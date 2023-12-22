PCE: Spending Too Strong For Fed To Cut Rates

Orbon Alija/E+ via Getty Images

Monthly estimates of Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) contained in the report on Personal Income and Outlays, published by the Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) constitute some of the most important high-frequency indicators of economic activity in the US. The value of Personal Consumption Expenditures, represents over 60% of U.S. GDP. The most recent PCE data, corresponding to the month of November 2023, was published by the BEA at 8:30 AM, December 22, 2023. In this article, we will walk our readers through an in-depth analysis of the most recently published PCE data, and then discuss their implications for the U.S. economy and financial asset prices.

Summary Data and Analysis

We begin our examination of the BEA's report on PCE in the month of October 2023, with summary data and analysis which we highlight in Figure 1. We recommend that readers pay particular attention to the percent rank of Month-on-Month (MoM) growth, MoM acceleration, and the surprises relative to forecasts.

Figure 1: Change, Acceleration, Expectations, and Surprise

PCE Summary Data & Analysis (BEA & Investor Acumen)

Nominal PCE accelerated from the prior month (0.14%) and beat expectations. The PCE price index switched from inflation to deflation, registering below expectations. As a result of both factors, Real PCE accelerated (0.24%) and was surprised to the upside.

The Impact of Inflation On The Purchasing Power Of Personal Consumption Expenditures

In this section, we highlight the impact of inflation on PCE data. Inflation affects the purchasing power of any given dollar amount of money that is spent by consumers. In other words, inflation affects the quantity of goods and/or services that a given amount of money can buy. In Figure 2, we show PCE in both "current dollars" and in "real" terms. The "real" figures adjust the nominal current dollar figures for the changes in purchasing power caused by inflation/(deflation). The purchasing power adjustments to the PCE consumer spending data are made by applying the appropriate PCE price indexes (PCEPI), that are published on the same day as the report on Personal Income and Outlays.

Figure 2: PCE in Current Dollars and Adjusted for Inflation

PCE Inflation Adjustment (BEA & Investor Acumen)

Consumer prices measured by the PCE deflated during the month. PCE Goods experienced a large deflation (-0.72%) that was only partially offset by inflation in Household Consumption Services (0.28%). As a result, Real PCE which is normally deflated by the PCE price index, was boosted in November, growing more than nominal PCE.

For the remainder of this article, all figures will be presented in "real" (inflation-adjusted) terms.

Analysis of Annualized Growth Of Major Components of Real PCE Over Various Time Periods

In this section we break down Real Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) into major components, scrutinizing their annualized growth rates over various time frames (1m, 3m, 6m and 12m). The purpose of this analysis is two-fold. Our first purpose is to identify which components of PCE are growing at a faster or slower rate than the overall aggregates. Our second purpose is to determine whether, and to what extent, growth rates are accelerating or decelerating over various time frames.

Figure 3: Annualized Growth Rates of Major Components of Real PCE

Real PCE Annualized Growth (BEA & Investor Acumen)

Real PCE growth has been above the historical median for the past 1-month and 3-month periods. Growth in durable goods - which are more economically sensitive - was well above the median during the past month, recovering about average on a 3-month basis. Recreation services - a discretionary item - recovered to near median growth in November after having been weak for the previous two months and reflecting weakness on a 3-month basis.

Contributions To Change And Acceleration Of Real PCE: Components Analysis

In this section, our analysis is focused on the component contributions to the MoM Change and MoM Acceleration that are attributable to select major components of PCE.

Figure 4: Contributions to Change and Acceleration Attributable to Major Components

Real PCE Contribution to Change (BEA & Investor Acumen)

All the acceleration in PCE this past month was due to acceleration in Durable Goods. Notable sources of acceleration were Recreational Goods and vehicles (0.09%), Financial Services and insurance (0.07%) and Furnishings and durable household equipment (0.06%). The largest decelerators were Other Services (-0.07%), Gasoline and other energy goods (-0.06%) and Transportation services (-0.03%).

Implications For The U.S. Economy

After showing signs of deceleration in October, personal consumption spending in the U.S. bounced back in November. Furthermore, the most economically sensitive components of personal spending led the acceleration in PCE.

Will the Fed cut the Fed Funds rate as soon and as much as the market expects, with the economy operating above (non-inflationary) capacity and growing above trend? We think not.

Implications for Financial Markets

Financial markets are expecting the Fed to deliver 125 basis points in cuts to the Fed Funds rate in 2024, starting in March. We do not think this will happen. With consumer spending growing at an above-trend pace, at a time when the economy is operating above (non-inflationary) potential, the risk of a resurgence of inflation is high. Our view is that, in this context, the Fed will remain very cautious and there will be no interest rate cuts until the second half of 2024, if any. As such, we believe that an adjustment of expectations regarding Fed policy will represent a major headwind for markets in 2024.

Concluding Thoughts

Our Investing Group team is positioning portfolios for a disappointment of market expectations regarding Fed policy. With implied volatility extremely low and positioning and sentiment overly bullish, we see interesting opportunities developing.