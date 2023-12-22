Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Brookfield Renewable Partners Vs. NextEra Energy Partners: Which Is Better For Dividend Investors?

Young Investor Analytics profile picture
Young Investor Analytics
341 Followers

Summary

  • NextEra Energy Partners and Brookfield Renewable Partners have both experienced share price declines in the renewable energy sector.
  • NEP faces substantial refinancing in the near term, which may negatively impact its earnings and cash flows.
  • BEP is in a more favorable position with limited near-term maturities and a lower risk of substantial refinancing at higher rates.
  • Nevertheless, NEP's low valuation makes the stock seem quite attractive and suggests that the risks have already been priced in.

Wind, sun and water energy.

pidjoe

NextEra Energy Partners (NEP) and Brookfield Renewable Partners (BEP) are both players in the renewable energy sector that has witnessed substantial share price declines as the industry fell out of favor. Several key players in the industry

This article was written by

Young Investor Analytics profile picture
Young Investor Analytics
341 Followers
I am a young individual investor with a strong focus on long-term wealth creation. My investment strategy revolves around selecting stocks with strong growth potential as well as stocks with stable dividend yields. I firmly believe that patience is key, allowing my investments to compound over time. For me, dividends play a vital role in generating income and bolstering my overall portfolio value. I carefully select companies with strong fundamentals and a consistent history of dividend payouts. In my writing here, I principally focus on financial stocks including banks and BDCs.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BEP.PR.A--
Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. 5.25% PFD CL A
BEP.PR.G:CA--
Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P.
BEP.PR.M:CA--
Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P.
BEP.PR.O:CA--
Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P.
BEP.PR.R:CA--
Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P.
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.