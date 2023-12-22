Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

USO: More Upside Than Downside

Uttam Dey profile picture
Uttam Dey
10 Followers

Summary

  • Oil prices have dropped since September, presenting a good entry point for investors.
  • The US is widely expected to refill its oil reserves, which will stabilize prices and potentially drive them higher.
  • OPEC+ is likely to continue production cuts to maintain breakeven prices, leading to further upside in oil prices.
  • USO is the best bet to ride oil's upside.

Scaled oil barrels with copy space, 3d rendering. Mockup design for growth, diagrams, arrows illustrations in economy, oil and fossil fuel trading index

Photoboyko/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Earlier this year, oil prices (CL1:COM) enjoyed strong gains, catching many market participants by surprise, with WTI prices rising 22% through September since the start of 2023. Prices reached as high as $95 per barrel of oil in

This article was written by

Uttam Dey profile picture
Uttam Dey
10 Followers
Uttam has over 10 years of experience in investing strategy and macroanalysis. He runs a family fund office from beautiful Vancouver which focuses on profitable growth income in rapidly changing economic landscape. Having worked for some of the world's largest technology companies such as Apple and Google, Uttam is the quintessential data enthusiast with an eye for spotting trends at the intersection of technology, finance and geopolitics. He is also a contributor on The Pragmatic Optimist newsletter which has over 2k subscribers. Uttam offers daily updates on stocks, weekly/monthly reviews of companies earnings and trends in the sectors and quarterly roadmaps on how the industries are planning their financials for the upcoming year. Through his work, Uttam aims to help investors to rapidly grasp financial aspects of a company or an industry to secure higher returns in the portfolio.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of USO either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About USO ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on USO

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
USO
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.