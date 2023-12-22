Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Yangarra Resources: 2024 Has To Be Better

Summary

  • Yangarra Resources had a challenging 2023 due to harsh winter conditions and fires, which impacted takeaway capacity and probably processing as well.
  • Fiscal year 2024 is expected to be better and closer to normal, with the fourth quarter leading the way to improvement.
  • Canadian companies like Yangarra often experience downtime during Spring Breakup, making the fourth and first quarters crucial for production growth.
  • Finances are in good shape. The wells break even at very low selling prices. Superior profitability performance in the future is likely to continue.
  • This growth story is likely a strong buy until management sells the company.
Oil pump, oil industry equipment

bjdlzx

Yangarra Resources (OTCPK:YGRAF) had a very rough 2023. The winter was very hostile to the point that work stopped for a while. Then came the fires. Takeaway capacity was affected from time to time through all of this. Drilling repeatedly

Long Player believes oil and gas is a boom-bust, cyclical industry. It takes patience, and it certainly helps to have experience. He has been focusing on this industry for years. He is a retired CPA, and holds an MBA and MA. He leads the investing group Oil & Gas Value Research. He looks for under-followed oil companies and out-of-favor midstream companies that offer compelling opportunities. The group includes an active chat room in which Oil & Gas investors discuss recent information and share ideas. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of YGRAF, CDDRF either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor and this is not a recommendation to buy or sell a security. Investors are recommended to read all of the company's filings and press releases as well as do their own research to determine if the company fits their own investment objectives and risk portfolios.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

