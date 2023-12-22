Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
The Last Fallen Angel For 2024

Dec. 22, 2023 2:51 PM ETBP p.l.c. (BP) Stock, BPAQF StockXOM, FLNG, EQNR, CVX
Joseph L. Shaefer profile picture
Joseph L. Shaefer
Summary

  • BP p.l.c. is the quintessential oil and gas company that has taken good care of shareholders but has fallen 26.71% over the past 10 years.
  • Despite its decline, BP has a strong dividend yield of just under 5% and has focused on diversifying its energy sources.
  • BP has positioned itself to hugely grow its share of the LNG market by creating the essential infrastructure worldwide.
Christmas tree toy white wooden angel hanging on a spruce branch

Svitlana Ozirna/iStock via Getty Images

I tried, in vain, to find three more Fallen Angels to fill out our Dodgeball 7 portfolio. But after spending the week poring over about a zillion charts, opinions, and analyses, I must report that I could not find three that

Joseph L. Shaefer profile picture
Joseph L. Shaefer
.

