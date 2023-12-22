Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Pyxis Tankers: Buy On Strong Product Tanker Prospects And Discounted Valuation

Henrik Alex profile picture
Henrik Alex
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Pyxis Tankers reported solid Q3 results with increased profitability and strong cash flow generation. Moreover, Q4 results will benefit from a massive one-time gain related to a recent vessel sale.
  • In addition, the company has started to utilize its $2 million share repurchase program more aggressively.
  • The foray into dry bulk shipping continues with the acquisition of a Kamsarmax vessel from Safe Bulkers.
  • Large discount to net asset value and the company's U.S. exchange-listed peers likely caused by the ongoing lack of dividend payments.
  • However, with dry bulk charter rates having recovered significantly in recent weeks and prospects for the product tanker market remaining decent going into 2024, I am reiterating my "Buy" rating on the company's common shares.
Oil Tanker at Sea

HeliRy

Note:

I have covered Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS), (NASDAQ:PXSAP), (PXSAW) previously, so investors should view this as an update to my earlier articles on the company.

Solid Third Quarter Results

Last month, small, Greece-based product tanker and dry bulk carrier operator

Comments (7)

O
Outsanest
Today, 2:37 PM
Comments (275)
TA is looking very bullish.
20 SMA will cross 200 SMA any day now and 50/200 cross will happen within 2 weeks. There is no resistance until $6 and coupled with the huge discount and shipping being in favor again - $5.6 - 5.8 is a given very soon.

If the Suez issue persist into January - there is a big chance shipping stocks will be the trade of the 2024 and if traders rush into shipping stocks - this low float one can really move.
The NAV can increase to $11-12 and if shipping stocks are in favor - the discount to NAV should be minimal. So $8 is very possible and even $10 is not out of the question.
Anything above that - would be a gift.
m
mwhuffington
Today, 2:32 PM
Comments (665)
Thanks for the update Henrik. Santa, Can we please get back to half of NAV say $5.50? We've been good all year!
Henrik Alex profile picture
Henrik Alex
Today, 2:48 PM
Comments (45.16K)
@mwhuffington

Stock is moving in the right direction today. Happy Christmas to everyone.
m
mwhuffington
Today, 2:53 PM
Comments (665)
@Henrik Alex right around when your article posted. Nice
Henrik Alex profile picture
Henrik Alex
Today, 2:55 PM
Comments (45.16K)
@mwhuffington

It is not up because of my article? I am disappointed now.
e
energyguy921
Today, 2:31 PM
Comments (5.21K)
Good pick, solid article!
