TerryJ

Most people in developed countries like the United States, UK, Australia, Canada, and most of Europe take fresh, clean water for granted. Furthermore, many people believe that when you turn on the tap and clean drinking water comes out, it is free to consume, which is sort of true but not really. Someone has to pay to collect, treat, and distribute that water. Typically, those services are provided by a water utility which may be public or privately owned.

I spent more than half of my working career in the water industry employed by several different agencies in the western U.S. (Idaho, Nevada, and Colorado). The Value of Water is not well understood by the general public. However, when the drought was raging in the western U.S. from 2020 to 2022 and lake levels were dropping in Lake Powell and Lake Mead, people began to take notice. That was especially evident in August 2021 when satellite imagery revealed just how far the water level in Lake Mead dropped.

NASA

The battles over water in the West have been raging for decades (listen to the Wall Street Journal podcast, “The Fight Over Water in the West”), but really heated up in the 2020’s as the drought dried up what little water was falling from the sky. The so-called megadrought caused a full blown water crisis in the west in 2022 as states battled over water rights that are based on laws made over 100 years ago.

Water scarcity is not just a problem in the western U.S. In 2017, an article was published by the French water utility Suez in the Financial Times that argued that water may eventually become more valuable than oil. In that article (which is behind a pay wall), projections indicate that water scarcity could affect some 40% of the world’s population by 2035. Suez believes that companies will need to pay for wastewater recycling, desalination, or other methods to avoid shortages that could impact their operations. The fact that the oil and gas industry is one of the largest users of industrial water only adds to the equation that water is more valuable than oil. After all, without water oil and gas companies would be unable to extract those resources using fracking, for example.

The Cadiz Inc. (CDZI) water project in California is one example of an attempt to provide clean, reliable, affordable water in an arid, drought-stricken environment that does not rely on “normal” precipitation or surface water to provide adequate supply. However, even that proposed project does not solve the problem of an inadequate supply of water to support further growth and continued climate impacts due to its reliance on groundwater, which must originate from somewhere above ground (e.g., replenished by rainfall and infiltration) and is a limited resource.

One company that is tackling the issue of inadequate supply is a small company based in the Cayman Islands called Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO). Given their recent progress in winning new contracts and expanded business opportunities via acquisitions, I believe that CWCO stock is worthy of consideration for long-term investors, and I rate the stock a Buy at the current market price of about $35.

CWCO is not your typical water utility, although they do provide water collection, treatment, and distribution systems. They also provide more in the way of design, engineering, management, and operations services. From the company website:

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. develops and operates advanced water supply, water treatment and reuse plants, and water distribution systems in the United States and the Caribbean. The company also provides design, engineering, management, equipment manufacturing and operating services applicable to commercial and municipal water production, supply and treatment, and industrial water and wastewater treatment.

The current company includes 4 operating subsidiaries as shown on the website.

Consolidated Water

The company was founded in 1973 and has grown both organically and through acquisitions, including the most recent one, Ramey Environmental Compliance ("REC"), announced in November. Although REC is a very small company (acquired for just $4.2M in cash), the business greatly expands the presence of CWCO’s PERC subsidiary throughout Colorado and potentially other parts of the western U.S., as explained in the press release:

REC currently services more than 100 water and wastewater treatment customers. This acquisition provides a new channel for PERC to expand its existing footprint into additional water-stressed regions across Colorado. More than 22% of the Western U.S. is experiencing drought conditions, with this up more than 51% since October of last year, according to U.S. Drought Monitor.

The additional business opportunities in landlocked states like Colorado add to the diversity and potential growth opportunities for CWCO beyond the existing island and marine-based projects that the business started with. According to the December 2023 company profile fact sheet, they have over 50 years’ experience developing, constructing and operating, water production, treatment and distribution infrastructure. The company currently operates in four business segments in high growth markets.

CWCO

The water desalination market in the U.S. is expected to grow at 8.3% CAGR to $2.6 billion by 2028. The water reuse and recycling market anticipates an even higher growth rate of 11% CAGR to $31.9 billion by 2028. With the recent news of updated regulations to promote the use of recycled water (direct potable reuse) in California, that business is likely to accelerate even faster in 2024.

2022 Results

From its 2022 annual report, it becomes clear that the business drivers for CWCO extend far beyond the Cayman Islands, although they still have a substantial presence there as well.

Our 2022 fiscal year results were one of a number of major achievements by our company. We reported record revenue of $94.1 million and income from continuing operations of $8.2 million, a 138% increase from the prior year.

In addition, the report highlights several project wins in 2022 that demonstrate the trajectory of growth and diversification that have become apparent over the past few years.

PERC Water, our U.S. subsidiary that develops, designs, builds, operates and manages water infrastructure facilities in the Southwestern U.S., was awarded and began work on a $82 million contract to construct an advanced water reuse facility in the city of Goodyear, Arizona for Liberty Utilities. This advanced water treatment facility produces a high purity effluent which can be reused for irrigation and industrial water requirements.

PERC Water also won a 10-year, $49.2 million contract from the Water Replenishment District of Southern California to operate and maintain two of the industry’s most advanced water treatment facilities. The high purity effluent produced by these facilities can be used to recharge the aquifers to slow the intrusion of coastal sea water.

Our subsidiary in Grand Cayman, Ocean Conversion (Cayman) Limited, was awarded a $20 million contract to design, build and operate a new 2.64 million gallon per day seawater desalination plant in the Cayman Islands. The design and preliminary construction permitting is complete, and we broke ground on the project in the fourth quarter of 2022.

In October 2022, we exercised our option to purchase the remaining 39% minority interest in PERC Water. In January 2023, the transaction was completed and as a result we became the 100% owner of PERC Water.

Our specialty manufacturing subsidiary was awarded a contract by the City of Port St. Lucie, Florida, to replace membrane elements and upgrade equipment at the city’s 20 million gallon per day J.E. Anderson Reverse Osmosis Water Treatment Plant.

In all, we secured more than $150 million in major multi-year projects in 2022 which is divided between several of our operating businesses. These projects are a credit to the diverse capabilities of our company.

While business improved dramatically from 2021 to 2022, the velocity of growth has continued into 2023 and looks set to continue next year as well. This chart showing YOY Revenue growth is one part of the story.

Seeking Alpha

And while revenues have been rising rapidly, earnings growth is even more impressive with a potential for nearly 400% YOY earnings growth based on current estimates as shown in this chart from Seeking Alpha.

Seeking Alpha

FY 2023 and Q3 Results

When CWCO reported Q3 results on November 9, 2023, investors were somewhat surprised by a significant beat on both the top and bottom lines. Revenues for the quarter reached nearly $50M ($49.9M) and surpassed the Q322 results by 99%. The Q3 GAAP EPS number of $0.55 also far exceeded the estimate from analysts. Furthermore, the company received notice during the quarter to proceed on the $204M project to design, build and operate a desalination plant in Honolulu – their 24th such plant worldwide and the first in the U.S.

According to CEO Rick McTaggart, strong growth across all business lines was responsible for the stellar Q3 results and bodes well for the future of the business.

Looking ahead, we continue to remain optimistic about our future growth prospects. We are encouraged by the continued recovery of tourism to Grand Cayman, and our progress on the several large construction projects underway. We believe our continued efforts and successes, combined with the positive trends and increased bidding activity in our markets, represent strong drivers for continued growth, increased profitability, and further strengthening of shareholder value.

The company has strong financials with cash and cash equivalents totaling $48.8 million as of 9/30/23 with working capital of $83M and only $0.2M in debt (according to the earnings call summary).

Net income from continuing operations attributable to stockholders for the first nine months of 2023 was $20.4 million or $1.28 per diluted share, compared to net income of $5.9 million or $0.38 per diluted share in the same year-ago period.

The current market cap is about $566M with shares outstanding of 15.7M and 94% float. Insiders own 5.8% of shares while institutional investors hold 58.7%. The company pays a small dividend that yields about 0.9% at current market price and raised it by 12% in August to the current quarterly dividend of $0.095.

Seeking Alpha

The SA quant ratings show CWCO as #1 of 12 in the Water Utilities industry and 18 of 103 in the Utilities sector. It gets good factor grades with only an F for valuation (which I disagree with), probably because it has risen by 130% in the past year.

Seeking Alpha

The stock is only followed by 2 Wall Street analysts, who give it a Strong Buy and Buy rating, respectively. With a forward P/E of 19 and upward earnings revisions, I believe that the stock is undervalued at $35. Although the stock is in the Utility sector it is growing more like a high-tech growth stock, but with the inflation protection advantages that come with long-term contracts that are typical with utilities.

The pipeline for new contracts just for the PERC business alone is large and growing, to the point where the company will need to go through an evaluation process to determine whether or not to bid on potential projects. In response to a question asked during the Q3 earnings call, CFO David Sasnett responded:

I can say that there's enough opportunity out there that we are going to have to go through an evaluation process, because we can't pursue everything. And we recently had a strategic meeting along those lines. We want to focus our business - development activities on those projects that make the most sense for us, where we have the highest chance of winning and where we will earn what we consider to be a sufficient margin, to justify investments in pursuing that business.

Risks to my Buy Thesis

There are several potential risks to consider that could impact the growth trajectory of the business. One issue is geopolitical uncertainty surrounding the acceptance and funding of projects related to direct potable reuse and desalination plants. For example, the Carlsbad desalination plant in California took 9 years to bring online at a cost of nearly a billion dollars. Planning for the project began in 1998 as a public-private partnership, and it was not until 2007 that a contract was awarded. The plant came online in 2015 after overcoming considerable opposition.

Direct potable reuse has also received considerable opposition over the years as the general public does not understand the implications of treating “dirty” wastewater to a level that is fit for human consumption. Colorado was the first state in the U.S. to pass “direct potable reuse” regulations in February of this year, allowing for water providers to deliver treated wastewater that meets strict standards.

While water providers have been able to direct potable reuse on their own, the updated rule requires water providers to meet higher standards for treatment, testing and community engagement and will apply to all community water systems. Direct potable reuse will require treatment with state-of-the-art technologies to make treated wastewater safe for human consumption.

Given that more states are adopting or looking at adopting regulations to allow direct potable reuse as a way to assure a reliable source of water for growing populations in the arid west, this risk is low in my opinion, and more likely to be less of a concern as technology improves and communication around the topic becomes more common. For example, California recently adopted new regulations for implementing direct potable reuse. Texas, Arizona, and Florida are considering similar regulations.

Summary

CWCO has been a solid growth stock in the past two years as revenues have grown nearly 100% on a year-over-year basis. Recent acquisitions of PERC and now REC have helped to grow an entire new business segment in wastewater treatment and reuse that has excellent potential for strong growth including as much as 11% CAGR over the next five years. The PERC business alone generated over $20 million in revenue during the 3rd quarter as discussed in the Q3 press release.

Recognized $20.0 million in revenue from PERC Water’s progress on the construction of a $82 million water treatment plant in Goodyear, Arizona. This contract is expected to be substantially completed by the end of the second quarter of 2024.

PERC commenced operations under a new contract to operate a wastewater treatment plant at the Edwards Air Force Base in Kern County, California. The annual contract began in July and has four one-year extensions exercisable by the customer. Revenue for the first year of the contract is expected to total approximately $1.3 million.

PERC also began operations under a new contract to operate a wastewater treatment system for the City of Avalon on Catalina Island, California. The engagement began in July and will continue for 18 months, with extensions exercisable by the city. Revenue for the first 18 months of the contract is estimated at approximately $2.1 million.

As of December 2023, Consolidated Water operates 11 desalination plants in 4 countries, and PERC operates 27 facilities. The recent award of the Hawaii plant adds over $200M to the pipeline.

In the management commentary from the Q3 earnings report, this was the summary of what that recent award represents:

In the U.S., we commenced work on the contract to design, build, operate and maintain a 1.7 MGD seawater desalination plant in Oahu, Hawaii, which we announced in June. We anticipate revenue generated over the approximate 24-year base term of the contract to total about $204 million in current dollars. The plant will be the 24th seawater reverse osmosis desalination plant that Consolidated Water has constructed and the first in the U.S. We believe this entrance into the U.S. desalination market positions us well for other opportunities in the Western U.S., a region that continues to experience unprecedented drought conditions, combined with growing populations. According to U.S. Drought Monitor, more than 22% of the Western U.S. has been experiencing drought conditions, with this worsening by more than 51% since October of last year.

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. is growing, underfollowed, and I believe, very undervalued given the growth prospects and the large addressable target markets for their various businesses. This is especially the case now, with renewed interest in direct potable reuse, new desalination plants, and other ongoing climate trends that are bad for the world, but positively impact CWCO and their future business prospects.

I am initiating a Buy rating at the current market price of about $35, and if CWCO were to drop below $32, I would upgrade to a Strong Buy. There is potential for additional growth in the dividend as well. There is downside protection as a water utility with long-term inflation-adjusted contracts for many of their operations. Furthermore, Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. has cash on hand of almost $50 million and very little debt.

Let me know in the comments if you agree or disagree with my thesis. I wish you a very happy and prosperous holiday season and wish you well in your investment decisions.

Editor's Note: This article was submitted as part of Seeking Alpha's Top 2024 Long/Short competition, which runs through December 31. With cash prizes, this competition -- open to all contributors -- is one you don't want to miss. If you are interested in becoming a contributor and taking part in the competition, click here to find out more and submit your article today!