Retail giant Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT), like many names in the space, has struggled for much of 2023. Year-to-date the stock is down more than 6%.

This, however, masks the nearly 24% gain in the share price since the company released earnings results last month. The most recent quarter saw the company outperform expectations, with a noticeable improvement in margins.

This article will analyze the results, and what they mean, and offer insight into why I believe Target remains a top retail stock to own even after the double-digit gain in shares over the past month.

Recent earnings results

Target reported third quarter earnings results on November 15, 2023.

Revenue decreased 4.2% to $25.4 billion, but this was $155 million more than analysts were looking for. Adjusted earnings per share of $2.10 compared very favorably to $1.54 in the prior year and were an impressive 62 cents above estimates.

Comparable sales did decrease 4.9% year-over-year, but this was slightly ahead of consensus estimates of a 5.2% decline. Same-store sales fell 4.6%. Digital sales, which had experienced periods of immense growth during and after the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic, were lower by 6%.

Much of the drop in sales was due to discretionary categories. Areas that showed improvement were the frequency categories, such as Beauty, that showed more regular buying patterns, indicating higher traffic levels from repeat customers.

Same-day fulfillment services, which really took off during COVID-19, continue to be steady. These services were up 8%, with drive-up growing 12% during the period.

The operating margin of 5.2% was a 130 basis points improvement from 3.9% in the same quarter of 2022 while the gross margin expanded 270 basis points to 27.4% from 24.7%.

Target expects fourth-quarter adjusted earnings per share in a range of $1.90 to $2.60, with the midpoint just ahead of consensus estimates of $2.24. Analysts expect that Target will earn $8.36 per share in 20223, which would be a 39% increase from last year's adjusted earnings per share total of $6.02.

Takeaways From Results

The quarterly earnings per share number was very impressive, but even more so as it came in well ahead of Target's own forecast of $1.20 to $1.60 for the quarter. The company beat the midpoint of its own guidance by 50%. This was without the aid of share buybacks as well as Target did not use any of the $9.7 billion remaining on its share repurchase authorization during the period.

Revenue, comparable sales, and same-store results all showed a decline from the prior year as consumers have pulled back some. Digital sales slowed, but investors should remember that this channel grew 29% in the same period of 2021 and was then higher by 0.3% last year. For the most part, Target has maintained its customer levels that use the digital channel to conduct its shopping, speaking to the stickiness of this avenue of growth.

What I found to be the really good news from the report is that Target's margins are showing substantial improvements as theft, often referred to as "shrink", is becoming less of an issue. Product markdowns were not as abundant as prior quarters as inventory levels are normalizing. Target reported that its inventory was down 14% year-over-year.

Addressing theft while reducing the frequency of product markdowns enabled the company to expand both its gross and operating margins despite the overall decrease in revenue. This continues a trend of expanding margins, with both figures showing improvement on a sequential basis. This is extremely positive for the company considering that margins had been in decline as recently as the first quarter of this year.

Aiding the improvement in margins was a cost of sales decrease of almost 8%. Selling, general, and administrative expenses rose only 1.8%. Target has been engaged in a cost reduction program, with these efforts beginning to pay off.

While Target, as well as much of retail, must deal with lower customer traffic and spending, the company is proving to be quite efficient at generating a higher rate of profit. This is especially important when sales decline. When consumer spending does pick up, Target will likely benefit even more from its higher margins as it extracts more profit from its top line. Investors should take Target's margin growth this past quarter as a bullish signal.

Investment Thesis

Target is a leading discount retailer that provides thousands of goods to customers at a low price. The company has taken steps to maintain and expand its customer base. The company's RedCard credit card offers 5% discounts on all store items, which creates company loyalty as customers save on products they would normally buy anyway.

The company's membership program, Target Circle, has also been a source of strength for the company. Management noted that Target Circle members took five more trips during the quarter that resulted in them spending almost $300 more than non-members during the period. Target added more than 1 million Target Circle members during Circle Week events in July and October.

Aside from offering low prices on a wide selection of goods, Target is taking advantage of the holiday shopping season by providing more than 10,000 new products that will be priced under $25.

Knowing their customers and providing items that they want is a business model that allows the company to be successful through all portions of the economic cycle. Growing top and bottom lines in economic expansion is great, but Target has shown its ability to be successful even during periods of uncertainty.

The company's performance during the 2007 to 2009 period is a great example of this. While many competitors struggled, Target's earnings per share fell less than 1% during this period.

Then in 2010, the company grew its earnings per share by 17%. Since then, the company has only seen three years when earnings per share did not grow compared to the prior period (2013, 2017, and 2022). More recently, Target stood out as business really accelerated during the COVID-19 pandemic, with earnings growth of 47% and 44% for 2020 and 2021, respectively.

What this shows is that Target not only provides consistent growth during periods of economic prosperity, but that it can navigate periods of economic downturns very well. While past performance is no guarantee of future success, Target has a long history of growth that includes outperforming peers when the economy falters.

The stock could also see an uptick in momentum as analysts look favorably upon the name following the earnings release. In fact, since the company reported results, all 32 of the analysts that cover Target have raised their estimates for the year.

Dividend and Valuation Analysis

Consistent growth has allowed the company to increase its dividend for 55 consecutive years, making the company one of just 54 Dividend Kings. This period covers multiple recessions and even a pandemic. The length of the dividend growth further demonstrates Target's ability to successfully operate all portions of the economic cycle.

The dividend has a compound annual growth rate of 11% since 2013. The raise for the September 10, 2023, payment was very small at just 1.9%, but the prior two increases were 20% and 32%, respectively.

The projected payout ratio for 2023 based on guidance is 53%. This is higher than the average payout ratio of 40% since 2013, so the smaller increase that occurred this past fall could very well be the new normal in the near term. Offsetting this lower growth is that the stock currently yields 3.2%. Compared to the decade-long average yield of 2.8% for the stock, the current yield is at an attractive level.

Shares of Target are currently trading at close to 16 times the forward earnings per share estimate, slightly below the stocks' long-term average of 16.5, according to Value Line. Even after a strong gain in the stock over the last month, shares are still trading below their long-term average. Target may not be the deep value play it was before the earnings release, but shares are also not overly expensive compared to the historical average.

Final Thoughts

Retail has not been a great place to invest in 2023. Target has not been an exception to this as the stock is still down by a mid-single-digit percentage even as the stock has rallied following the release of earnings results.

That said, Target's most recent quarter shows a lot of promise. Top-line figures are down, but earnings per share was a big beat of even the company's own expectations.

Target also showed high levels of growth in its margins even as total revenue declined year-over-year.

Target was able to produce such a result as it greatly improved its margins, which came from efficiencies, less theft, and fewer markdowns. Less inventory means that the company has rightsized its product levels.

Guidance from the company and estimates from analysts show that the company should once again return to growth in 2023. Target has a long history of growing and has proven that its business model can withstand the downturn in a recession.

Quarterly results, as well as long-term performance and the length of the dividend growth streak, show that there are many reasons to be optimistic about the stock going forward. Therefore, investors looking for a strong name in retail should consider owning shares of Target.