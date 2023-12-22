OlegAlbinsky/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Generally, the generic business case for the aerospace & defense industry would suggest there is plenty of upside for defense contractors with big chances of market-outperforming returns. However, as I discuss in this report, the reality is somewhat different when viewed over the past twelve months. I will be taking a deeper data driven look to assess whether Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) has any appreciable upside from current price levels.

The Generic Bull Thesis For Aerospace & Defense Stocks

The generic bull thesis for aerospace and defense stocks we see widely touted is a rather straightforward one. The bull thesis centers on increased global tension as evident in Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan to drive global defense budgets higher, resulting in more contract activity, which is expected to drive contract awards in the 2023-2024 timeframe and start to translate into revenues in the years after.

Huntington Ingalls Industries: The Strongest Underperformer

The generic bull thesis can be deceiving, and that is the bull thesis we see many analysts covering the aerospace & defense industry repeating over and over to position investors for outperforming returns. The contrary is true. Over a twelve-month period, HII stock has gained 10.5% compared to a 23.5% gain for the S&P 500 (SP500), making it the strongest performer amongst pure play defense stocks. The only reason why Boeing (BA) was the strongest performer in our basket in the peer group is because of its commercial airplane exposure.

Huntington Ingalls Industries: Backlog Up Driven By Naval Refresh

The Aerospace Forum

So, the generic bull thesis might be an oversimplification when viewed in isolation and we have to look beyond that, deeper into the fundamentals. Possibly a good placed to start off is the backlog. The evoX Defense Monitor shows that year to date, Huntington Ingalls Industries received $13.1 billion worth of contracts, which is significantly above the multi-year averages and provides a 281% jump in contract value and 170% growth in the funds obligated. The significant jump in contract value, however, is not directly related to the conflict zones internationally. Indeed, higher tension results in higher budgets and higher chances of contract awards, but the jump in contract value is caused by a $14.6 billion contract awarded to General Dynamics (GD) and HII earlier this year for the construction of 10 Arleigh Burke-class destroyers, of which I believe around $10 billion can be attributed to HII, which will construct seven ships.

There obviously is need for naval power, but I believe if we look at current geopolitical setting, eyes are more on power projections and advancing capabilities. So, it would be more focused on developing new weapon capability such as hypersonics and hypersonics defense and tracking. The naval ships and submersibles are also rather expensive, with the $14.6 billion contract awarded earlier this year indicating unit costs of around $1.5 billion. Given the life cycles of the ships as well as their high cost, it is plausible that the Navy refresh is not so much a function of geopolitical tension and conflict spots emerging in the short term but dictated by longer term assessment, technological advancement and required capability. So, I wouldn’t really want to attribute the contract award to one or the other, but do note that the continued refresh with the new ships being in Flight III configuration and some aging ships by itself provides support for new ship procurement to keep a capable and at least a constant size fleet regardless of conflict areas emerging.

The backlog, however, does provide positive indications. The total backlog currently stands at $49.4 billion, up 5% from the start of the year, and funded backlog jumped more than 20% to almost $27 billion. So, we do see positive backlog development, but I would attribute that more to longer-term execution. The backlog stands at roughly 4.5x estimated 2023 revenues, whereas this was 5.2x 2019 revenues (used because it is the first conflict-free, pandemic-free year). Measured from 2019 to 9M 2023, the backlog grew 6% so the backlog relative to the revenues declined from 2019 to 2023, primarily due to growth in revenues which fits a longer-term trend.

So, in the backlog I do not see clear indications that Huntington Ingalls Industries is a main beneficiary of the changed global security threat landscape.

Huntington Ingalls Industries: A Strong Moat and Duopoly

Huntington Ingalls Industries

While I believe the backlog barely is reflective of the global security threats that have surfaced over the past two years are not of paramount importance to the naval refresh. It does not mean that Huntington Ingalls Industries stock is less desired in the current defense budget landscape. In fact, it should be pointed out that the company has a strong moat as one of the two primary shipbuilders for the U.S. Navy.

A Strong Earnings Beat History For HII

While the 1-year stock performance of HII does not compare favorably to the stock market return, that should not be seen as an indication that the company is not meeting expectations on the financial end. Out of the last eight quarters, Huntington Ingalls Industries beat estimates on top and bottom line seven times missing the consensus only once.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Is One Of The Top Aerospace & Defense Stocks

While the one-year stock price performance might not have shown the desired returns, the company is still ranked #4 in the Top Aerospace and Defense Stocks, driven by a 4.57 (Strong Buy) Quant Rating, a 3.5 score (Buy) from SA Analyst Ratings, and a 3.66 (Buy) score from Wall Street Analysts who have a low price target of $195 and a high price target of $300, with an average price target of $251.77 - which might be somewhat puzzling given that this represent around a percent downside for the stock.

Is Huntington Ingalls A Good Stock To Buy?

Stock price valuation for Huntington Ingalls Industries using evoX Stock Screener (The Aerospace Forum)

I also employ my own valuation methods captured in the evoX Stock Screener, which combines balance sheet data, cash flow projections and forward projections on earnings and shareholder returns. I am allowing the company to trade one year ahead of its fundamentals, and when doing so, at the company median valuation Huntington Ingalls Industries is significantly overvalued. However, I think that the company is more trending towards peer group valuation which provides 3% upside for 2024 and with 2025 earnings in mind the upside would be 10% with a $280 per share target. My price target calculation for 2024, also provides some indication why analysts see little to no upside. Valuing the stock at 2024 earnings simply does not yield a significant upside. Huntington Ingalls Industries does deserve a buy rating in my view, but it is not a name that has extremely high upside.

Does Huntington Ingalls Industries Pay A Dividend?

Seeking Alpha

Huntington Ingalls Industries pays a quarterly dividend of $1.30 per share, which puts the forward yield at 2%. Certainly, that is not a juicy yield, but it is a relatively safe dividend, with dividend growth embedded and an 11-year dividend growth rate.

Seeking Alpha

Looking beyond the yield, I believe that considering how dividend growth can factor into yield on cost. If you would have bought HII stock 5 years ago, the yield would have been <2% so not any more attractive than the yield seen today but the yield on cost today would be 3% and if we would look over a 10-year frame it would even be 6%. So, coupled with an 11-year dividend growth rate and considering that the company kept increasing dividends throughout the pandemic and continues to increase dividends now in a challenging supply chain environment for shipbuilders, I do believe that over time Huntington Ingalls Industries offers appreciable dividend growth prospects. It has strong yield on costs, which I believe might be the better metric to consider for long-term investors.

Conclusion: Huntington Ingalls Industries Offers A Compelling Investment Opportunity

Huntington Ingalls Industries might not look like the most compelling investment. Most certainly, I have seen companies with exposure to the defense industry that have shown more appreciable growth. However, the fact is that out of a bucket of peers, Huntington Ingalls Industries has outperformed. Its dividend yield is not extremely attractive, but its dividend growth rate and streak, and yield on cost development are more favorable.

In my view, that leaves the company as a buy on attractive dividend safety and limited but relatively safe upside as Huntington Ingalls Industries can count itself as one of two shipbuilders dominating the market and I can understand why this company is the #4 in the list of Top Aerospace and Defense picks. Sometimes, you don’t need incredibly high growth, but some safe and steady growth opportunities.

Possibly a positive is that HII enjoys a duopoly with General Dynamics, and end market growth is not necessarily fueled by near-term escalations but requires a long-term mindset, which I view as a positive. All of this goes with the note that while I do consider HII attractive, the stock is at the low spectrum of score ranges that would warrant a buy rating. Were HII to miss estimates on earnings, that buy rating could come under pressure, but the company does have an appreciable track record of beating earnings and revenue estimates.