fully expect OPEC+ members to take measures so as to manage the oil supply in such a way that it drives the price of oil towards its breakeven price.

A recent study between Goldman Sachs and the IMF suggests that breakeven for the largest producer of oil in the world, Saudi Arabia, would be in the range of $80-$88 per barrel. Break-evens for other Gulf countries, such as Bahrain and Oman, would be much higher.

IMF, IIF, Goldman Sachs

These breakeven prices would strongly suggest that many of these countries that sit on the board of OPEC+ would be interested in seeing oil prices at least in the $80-$88 range. While Saudi Arabia has voluntarily been cutting its oil production by 1 million bpd every month since July this year, it was recently joined by Russia to cut production by 800,000 bpd.

I anticipate other countries on OPEC+ joining Saudi Arabia and Russia to cut their production and stem the drop in oil prices so as to regain their breakevens.

Again, quick calculations suggest that oil prices have at least a 17% upside to a minimum of $80 from current levels in this case too. And again, translating this 17% upside in oil to USO, this would mean USO's price target would be a minimum of $76.

Risks to the Thesis

Recession affects the short-term outlook for oil

The one major risk to my upside for oil is if the US sees a recession. This would severely impact the short-term outlook for oil and USO, thus sending oil prices crashing to the 50s region. Recession would create unanticipated demand imbalances, disproportionately altering the outlook of oil demand versus its supply levels.

China's FY24 growth expectations will impact the mid-long term outlook for oil

Since oil is a commodity at the end of the day, market participants will try their level best to forecast future demand for oil by balancing their views with the economic outlook in China. So far, China has had tepid growth in 2023, but I see the country switching its policy framework into expansionary mode in FY24. In November, China adjusted its budget deficit spend ratio higher in a bid to spur growth next year. However, if the Chinese economy still does not grow, it may dampen oil's long-term outlook.

General risks to investing in USO

Unlike other ETFs that actually invest in stocks or bonds, the USO fund's investing approach is to invest its assets in WTI futures oil contracts to track the price of WTI oil. The fund holds these contracts two weeks before the contract's expiration date at the latest before proceeding to sell them back to the market and buy the next month's futures contracts. By doing so, the fund is exposed to risks that may make it lose money during operations. For example, if the next month's contracts are priced higher than the current month's contracts at the time the fund is expected to roll over its contracts to the next month, the fund will record losses by selling the current month's contracts at a lower price than the next month's contract prices. This is called a contango risk. One of the most popular periods where the USO fund faced a super contango risk situation was during the severe demand-supply mismatch at the start of the pandemic lockdowns, as shown below.

Bloomberg

Were these sudden demand-supply mismatches to re-occur again, it would cause losses to USO's assets and to its investors.

Final Thoughts

In conclusion, there is a significant premium to be made on the 17% minimum upside in oil's potential reversal. The U.S.'s impending actions to shore up oil reserves and OPEC+'s interest in cutting production further are sure to boost oil prices. For those looking to participate in the upside, the United States Oil Fund, LP ETF, provides a compelling alternative to investing in oil's coming bull run.