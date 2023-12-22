Baloncici/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Shares of Austrian bank Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCPK:RAIFF)(OTCPK:RAIFY) have done well since my initial Buy-rated piece in Q2, returning over 40% in that time as the bank continues its attempts to extract value from its ultra-profitable, but isolated, Russian operations. Indeed, news earlier this week of a deal to achieve just that was a significant driver of recent outperformance, sending the shares up over 10% on the day (December 20). While these shares still look undervalued even when totally excluding the Russian business, the welcome bull run in the stock could be a good time for investors to take some profit here.

Without wishing to go over too much old ground from last time, the key point to appreciate about Raiffeisen is that its Russian business is both a large part of net income and much more profitable than its other European operations. Somewhat ironically, profitability in Russia exploded in 2022 despite the sanctions that followed the war in Ukraine, with the bank booking a remarkable 70% return on equity ("ROE") in the country that year. Russian profitability has cooled a little this year on a combination of lower revenue and higher expenses, but the business still generated ~40% post-tax ROE over the first three quarters of 2023.

On a pre-war basis, Russia was contributing around 40-50% of Raiffeisen's total net income. Of course, the problem with this business now is that, firstly, Raiffeisen can't get any profit out of the country, and secondly, it is facing pressure to separate it from the rest of the company. Given the relatively high chance of not realizing much, if any value under these conditions, it has been prudent recently to value the company based entirely on its non-Russian operations. While this would lead to a much diminished bank, I still felt the stock was too cheap in Q2 at a then-price of €13.66 per share, with or without Russia.

Developments since then have been broadly positive, with recent financial results looking solid, dividend payments resumed, and the bank recently announcing a deal that might lead to it extracting some value from its Russian operations. Starting with the former, my main issue last time was that Raiffeisen ex-Russia would probably not be all that profitable. Over the past six years, for example, this part of its business has only generated around 9% ROE on average.

Granted, interest rates were on the floor for much of this time, and not many European banks have been particularly profitable until recently. Even so, management guidance for 2023 only pointed to ~10% consolidated ROE ex-Russia, albeit this does include significant reserve builds in relation to legal action involving Swiss franc mortgages in Poland (~€600 million year-to-date through Q3).

While that guidance still stands, Q3 results were fairly solid (N.B. all figures presented are on ex-Russia basis unless stated otherwise). With that, the bank's net interest margin increased 54bps year-on-year (22bps sequentially) to 2.54%, helping to drive net interest income ("NII") to €1.12 billion, a 32% increase year-on-year (8% sequentially). Net income was a little over €600 million (~€1.84 per share), mapping to a ROE of around 17%.

Alongside the boost to net interest income from higher interest rates, one thing helping Raiffeisen is that credit quality remains robust. The bank booked an impairment charge of just €36 million in Q3, mapping to a cost of risk of just 18bps. Its non-performing exposure ratio also held steady at 1.5% of total loans and debt securities. Finally, the bank paid the €0.80 per share dividend in respect of FY 2022 that it had previously been holding back on in light of the uncertainty surrounding its business.

That brings us to the Strabag SE (OTCPK:STBBF) deal. I mentioned before that Raiffeisen stock was basically being valued entirely on its ex-Russia business. While that makes sense given the uncertainty, it does make for compelling upside should the bank be able to get cash out of the country (whether through dividends or a sale of the business at a somewhat reasonable price). The Strabag deal might allow for this, which is why the shares popped over 10% earlier in the week.

Under the terms of the deal, Raiffeisen's Russian subsidiary will buy a €1.5 billion stake in the Austrian construction firm (Strabag) from sanctioned Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska. It then intends to transfer those shares to the parent company, thereby allowing it to realize some of the earnings that the Russian business has been racking up but was previously unable to extract from the country. Now, I would add that this transaction will need to be approved by regulators in both Russia and the West, and no doubt it will be very heavily scrutinized. I believe that the dividend payment from the Russian subsidiary to the parent will also need to be approved by the authorities in Russia. For those reasons, this is far from being a done deal. Still, the prospect of getting cash out of the country was enough to send the shares sharply higher, as the market has pretty much written the Russia business off totally.

Looking ahead, management expects 2024 NII to be "broadly stable, perhaps down a touch" as per the Q3 earnings call, with cost of risk seen rising to circa 55bps. Those figures could map to an ROE as high as 10% next year. Now, ex-Russia book value per share is currently around the €38 mark (~$9.50 per 'RAIFY' ADS), with the current share price (€18.50 in Vienna trading) implying a P/B below 0.5x. My 0.6x through-the-cycle fair value multiple from last time out would still leave these shares around 25% undervalued with no value ascribed to the Russian business. While I retain my initial Buy rating on that basis, with the stock up significantly since then this also looks like a fine opportunity to take some profits off the table.

