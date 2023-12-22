bjdlzx

Yangarra Resources (OTCPK:YGRAF) had a very rough 2023. The winter was very hostile to the point that work stopped for a while. Then came the fires. Takeaway capacity was affected from time to time through all of this. Drilling repeatedly ground to a halt as did completions. Production of course declined or sometimes barely maintained. Such a scenario wreaks havoc with cash flow and usually has a lot of non-repeating items on the income statement as well. Fiscal year 2024 is likely to return to something much closer to normal. It therefore "has" to be better than what the company just went through. Investors may get a glimpse of the whole improvement as the fourth quarter leads the way to that "normal".

Bought Deal Financing

Investors may remember that a bought deal financing closed in March 2023. The original idea was that this financing would enable the company to drill more wells and make a lot of money from these very profitable wells.

Mother Nature had other ideas.

The result was the cash flow did not materialize because the production could not happen with such adverse conditions. Management is just now getting to be able to drill wells as it normally would have without the severe winter and wildfires. No one could have forecast that.

Latest Activity

Indeed, management reported nine wells flowing back which is (feeling like) probably nine more wells (in fact they got a few completed) than was accomplished throughout the wildfire season. Management also noted that they are testing new well designs and completion methods. To see what this can do, my Headwater Exploration (OTCPK:CDDRF) article has specifics as that company is further along testing new wells with very significant results.

Yangarra management has also purchased a crane to lower costs. Going forward, costs are likely to decline on a per-barrel basis due to a relatively new cost structure. Management spent all that idle time finding ways to decrease costs.

Canadian companies like this one (that report in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated) often have to be idle during Spring Breakup that largely occurs in the second quarter (with maybe some overflow into the third quarter). That makes the fourth and first quarters the busy quarters for drilling and other operational activities necessary for reporting production growth.

Most likely there will be an update with the annual report (maybe earlier depending upon what happens) detailing the effects of all the projects now underway. Sometimes, management accelerates development into the fourth quarter from the 2024 budget if conditions indicate that will result in more profits.

This company depends upon a matrix of products rather than just one for profitability decision-making. Right now, oil prices are likely favorable enough to accelerate the development of wells. Natural gas prices are unfortunately pointing in the other direction. So let us see what management decides.

The General Priority

Normally, a company like this wants to bring any natural gas production online before the heating season begins (ideally) and continue to bring new wells to production as long as the seasonally strong commodity prices raise the internal rate of return a couple of percentage points.

Canada is more likely than the United States to feel the effects of the ragged polar vortex that is more typical of a La Nina than the current El Nino. A surprise cold spell from the polar vortex weakening is far more likely later in the winter in Canada.

There are other considerations in Canada like Spring Breakup and, of course, a view that oil and associated liquids prices with strengthen that might cause a deviation from the general priorities. So far, liquid prices have not really strengthened as worries about the world economies continue.

A lot of the industry sees strengthening natural gas prices as well as firmer liquids prices and therefore wants to be ready with more production to sell into that view when it arrives. No one is really going "all out" to pile on the debt to meet that optimistic idea. But a little overspending to have more of the budgeted production available at a favorable time is not out of the question for many.

Performance In 2023

Many investors have focused upon the fact that the stock offering essentially went to repay debt. But the cash raised needed to go towards capital expenditures. With a normal winter in store, there is every chance that the stock offering gets spent now in the fourth quarter (if there is any left). The fact that the company was able to repay any debt came out of general cash flows.

Yangarra Resources Three-Year Financial And Debt Interaction History (Yangarra Resources Corporate Presentation November 2023)

But many did not associate this situation with the miserable winter conditions followed by wildfires along with production and transportation interruptions that accompanied this brutal year.

Fiscal year 2022 featured exceptionally strong commodity prices than are typical of this business. You often get to make your money all at once when the focus is on a smaller company. Weather and third-party outages are part of the fun of being a small upstream producer even if fiscal year 2023 dumped a far above average group of challenges. As an upstream producer you have to be ready for the good and the bad as this company clearly was.

The focus should be that the company continued to make debt progress as shown above with a series of actually fairly conservative debt ratios compared to much of the industry I follow. One of the things about fiscal year 2022 is that very few companies repaid anything close to one-third of their debt. Therefore, this company in comparison to many companies I follow actually made years of progress at one time and it grew production as well.

Clearly Mr. Market hated everything about the challenges of this year. But the company is going into the next fiscal year in respectable financial shape. Now should fiscal year 2023 happen "year-in and year-out" that would be cause for concern. So far, that is clearly not the case. It does look like the market went overboard (as usual) when it comes to concern.

Management, for its part, reported that operations are back to normal. But you would not know that from the stock price action.

Risks

As was demonstrated clearly by the wildfires and the severe winter weather, a small company like this one cannot diversify away from its leases. It is kind of a sitting duck for random events that made 2023 an unexpectedly challenging year. Larger companies can often get offsetting work done in other basins to minimize damages caused by nature.

The company has very profitable wells in a new interval. But that interval has yet to find any boundaries. There is a risk that can happen at any time with the result of either unsatisfactory drilling results or even dry wells.

Any small company is usually dependent upon a few people as management is not as deep as other companies. Here, the loss of the CEO could be a critical loss to a company this small.

Commodity prices are also a risk as fiscal year 2020 proved. This company made money in fiscal year 2020 when many "lost their shirts". But there is never a guarantee that a company like this will repeat that performance. This company is somewhat protected as it depends upon a matrix of commodity prices rather than just one.

Summary Financial Results

This company has had superior profitability to many in the industry in the very challenging 2015-2020 period. Then there are the coronavirus challenges that also saw a nearly "top-of-the-industry" performance.

Yangarra Resources Net Income And ROCE History (Yangarra Resources Corporate Presentation November 2023)

This company made a small profit in fiscal year 2020 when most companies were "losing their shirt". That profit reported was an exceptional profit even for competitors that were far larger. The debt paydown in the last fiscal year tends to confirm that those profits reported are "real".

This business, especially in Canada, will be subject to Mother Nature on a regular basis. The problem here is that the issues lasted long enough that Mr. Market is ready to swear there will never be reasonable industry conditions again.

In the meantime, Canada (and in fact all of North America) is expanding the ability to export natural gas which should allow the North American market to join the far stronger world market.

In addition, much of the industry sees strengthening liquids prices. That is before one takes into account that the active rig count has been declining for some time. If prices remain weak as the market fears, then that rig count simply goes lower until the recovery begins.

These wells break even at very low prices to allow that reported a small profit in fiscal year 2020. The market forgets all of that and more when challenges persist throughout the fiscal year.

Free Cash Flow Issues

The market and many shareholders demand free cash flow "no matter what". But this management has used that idle time to reduce future costs. That largely eliminated the free cash flow in exchange for more resistance to rising service costs.

Yangarra Resources Equipment, Net Debt, and Cash Flow Details (Yangarra Resources Corporate Presentation November 2023)

Oftentimes, 10,000 BOED is a magic number where cost savings are available because the production reached a level to change operations such that the cost savings become available. In this case, management purchased a rig and other equipment to offset rising costs.

Back in fiscal year 2020, management disclosed essentially going to their bankers to obtain permission to stock up on supplies at rock bottom dollars. Those supplies turned free cash flow negative but allowed the company to be insulated from rising supplies cost for some time. That benefit far outweighed the interest paid for the additional loaned money.

The story here is one of growth. Therefore, dividends and free cash flow will be down the priority list for some time to come. This management has built and sold companies before. Their experience is invaluable to a company this size and likely makes the small company risk much smaller.

The coming fiscal year is likely to be far more hospitable to an upstream company like this one. Fiscal year 2023 challenges are highly unlikely to repeat all at once.

This company's common stock is likely to be a strong buy consideration with the idea that the market overreacted to the challenges of fiscal year 2023 while underestimating the financial strength of the company at the end of the fiscal year. The company stock is priced at 2 times expected earnings in a year loaded with challenges. Just imagine what earnings would be like without a brutal winter followed by an unusually long wildfire season.

Years like 2023 happen (unfortunately) and plans get delayed as a result. But a small company like this one (in good financial shape) can return to normal operating priorities relatively quickly without financial worries. This one remains a good solid growth story until management sells the company at the right price.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.