Dynacor Group: Further Uptrend Expected Before Recession Hits

brightstars

This Analysis Suggests a Hold Rating for Dynacor Group Inc.

This analysis reiterates a Hold rating on shares of Dynacor Group Inc., (OTCPK:DNGDF) (TSX:DNG:CA) a Canadian gold equivalent producer with operations in Peru.

The previous analysis deemed this stock well-positioned to benefit from the rosy outlook for gold prices due to the expansion of ore processing capacity at a facility, as this project allows the company to trade more ounces of gold.

The previous analysis did not go beyond a 'Hold' rating as it saw a strong opportunity to increase the position to more attractive market valuations in proximity or after the Federal Reserve's 25 basis point interest rate hike announcement to 5.25% to 5.50% which took place on July 26, 2023. Retail investors would have had a greater chance of benefiting from the expected increase in the price of gold.

Recent Stock Price Performance: What Happened After the First “Hold” Rating

Indeed, this was the case: Driven by a more than 5.3% increase in the spot price of gold (XAUUSD:CUR), shares of Dynacor Group Inc. have grown astonishingly in both markets.

This chart illustrates XAUUSD:CUR's growth over the last 6 months:

The below chart illustrates the 44.06% growth in DNGDF stock price and the 40.14% growth in DNG stock price in the past 6 months. As a result of the 11th rate hike by the Fed on July 26, 2023, the shares of Dynacor Group Inc. formed some attractive market valuations around the end of July or in mid-August 2023.

The significant weakness in Dynacor Group Inc.'s stock price was linked to a decline in gold prices as higher interest rates did not bode well for the precious metal. This is because the higher interest rates usually increase the opportunity cost of holding the metal instead of U.S. bonds: gold does not generate income, while bonds are fixed-income securities.

The Outlook for Dynacor Group Shares: “Hold” the Stock for the Time Being

This stock is making significant business progress and is now expecting higher gold sales. Since the stock now appears to be even better positioned to benefit from the positive correlation with the precious metal, this analysis suggests that its shares should remain in retail investors' portfolios for the time being.

Gold prices are expected to continue to benefit from the Fed's interest rate pause in the short term.

In the future, precisely in 2024, there may also be an opportunity to sell some shares of this company and take profits in anticipation of an economic recession. Such an economic event should actually be welcomed by retail investors in the Dynacor Group: it reinforces the safe haven properties of gold investments and the price per ounce will therefore benefit from robust demand in my view. As Dynacor Group tracks the price action of gold, its shares should also see an uptrend as a result.

However, when the economic recession is in the cycle, it will create strong headwinds for all US-listed stocks and since these headwinds will not differentiate between gold stocks and other US-listed stocks, even Dynacor Group shares initially will not be spared from the bearish mood.

When that time comes, investors will need to anticipate the downturn by changing their stance from “Hold” to “Sell”, i.e. before the recession causes a decline in Dynacor Group's share price.

I believe the bearish mood in US stocks will allow the creation of very favorable entry points for Dynacor Group shares, so then the stance will need to be changed again from "sell" to "buy" to replenish the position in the gold producer ahead of rising demand for gold as a safe haven against the recessionary winds to investors' portfolios.

Economists Are Predicting a Recession As Early As 2024

The recession will occur due to the damage that restrictive monetary policy together with high inflation will cause in consumption and investments. Consumption accounts for nearly 70% of U.S. gross domestic product, so expensive financing and rising prices are undermining the US economy's mainstay. Some signs of this are declining profits (actuals) and lower sales (forecasts) at some very well-known US retailers. Signs of a slowdown in investment activity can also be seen in Morgan Stanley's (MS) Q3 2023 IPO and M&A data. The latter trend is also reflected in the number and value of US IPO deals, which are still well below 2021 levels. The bleaker outlook for future demand is discouraging companies from raising investment capital through IPOs and this is the reason for the still poor statistics for IPOs in the US market. As soon as falling consumption and investment are accompanied by a deterioration in working conditions, one can speak of a recession. Andrew Challenger, a labor expert and senior vice president of Challenger, Gray & Christmas, Inc., said two weeks ago that they “expect to continue to see layoffs going into the New Year”.

These economists have predicted an economic recession so far:

Michael Pearce, Chief US Economist at Oxford Economics, Chryssa Halley, Chief Financial Officer of the US Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae), and David Rosenberg, Economist at Rosenberg Research. Also, former US Treasury Secretary Larry Summers predicted that the next economic cycle would be a recession as early as 2024, and Luke Tilley, Chief Economist at Wilmington Trust, says that the US economy is not recovering but weakening, which will soon be clear to everyone, implicitly indicating an economic recession.

However, the recession is not expected to enter the business cycle until well into 2024, as the economy is still believed to have room to show the positive impact of holiday shopping on consumption and the return of some optimism among people as a consequence of what appears to be the end of the Fed's rate hike policy.

Reasons to “Hold” the Stock Until Recession Hits

Until then, this analysis continues to recommend a “Hold” rating for two reasons:

Gold prices will continue to benefit from the Fed's pause on interest rates in mid-December 2023 and the Fed Chair's indication of rate cuts starting in 2024, giving Dynacor Group the fuel it needs to move even higher from current levels. This is because gold prices and Dynacor Group stocks are characterized by a strong positive correlation.

Dynacor Group and gold futures are positively correlated, as shown by the yellow area at the bottom of the two charts below. The yellow area is a graphical representation of the correlation coefficient. Since the yellow areas are almost always above zero over the past 5 years, the positive correlation between the stock price and gold futures prices is strongly positive. This means that if the price of gold has bullish sentiment, that bullish sentiment will most likely also impact Dynacor Group shares in both markets. When the price of gold falls, the stock price also falls. Correlation has nothing to do with how much the securities have gained or lost in a given period. The performance can even differ significantly between securities, even though they are positively correlated.

The “Hold” rating is also supported from a technical perspective, as there is still enough scope for further price gains from the current level, as shown in the following section.

Still Margin for More Gains

Shares of DNGDF were trading at $2.88 per unit giving it a market cap of $109.19 million as of this writing. Shares are trading significantly above the 200-day simple moving average of $2.23 and significantly above the 50-SMA of $2.42.

Shares also traded well above the $2.005 midpoint in the 52-week range of $1.01 to $3. Despite the past performance, the share price is still not overbought. This stock can still tell a lot in terms of share price appreciation, with a rosy short-term outlook for gold prices and a 14-day Relative Strength Indicator at 65.39, suggesting there is plenty of room before shares reach the overbought levels.

Gold prices, which stood at $2,040 an ounce on Thursday, are expected by analysts to reach $2,041.82/oz before the end of 2023 and then rise to $2,109.88/oz. in 12 months.

The same consideration can also be made for the DNG:CA stock.

Shares of DNG:CA were trading at CA$3.90 per unit giving it a market cap of CA$145.97million as of this writing. Shares are trading significantly above the 200-day simple moving average of CA$3.17 and above the 50-SMA of CA$3.53.

Shares also traded above the CA$3.36 midpoint in the 52-week range of CA$2.72 to CA$4. The 14 Relative Strength Indicator at 63.30 suggests there is plenty of room until the overbought levels.

Dynacor Group Inc.: The Performance of the Business Amid Higher Gold Prices and Sales Volumes and their Impact on the Stock Price

Dynacor Group Inc. owns the Tumipampa gold deposit, a 7,696-hectare mineral property in Peru. However, the Company does not operate the gold deposit directly but rather sources the mineral material from Registered Artisanal Miners who operate the deposit instead.

The material received from ASMs is converted into gold by Dynacor Group Inc. at its Veta Dorada plant in Chala, Peru, and then sold on the market. As a result of an expansion project initiated two years ago, financed entirely from internally generated funds, the mill is now able to receive a larger and more stable supply of gold ore from ASM.

On December 20, 2023, the company announced gold sales for the month of November: Dynacor Group Inc. recorded unaudited gold sales of $24.4 million for November 2023, a whopping 63% increase year-over-year. The improvement was possible thanks to higher sales volume (up 44% year-on-year) and higher sales prices (up 18.7% year-on-year).

The sharp increase in sales volume is because the Veta Dorada facility is operating at full capacity. During the first three quarters of 2023, the processing plant performed as follows: 13.3% year-on-year growth to 41,566 tons of gold ore processed in the first quarter of 2023, then 13.7% year-on-year growth to 40,747 tons of gold ore processed in the second quarter of 2023 and a 19% year-on-year growth to 44,519 tonnes of gold ore processed in the third quarter of 2023.

In first 11 months of 2023, the Veta Dorada facility processed 156,340 tons of gold ore, meaning the Peruvian facility processed 15,006 tons in October 2023 and 14,502 tons in November 2023.

Source of data: Dynacor Group Sales Reports

The following table summarizes the company's key financial and operating metrics and their annual trends over the first three quarters of 2023.

Source of data: Dynacor Group Quarterly Earnings Reports

Thanks to the strong performance of the Veta Dorada processing plant and robust gold prices, these two factors have had a very positive impact on Dynacor Group Inc.'s key financial metrics such as EBITDA and operating cash flow, which are highly regarded by investors.

The combination had a very friendly reaction for the share price, which rose astonishingly in both markets.

Looking ahead to the full year 2023, Dynacor Group Inc. estimates revenue will be between $210 million and $235 million. However, this range is based on an expected gold price of between $1,800 and $1,900 per ounce.

With gold prices trading well above the company's forecast range going forward, as expected by analysts (as mentioned earlier), and supported by the Fed's interest rate break, the company could potentially end the year with higher sales, resulting in strong upside potential for the stock price.

November shows that the Veta Dorada facility continues to perform well in gold ore processing, giving Dynacor Group Inc. the strength to sell much larger volumes of gold-equivalent ounces. This capability is expected to continue to improve as the company intends to increase plant efficiency and the capacity of certain facilities to receive additional waste material. On top of this, the company is engaged in expanding the fleet of vehicles and the number of buildings to accommodate administrative and commercial functions.

A Solid Balance Sheet

With a solid financial position, the company can ensure ongoing business operations and its improvement. It can rely on cash on hand of $33 million or net cash position of $32.3 million because it has debt of $0.7 million. As sales volumes and gold prices remain supportive, the company is generating not less than $13 million in operating cash flow on 12-month basis compared to CapEx of approximately $7 million on 12-month basis.

An Interest Coverage Ratio of 71x indicates that the company can afford the outstanding debt as it can easily afford to pay the interest expense due on it. The ratio is calculated as a trailing 12-month operating income of $21.2 million divided by a trailing 12-month interest expense of $0.3 million. Figures are as of Q3 2023.

Plus, the Altman Z-Score of 7.12 indicates zero percentage likelihood of bankruptcy within a few years (on this page, scroll down to the “Risk” section, which reports the Altman Z-Score).

The company participates in share repurchase programs and dividend payments as shown in the table above. However, it is not for the dividend that retail investors should keep the stock in their portfolio, due to the meager amount paid out monthly, but to profit from the rise in the gold price.

Trading volumes are very low: Average Volume (3 months) was 2,998 for DNGDF and 34,419 for DNG:CA. Investors need to keep an eye on how large their position is, as too many shares can make the maneuver difficult if they need to somewhat scale back the holding quickly.

Conclusion

This Canadian gold equivalent producer is well positioned due to the ongoing expansion of the facility's ore processing capacity and the rosy outlook for gold.

There will be a recession in 2024, which also bodes well for the price of gold and, theoretically, for Dynacor Group Inc. too due to the positive correlation between these assets.

However, I believe a recession will initially bring bad weather for Dynacor Group Inc. shares, as the pessimistic sentiment will initially make no difference between gold stocks and other stocks. This also implies that the headwinds will create a favorable entry point for Dynacor Group to take advantage of a gold bull market. The recession will cause headaches for the portfolios of investors, who will turn to safe-haven gold to defend their assets. Strong demand for gold as a safe haven asset will restore upward pressure on gold prices and prices of gold-backed securities in my view, including Dynacor Group. Since a recession likely won't hit until well into 2024, retail investors should continue to hold this stock until further notice.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.