IEF's Implied Volatility: Why I Like Selling Covered Calls In A Turbulent Market

When the 10-year (US10Y) broke through 5%, I wrote an article advocating a long position in the iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) while selling covered calls. That worked out fine, except not selling the calls would have been much better. At the time, my reasoning was that I didn't see anything that would make the Fed change course in the short term. Banks weren't blowing up anymore. Geopolitics was an issue but unlikely to be so destabilizing it required Central Bank attention. At that time, near the end of October, the market anticipated monetary policy easing in early or middle of 2024. Since my article, IEF has crushed, but that's because the market has ramped up its expectation of monetary policy easing.

The CME Fed Watch tool indicates expectations of rates likely ending up ~1.25-1.5% lower around this time next year. The odds of rates being at the current level are supposedly zero.

There are good reasons for the shift in expectations. Before going into the December meeting, there was an expectation Fed Chair Jerome Powell would come out hawkish. He had previously introduced the "higher for longer" idea in order to communicate the intention to keep interest rates elevated at a steady high level to fight inflation. Bond markets had indicated skepticism towards his ability to keep interest rates high. I got the notion most traders expected him to fight the disbelief.

But instead, he said things like this when asked about being behind the curve (too slow in hiking rates) on the way up.

Q: How will you decide when to cut rates, and how will you ensure you're not behind the curve there? POWELL: So we're aware of the risk that we would hang on too long. We know that that's a risk, and we're very focused on not making that mistake. Or when a journalist asked him whether he would cut rates if the economy went into a recession. Q: ...If the economy starts to, looks like it's starting to fall into a recession, if the jobless rate starts to rise. ...would you take that as a signal that you should cut rates? POWELL: You know, obviously, what we'll do is we'll look at the totality of the data, as I've mentioned a couple times, and certainly, the labor data would be important in that. And you know, if you -- if you can describe a situation like that where if there were the beginning of a recession or something like that, then yes, that would certainly weigh heavily in that decision.

Previously, Powell had been channeling Paul Volcker. Volcker, a former chairman of the Federal Reserve, is most famous for ending the stagflation crisis of the 1970s and early 1980s by hiking rates to ~20%. This was a period of high inflation and high unemployment, and rates were already above current levels when he started. He also increased the reserve requirements for banks and implemented a form of QT. Powell didn't just channel Volcker's beliefs, but when he acted, he did so decisively and hiked rates faster than ever done before:

Volcker raised rates much higher, but Powell started from a base of zero. The effect of raising rates from 1% to 2% is different from raising rates of 10% to 12%.

What Volcker did wasn't easy to do. It was a painful period for many Americans. It led to a deep recession and even higher unemployment. Inflation rates were successfully curbed and fell from over 13% in 1980 to around 4% in 1982.

One important thing Powell has been repeating for the past two years (part of channeling Volcker) is that getting inflation under control is ultimately necessary to be able to keep employment levels high. He appeared more than willing to sacrifice employment in the short term to enable higher average employment over the long run. To be fair, he didn't abandon this line of reasoning entirely, evident here, when he answered this question about inflation:

Listen, I welcome the progress. I think it's really good to see the progress that we're making. I think if you look at the 12-month -- look at the six-month measures, you see very low numbers. If you look at 12-month measures, you're still well above 2 percent. You're actually above 3 percent on core through November PCE. That isn't to say, I'm not, you know, calling into question the progress. It's great. We just need to see more. We need to see, you know, continued further progress toward getting back to 2 percent. That's what we need to see. So, you know, it's our job to restore price stability. And that -- it's one of our two jobs along with maximum employment, and they're equal. So, we're very focused on, you know, doing that. As I mentioned, we're moving carefully at this point. We're pleased with the progress, but we see the need for further progress, and I think it's fair to say there is a lot of uncertainty

But overall, it was evident something changed. The Fed changed its guidance from higher for longer and definitely not cutting rates toward higher for longer and almost surely not hiking rates.

Bond markets have been on a tear:

This likely keeps going for a while. The next Fed meeting starts January 30. There is little that can happen in the meantime that will convince the market Powell will reverse course again and resume hiking by then. Perhaps if inflation data is really bad on January 11. That's hard to imagine with energy prices remaining surprisingly low.

However, if the economy suddenly deteriorates, which would likely get picked up by the market, that confirms long bonds as the right trade and would likely exacerbate this trend. I'm not confident enough to go long bonds, but I did close out my bond shorts. Except when they are part of a hedged position where I'm also long bonds. There are things that look really good to me.

When I look at the yield curve, I really like the short-term paper that's yielding around ~5.4%(see a write-up here). The bonds are already pricing in so many cuts. I'm not convinced there can't be a surprise the other way. It is unlikely to happen at the next CPI or Fed meeting, but a bit further out, there's still a lot that can happen.

I still like the same trade as described in my prior article on IEF, to buy-write the iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF to take advantage of high implied volatility as well as relatively high yields.

The ETF trades at an implied volatility of around 8.97%. Over the past 20 days, volatility has added up to 9%. The calls trade at a slightly higher volatility, but that's because they are handicapped from the monthly distributions. It should be somewhat harder to achieve the same realized volatility going forward with fewer trading days and no Fed meeting over the next 20 days.

For example, it is possible to buy 100 shares of IEF for $96.28 and sell 1 January 26 $96.5 call for $1.14 (this expires before the next Fed meeting) against that position. If you sell the February 2 call, that goes up to $1.29. The maximum premium to capture by selling the Jan call for the $96 strike is $114 per contract, and that's a 1.18% return.

The maximum loss is $9612.50 if treasury bonds go to zero before January 26. If bonds go down less, you'll also lose money, offset to a greater or lesser extent by the premium captured. If bonds go up a lot, you don't participate beyond $96.5. The upside return from capital appreciation is capped at 0.64%. Actually, wouldn't be a terrible return for holding treasuries for one month.

The ETF also has an SEC yield of 4.2%. It pays out on a monthly basis, and the last ex-dividend date fell on 12/14/2023. The net expense ratio of 0.15% doesn't detract too much from that. The January payout should amount to 0.35%. This gets me to a break-even price of $94.90. If IEF goes below that, the position loses money. IEF has to decline by 1.38% to achieve that.

The maximum profit is achieved when IEF goes to $96.50 or above and adds up to 2.18%. That's a really good return for holding treasuries for 1 month, and achieved with "less risk" than an outright long position in treasuries. The risk that obviously remains is that treasuries go up a lot, which you wouldn't participate in.