Consolidated Water: Because Water May Be More Valuable Than Oil

Damon Judd profile picture
Damon Judd
Summary

  • Water scarcity is a global issue, with projections indicating that 40% of the world's population could be affected by 2035.
  • Consolidated Water, a Cayman Islands-based company, is tackling water scarcity through advanced water supply, treatment, and distribution systems.
  • CWCO has experienced significant growth, securing major contracts and achieving record revenue and income in 2023, with strong growth prospects for the future.

Most people in developed countries like the United States, UK, Australia, Canada, and most of Europe take fresh, clean water for granted. Furthermore, many people believe that when you turn on the tap and clean drinking water comes out, it is free to consume, which is sort

This article was written by

Damon Judd profile picture
Damon Judd
Visit www.Knowledge-Investing.com for more info about me. I became deeply interested in the stock market beginning in late 2007 (bad timing for me but worse for my uncle) when I received an unexpected inheritance. Since that time I have done considerable research and vowed to make smarter long-term investing decisions after suffering through the Great Recession with minimal losses to my inherited portfolio, after firing my financial advisor.I look for individual growth and income stocks, and some funds (CEFs, ETFs) that offer high yield income to increase my retirement income beyond my 401k and the pension that I will receive after I retire. I also enjoy reading investment/financial and business information and following trends in technology and markets. The human psychology of markets is as fascinating and inscrutable to me as the financial side. I work as an information systems manager, so data and information are valuable assets to me. I am not a financial advisor so please do your own due diligence before making any buy or sell decisions.“The race is not always to the swift, nor the battle to the strong, but that's the way to bet.” Damon Runyon

My current focus is on income stocks and funds, but if I were looking to add a solid growth stock with some potential for dividend growth as well, I would strongly consider buying CWCO.

Comments (1)

InMyOnion profile picture
InMyOnion
Today, 12:46 PM
Comments (323)
WEF has decided people have stopped buying in to the climate change hoax and so are starting to move on to water as the next global emergency. Might be a good time to dip a toe…

imo
