November Readers Noted 27 Ideal-To-Buy Dividend Dogs

Dec. 22, 2023 2:38 PM ETORC, BTI, ET, PFE, FSK, EFC, MO, MVRL, F, MDV, CLM, CRM, PSEC, BXSL, ACRE, ARI, FSCO
Fredrik Arnold
Summary

  • I discuss reader feedback and suggestions regarding the author's daily stock lists and dividend investing strategies.
  • I also address criticisms of preference for low-priced stocks and the debate over whether a $1k investment should exceed the single-share price.
  • Included is a list of the top 10 ReFa/Ro stocks for potential gains in the coming year based on analyst target prices.
  • Prior to November 30, 2023, my readers mentioned 43 equities in their comments on my articles. Some bad-news investments (Rogues) mixed with (mostly) Favorites. Thus, these are ReFa/Ro.
  • $5k invested in the lowest-priced five of these top-yield ReFa/Ro dividend dogs showed 53.57% more net-gain than from $5k invested in all ten. Little (lower-priced) ReFa/Ro dogs out-ran this pack by five and one-third lengths in November. Of 43 mentioned, 27 qualified as “ideal,” as their dividends from $1k invested exceeded their single share price.
Reader Selections

Since May 2017, any dividend-paying stock mentioned in a message, e-mail or comment to the author is fair game for a reader favorite listing in this series of articles. Thus, It is possible that only rogues and

Fredrik Arnold is a retired quality service analyst sharing investment ideas with a primary focus on dividend yields by utilizing free cash flow and one-year total returns as trading indicators.

He is the leader of the investing group The Dividend Dog Catcher, where he shares a minimum of one new dividend stock idea per week with focus on yield or extraordinary financial circumstances. All ideas are archived and available after weekly announcement. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PFE either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed to constitute investment advice. Nothing contained herein shall constitute a solicitation, recommendation or endorsement to buy or sell any security. Prices and returns on equities in this article except as noted are listed without consideration of fees, commissions, taxes, penalties, or interest payable due to purchasing, holding, or selling same. Graphs and charts were compiled by Rydlun & Co., LLC from data derived from www.indexarb.com; YCharts.com; finance.yahoo.com; analyst mean target price by YCharts. Open source dog art from dividenddogcatcher.com.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

