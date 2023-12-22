hadynyah/iStock via Getty Images

In September, I thought that there were quality concerns in the case of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) after the fiscal third quarter results fell off a cliff. Fiscal fourth quarter results deteriorated further, yet a flattish full-year outlook for 2024 comforted investors that the long-term growth trajectory is not broken, leaving me waiting for a (renewed) dip before getting involved with the shares.

On Toro

The Toro Company hardly requires an explanation, but given its strong positioning in general niche markets, first a few descriptive words on the business before diving into its performance.

The Toro Company makes equipment for landscape, grounds, golf, underground and specialty construction. The company caters both the residential market and professional market, although the latter segment is responsible for about three quarters of sales.

Ahead of the pandemic, The Toro Company was a >$3 billion business, which reported adjusted earnings of $3 per share. With shares trading around the $80 mark, shares were trading at 27-28 times earnings, while net debt just surpassed EBITDA generated at the time.

Alongside the rest of the market, shares rallied to highs of $120 in 2021, backed up by improved operating performance. 2020 sales rose by 7% to $3.4 billion, while earnings were stagnant around $3 per share, yet the real growth was seen in 2021. Revenues rose by 17% that year to $4.0 billion, with adjusted earnings seen at $3.62 per share, and more growth seen on both the sales and earnings front in 2022.

Aided by a $400 million deal for The Intimidator Group (a transaction which was set to boost sales by $200 million) it was the 2022 performance which blew away expectations. Revenues rose another 14% to $4.5 billion, with net earnings of $443 million coming in at $4.20 per share (as adjusted earnings were reported in line with these numbers). This marked quite a big achievement as the company steadily has grown adjusted earnings from about a dollar per share a decade before to $4 per share at the time, marking great achievements, after all.

2023 - Boom & Bust

The company originally guided for 2023 sales to rise by 7-9% with adjusted earnings seen between $4.70 and $4.90 per share. Net debt was seen around $650 million, meaning that a net debt load of $800 million was manageable.

After a strong first quarter, in which revenues rose by 23% to $1.15 billion, the company "only" maintained the full-year guidance, which felt conservative. Second quarter sales grew by just 7%, as the company trimmed the sales guidance for the year to 7-8%, with the higher end of the earnings guidance cut to $4.80 per share.

A bombshell report was reported in September, when third quarter sales fell 7% to $1.08 billion. The company took a more than $150 million goodwill charge on the acquisition of The Intimidator Group, equal to nearly 40% of the purchase price! Quarterly earnings fell by twenty-four cents to $0.95 per share. This meant that full-year earnings were now seen at just $4.05-$4.10 per share. This massive shortfall was contributed to a mix of adverse weather and worsening macro environment.

Zooming into the details, we saw professional revenues up 1% to $896 million, yet residential sales fell by 35% to $175 million. On top of the shortfall in revenues, net debt ticked up to $913 million as well. Trading at $87, a 22 times earnings multiple looked justifiable given the good long-term quality of the business, yet I had some concerns on the near-term quality of the business, given the shortfall in the residential sector and huge strides to make with regard to electrification.

This only made me a buyer in the $70, as shares only fell to lows around the $80 mark.

Comforting Performance & Outlook

Since September, shares have traded in the $80s, but towards the end of the year shares have rallied to $98 per share amidst a comforting earnings report.

By mid-December, the company hiked the quarterly dividend by two pennies to a payout of $0.36 per share on a quarterly basis, still translating in a non-impressive dividend yield here.

Just ahead of Christmas, the company reported a 16% fall in fourth quarter sales to $983 million, with adjusted earnings per share down forty percent to $0.67 per share, as weakness spread to the professional segment as well.

Despite the dramatic end to the year, full year sales were up a percent to $4.55 billion, with full year adjusted earnings per share advancing by a penny to $4.21 per share. Net debt of $838 million ticked down a bit, as investors were furthermore comforted by signs of stabilization.

This is based on the 2024 outlook. For the upcoming fiscal year, the company sees low single digit sales growth and adjusted earnings per share between $4.25 and $4.35 per share. This is driven by the long term demand for its innovative products, although that the environment is no longer as strong as 2021 and 2022. Moreover, it is not just the electrification trend which impacts the business, but connected and autonomous products are in the making as well, requiring an exhaustive product overhaul (over time).

And Now?

Trading just shy of the $100 mark, The Toro Company has comforted investors, who arguably feared that 2024 might see declines from 2023. Then again, this outlook is not too comforting either, as the current 2024 guidance trails the original outlook for 2023 by a mile.

With earnings power seen around $4.30 per share this year it is a 22-23 times forward multiple which looks reasonable, given the premium performance in the long haul. Leverage is not an issue as lower interest rates, as seen in recent weeks, provide an upward lift to valuation multiples as well.

Hence, the easy near term money has been made, but overall, I am happy to keep a close eye on The Toro Company shares here, but require a better entry level before getting upbeat, even as the near-term outlook is comforting.