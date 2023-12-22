pidjoe

NextEra Energy Partners (NEP) and Brookfield Renewable Partners (BEP) are both players in the renewable energy sector that has witnessed substantial share price declines as the industry fell out of favor. Several key players in the industry have become heavily indebted and would need to refinance their debt at substantially higher amounts in the current high debt environment. This has certainly been the case for NEP which faces substantial refinancing in the near term.

Both companies have witnessed solid dividend growth in recent years. However, while NEP's dividend growth rate has traditionally far outpaced that of BEP, these two players are now likely to witness very similar dividend growth rates going forward. The only difference being that the current dividend yield on NEP is around double that of BEP.

The balance sheet

It is well known that utility companies frequently have high debt loads, given the substantial capital investment required in energy generation. The regulated electric utility sector has an average net debt to EBIDTA ratio of around 5.43 while renewables utilities have an average net debt to EBIDTA ratio of around 4.66. These high debt loads are also present in the case of NEP and BEP, who have net debt to EBIDTA ratios of 8.29 and 7.57, respectively.

The rise in interest rates has contributed to the underperformance of renewable players stocks earlier this year. The recent indication that the Fed is likely to begin cutting interest rates in 2024 will bode well for the performance of these renewable energy utilities in the new year. However, the large amount of refinancing required at NEP in the near future will still come at a substantially higher interest rate than the company is currently paying on its long-term debt. This will almost certainly have a negative impact on earnings going forward.

Fitch projects that the cash flows of NEP will face pressure due to a significant portion of its capital structure needing refinancing soon, with higher interest rates compared to the current average fixed rates of less than 3%. There is $1.25 billion of holding company debt maturing within the next 12 months, and an additional $2.2 billion of long-term debt maturing within the next three years. Fitch further notes that in response to the changing market sentiment of higher interest rates, in October 2023, NEP entered into treasury rate locks totaling $1.85 billion at rates ranging from 4.3% to 4.5%. This move is intended to hedge against debt maturities in 2024 and 2025.

Fitch noted that the current spreads on NEP unsecured debt are around 260 basis points, indicating a cost of new debt at approximately 7%. The recently announced private offering for senior unsecured notes due 2029 indeed priced in this same range with an interest rate of 7.25%. While the impending drop in interest rates could offer the company some relief on other debt that would need to be refinanced later in 2024 and 2025 onwards, these refinancings are still likely to be at a much higher rate than the current rate it enjoys on long term debt of around 3%.

In contrast, BEP is not currently facing the same refinancing challenges. Fitch recently observed that BEP "has limited near-term maturities over the next five years". This effectively means that BEP is unlikely to need substantial refinancing at higher interest rates in the near future. In my view, interest rates are likely to have dropped quite a bit by the time BEP needs to consider any substantial refinancing of existing debt.

Earnings and the dividend

NEP currently offers a particularly attractive forward dividend yield of more than 11%. This dividend has been supported by stable cash flows from a diversified portfolio of renewables under long-term contracts. The company has also continued to expand its generation capacity with a further 1025 MW of installed capacity being placed into service in the third quarter of 2023.

Nevertheless, in recent years, much of its growth has been achieved through acquisitions. The partnership's strategy essentially involved it acquiring renewable assets with strong long-term cash flow and financing these acquisitions at a low cost. When interest rates rose, it became increasingly challenging to follow through with this strategy. This then, in turn, saw management recently indicating that the 12% dividend growth that has accompanied the share/units has become unsustainable. Management now expects a dividend/distribution growth rate of around 6% per year, which would largely be supported by organic growth.

This much lower dividend growth rate certainly seems more sustainable. The reduction in the forecasted dividend growth rate has also been welcomed by credit ratings agency albeit that some concern has also been raised about the sustainability of this lower dividend growth rate. In its recent ratings report, Fitch observed that:

The reduction in growth target was driven by tighter monetary policy and higher interest rates affecting the financing needed to grow distributions at an aggressive rate. At the same time, Fitch believes increasing leverage and refinancing cost in the next couple of years could put pressure on maintaining current 6% dividend growth target, as payout is expected to approach 100% over the forecast period."

Investors in NEP would accordingly need to monitor the payout ratio quite closely in the quarters ahead.

BEP, in turn, offers a much lower dividend yield than NEP of around 5.1%. This dividend has also been supported by strong cash flow generated from renewables and hydroelectricity in particular. The company's generation output has largely been contracted out years in advance and benefits from terms allowing price increases in line with inflation. Management has also indicated that the upcoming re-contracting on some of these assets is likely to contribute positively to earnings growth. It was noted in this respect that:

We are also set to benefit from re-contracting these assets over the next several years, which will not only contribute additional FFO in the strong current pricing environment, but also act as a highly accretive funding source for growth as we up finance many of the assets due to their low levels of debt."

Some of these re-contracting initiatives have already contributed positively to earnings growth while others will play out over the longer term. BEP's dividend growth rate at around 6% per year has generally been lower than that of NEP and has remained in the region of around 6% per year. Going forward, BEP's dividend growth rate is likely to remain in this region, which is now aligned with that of NEP.

From a stability of dividends perspective, BEP is my clear choice while NEP clearly wins on the yield front. In my view, the 6% target by management also seems attainable, even though concerns over the sustainability of this growth rate are not without merit.

Valuation

Seeking Alpha Quant currently assigns a valuation rating of A+ to NEP. This rating is driven by the stocks' fairly attractive valuation based on several metrics including a trailing-twelve-month (TTM) price to cash flow ratio of around 3.87 which is well below the industry average of around 7.5. In my view, one of the greatest indicators of the discount that NEP is currently trading at can also be seen from its current dividend yield relative to its historic averages. The stock's 5-year average dividend yield is around 4.37% which is much lower than its current yield of more than 11%.

In respect of BEP, Seeking Alpha Quant currently assigns a valuation rating of C+. It trades at a TTM price-to-cash flow ratio of around 6.47, which although lower than the industry average is quite a bit higher than that of NEP. BEP also sees its current dividend yield at a rate higher than its 5-year average of around 3.4%. This discount likely arises at least in part because of the challenges renewable energy producers face with financing in a higher interest rate environment.

Nevertheless, the discount at NEP is quite a bit steeper than that at BEP, suggesting that the market has already priced in much of the elevated risk. From a valuation perspective, NEP is my clear choice.

Conclusion

NEP faces imminent refinancing challenges, particularly in the context of rising interest rates, which may impact its earnings and cash flows. Fitch's projection of increased pressure on NEP's cash flows due to upcoming refinancing obligations highlights the financial strain the company faces. On the other hand, BEP appears to be in a more favorable position, with limited near-term maturities and a lower risk of substantial refinancing at higher rates.

Evaluating their respective dividend strategies, NEP offers a higher forward dividend yield, supported by stable cash flows and a diversified renewables portfolio. However, the recent shift in NEP's dividend growth rate from 12% to a more sustainable 6% reflects the challenges posed by tighter monetary policy and higher interest rates.

BEP, with a lower dividend yield, maintains stability in its dividend growth rate around 6%, aligning it with NEP's revised target. The company's focus on re-contracting assets and benefiting from a strong pricing environment contributes positively to earnings growth. This leads me to rate BEP and NEP more or less equally from a dividend growth perspective.

From a valuation standpoint, NEP is currently trading at a significant discount, as evidenced by its elevated dividend yield compared to historical averages. Despite facing challenges, NEP's attractive valuation metrics make it a compelling choice. Its high dividend yield at current prices has the effect of making up for a somewhat slower dividend growth rate.

