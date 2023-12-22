Kena Betancur

Investment Thesis

Bear Case

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) has been on my radar for years, and now I'm eager to share my thoughts. While I've never owned the stock, my opinion has always been a tug-of-war. Let me explain why.

Best Buy is a brick-and-mortar specialty retailer, a tech haven offering a vast array of products across the globe. In recent years, they've pivoted towards a service-oriented model, embracing the "Geek Squad" approach of tech support, installation, and problem-solving.

My first hurdle with BBY is the question of who still shops there? I haven't set foot in one for over 15 years. With Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN), Walmart Inc. (WMT), Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST), and others offering similar or cheaper products with equal or greater convenience, Best Buy rarely makes my errand list.

Older generations, Gen X and Boomers, might still hold a soft spot for the familiar brand. But younger consumers lack that connection, and I believe this is a symptom of a fading brand identity.

Just look at Best Buy's store growth over the past 13 fiscal years. It peaked in 2014 and has been on a steady decline ever since.

BBY # of Stores (Best Buy Investor Relations)

Falling store counts, declining sales, and shrinking earnings: is Best Buy a company you want to own?

The picture isn't pretty. Sales plunged 10.5% in fiscal year 2023, and both management and analysts anticipate further drops of 6% this year and 2.3% in 2025. Even their hopeful prediction of slow growth in 2026 feels tenuous.

Earnings per share (EPS) mirrored the downward trend, shrinking nearly 30% last year and analysts predict it to continue declining for the next two years. This isn't a surprise with the intense competition they face. Best Buy's margins are pitiful, falling well below the sector median and their own five-year average across gross, operating, and net income.

BBY Margins (Seeking Alpha)

My main concern with Best Buy, similar to Foot Locker, Inc. (FL), is their lack of pricing power because they act primarily as a middleman. In this niche field, they exist at the behest of their suppliers, with giants like Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (OTCPK:SSNLF) and Apple Inc. (AAPL) dictating a large portion of their inventory and influencing their sales options.

This reliance cuts sharply into BBY's margins, limiting their control over product pricing. Their thin margins are a symptom of two main factors:

Tight Competitive Landscape: The tech retail industry is saturated, leading to constant pressure on margins as companies compete for market share through price cuts.

The tech retail industry is saturated, leading to constant pressure on margins as companies compete for market share through price cuts. Turn to Services: While services like consultations, installations, and tech support add value, they are not high-margin offerings, further squeezing BBY's profitability.

These factors make me particularly concerned about Best Buy's liquidity risk. Low margins and declining sales could quickly push the company into trouble. Already, their current liabilities exceed current assets, a worrying sign, especially since a significant portion of those assets are inventory (which also increased year-over-year).

BBY Current Balance Sheet (Best Buy Investor Relations)

More than ever, Best Buy seems to be at a crossroads. Though down 5% year-to-date, they've managed a 14% rally in the past month, seemingly riding the coattails of the broader market. However, this holiday season will be a crucial litmus test, offering a glimpse into the company's future trajectory. As CEO Corie Barry aptly stated at the end of Q3 in November...

In the more recent macro environment, consumer demand has been even more uneven and difficult to predict. Based on the sales trends in Q3 and so far in November, we believe it is prudent to lower our annual revenue outlook. We are excited for the important holiday season and are prepared for a customer who is very deal-focused with promotions and deals for all budgets, new shopping experiences, an expanded product assortment, and fast and free fulfillment.

I leave you with this: Are you going shopping at Best Buy this holiday season?

Bull Case

Before dismissing Best Buy with a "sell" rating, we must acknowledge the surprising bull case. Several bright spots in its business and financials could still shine, potentially driving the stock price higher.

The first, and perhaps most shocking, bright spot is Best Buy's strong cash flow. Yes, their margins are thin, but that doesn't preclude robust cash flow generation. With $1.37 billion in free cash flow ("FCF"), Best Buy boasts an impressive 8.43% FCF yield, exceeding our target of 8%. This yield is the highest we've seen since highlighting CVS at $70.

BBY FCF Yield (Author Calculations Based on Data From Koyfin)

Three factors contribute to Best Buy's robust cash flow:

Efficient Inventory Management: Management has implemented strong inventory practices, minimizing capital tied up in stock. This translates to improved cash flow without sacrificing on product availability.

Management has implemented strong inventory practices, minimizing capital tied up in stock. This translates to without sacrificing on product availability. Recurring Revenue Streams: Best Buy has successfully cultivated recurring revenue through its membership programs, boasting 7 million subscribers. These programs offer enticing benefits like: Home Tech Support. VIP access to phone and chat teams. Free delivery and installation. Preferential pricing. Extended warranties.

Best Buy has successfully cultivated through its membership programs, boasting 7 million subscribers. These programs offer enticing benefits like: Cost-Cutting Measures: Taking decisive steps to streamline operations, they've closed underperforming stores and optimized global supply chains for enhanced efficiency and cost reduction.

BBY's healthy cash flow translates into shareholder rewards in two key ways:

Strong Dividend Growth: Best Buy boasts a respectable 4.84% dividend yield, with a current dividend per share of $3.68. They've impressively grown their dividend for 18 consecutive years, boasting a 5-year growth rate of 15.12%. With a manageable payout ratio, the dividend seems secure.

Best Buy boasts a respectable 4.84% dividend yield, with a current dividend per share of $3.68. They've impressively grown their dividend for 18 consecutive years, boasting a 5-year growth rate of 15.12%. With a manageable payout ratio, the dividend seems secure. Share Buybacks: Best Buy has also used its cash flow to reduce its share count by 37.7%, from 346 million shares to just over 215 million. However, the current buyback plan dates back to 2017, raising questions about its future. Will they introduce a new plan soon, or continue gradual repurchases as seen in Q3's $112 million buyback?

BBY Shares Outstanding (Koyfin)

Price Target & Valuation

Best Buy's current valuation suggests a fair price tag, backed by the numbers. At 12.3x forward price-to-earnings (P/E), the stock sits slightly below its 5-year average of 12.6x. Similarly, its enterprise value-to-sales (EV/S) aligns with the historical average. This suggests the stock might stall at current levels.

BBY's valuations also trade at a discount to the sector medians, which is understandable considering the recent declines in both the top and bottom lines. While I find the current $16 billion market cap a bit high for the current market environment, especially compared to specialty retailer peer DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (DKS) at 11x P/E and a $12 billion market cap, it's not egregiously overvalued.

To assess potential future performance, I created a price target scenario table based on historical valuations and analyst estimates, considering bull, base, and bear case scenarios. My base case sees the stock trading around its current fair value, resulting in an unappealing risk-to-reward (R:R) ratio of 0.9x.

BBY NTM Price Target Scenarios (Author Calculations Based on Analyst Estimates From Date From Koyfin)

Given the bleak outlook for Best Buy and consistent pressure from well-resourced competitors, I recommend a "sell" rating for BBY. Value investors seeking dividend plays will likely find better opportunities elsewhere. Our base case price target offers minimal upside, and with the stock currently at $76, I see no compelling risk-reward proposition.

Don't be misled by the seemingly attractive 12x P/E. This discount reflects underlying concerns about the company's future. This holiday season offers a valuable opportunity to observe Best Buy first-hand. Are stores bustling with activity? Are new deals prominently advertised? These qualitative indicators can provide valuable insights into the company's health. Unfortunately, when it comes to BBY, numerous red flags are already waving.

Conclusion

Looking at the long term, I find Best Buy's $16 billion market cap excessive, especially considering the shrinking market share and declining sales. The retail landscape is fiercely competitive, and Best Buy's margins don't offer enough cushion to sustain their current pace indefinitely.

While management's efforts with membership programs and Geek Squad services are commendable, I'm unconvinced they'll significantly boost the company's value. The proliferation of competitors offering similar or better products at competitive prices makes Best Buy's operations increasingly challenging.

It's true that Best Buy has a successful past and boasts impressive cash flow figures. However, the sustainability of this cash flow is questionable given the consistent contraction of sales and margins. Moreover, the market offers numerous high-dividend paying stocks with consistent sales and earnings growth, promising longer-term stability and a secure, appreciating dividend. In this context, holding onto BBY becomes less attractive. Don't let your investment become stagnant; seek opportunities with better long-term prospects.