Depending on how you measure size, Volkswagen AG (OTCPK:VWAGY) is the world's biggest or second-biggest automaker, jockeying perpetually for the top spot with Toyota Motor (TM). In terms of momentum and market capitalization, however, VW is a distant No. 2, its investment value dimmed by a decade's worth of mishaps and debacles, mostly self inflicted.

Late last year, the German automaker moved out CEO Herbert Diess and replaced him with Oliver Blume, who continues to run VW's Porsche subsidiary. Also, last year, VW disclosed its plans to revive the Scout brand once owned by International Harvester, that manufactured an off-road utility vehicle by the same name. VW said it will redesign Scout as a BEV with two versions, an SUV and a pickup truck.

Scott Keogh, formerly chief of VW's U.S. sales operation (which includes Audi), was tapped to oversee Scout; he noted that the pickup will be full size, meaning that it will contend against General Motors Co.'s (GM) Chevrolet Silverado EV, Ford Motor Co.'s (F) F150 Lightning, the soon-to-arrive Stellantis N.V. (STLA) Ram 1500 REV and Rivian's R1T. VW has selected Columbia, S.C., as the site of a new assembly plant that will have the capacity to manufacture 200,000 vehicles annually, supposedly by the beginning of 2025.

Rugged remake

The SUV would compete against several models, though principally Stellantis's Jeep brand and Ford's (F) Bronco.

A growing market for electric pickups could eventually be a bonanza for VW's Scout, though GM and Ford lately have experienced a slowing of growth in the budding segment.

"Every automaker was so aggressive with their plans," Jessica Caldwell, Edmunds' head of insights, told Fortune. "We're seeing those being dialed back to better match where consumers are right now."

Last week, several thousand dealers from across the country wrote in a public letter to President Joe Biden their concerns over the shift to EVs, calling electrification mandates "unrealistic based on current and forecasted customer demand. Already, electric vehicles are stacking up on our lots." About half of GM's Buick dealers in the U.S. have agreed to sell their franchise back to the automaker rather than undertake the investment needed to sell and service Buick BEVs.

VW delayed making a decision on a previously-announced fourth battery factory site, with demand for electric vehicles in Europe lagging expectations, Blume said in early November.

Thus, the possibility isn't farfetched that VW will rethink, tweak or scale back Scout plans in the U.S. The automaker already has a large number of car and truck brands globally, which include VW, Audi, Bentley, Skoda, Porsche, Dacia, Seat, Bugatti, Scania and Man - each of which are in the process of settling a costly electrification strategy.

A jewel apart

Porsche, one of the profitable jewels, has a different capital structure than the other VW brands. Porsche AG's number of shares outstanding is 911 million, with 455.5 million ordinary shares and 455.5 non-voting preferred shares. VW indirectly holds, via Porsche Holding Stuttgart GmbH, 75% of the ordinary shares minus one ordinary share - or roughly 37.5% of Porsche AG. Porsche Automobil Holding SE directly holds 25.0% of the ordinary shares plus one ordinary share. Therefore, it owns around 12.5% of the company's total share capital.

Although VW already has a BEV platform, the automaker plans to develop a second BEV platform for Scout that could be used for other models in its brand family, such as a rugged off-road Audi that reportedly is in the works.

VW's biggest headache is turmoil over the development of new software that began under Diess. Creation of the Cariad software unit that was tasked to create a digital platform for future VW models was plagued with delays, internal bickering and cost overruns that ultimately led to Diess' ouster.

Last week, in an agreement reached between labor and management representatives, Cariad reportedly agreed to cut internal costs by 20% annually through 2028 to avoid forced layoffs prescribed by Blume. Software delays already have led to missed deadlines for several models, including VW's Porsche Macan EV, which is scheduled to debut next year.

Diesel fumes

Following the disastrous Dieselgate scandal of 2015 that cost VW upwards of $40 billion in fines and damages, the automaker's financial rebound has been inconsistent. Shares of VW's ADRs reached a peak of more than $38 in March 2021 and have declined steadily since then, currently trading in the neighborhood of $13 - likely due to the uncertainty surrounding BEV growth as well as the efficacy of Blume's leadership.

In October, VW disappointed shareholders by announcing it expected full-year operating profit to come in around the previous year's level of 22.5 billion Euros. The company had previously forecast an operating return on sales of between 7.5% and 8.5%, which according to analysts equated to between 23.6 billion and 26.7 billion Euros. Shares fell to $11 and change and since have recovered to their current level.

From an investment perspective, VW looks very much these days like what Warren Buffett would call a "cigar butt" lying on the sidewalk, not too enticing that perhaps with a few good puffs left in it. The German automaker has stumbled again and again in recent years, though it remains Europe's biggest automaker, with a large share of the market there and in China. Since the days of the beloved Beetle, the automaker has punched far below its weight in the U.S. - a situation that always seems poised to change and never does.

Financially sound

The financial strength of the company supports the current 7.15% dividend yield, though Seeking Alpha methodology warns that the payout could be reduced or omitted, despite being raised over the past four years.

Seeking Alpha and Wall Street analysts are bullish on the stock, while its Quant rating makes it a hold. The Quant rating makes more sense to me, since Blume still hasn't delivered the software that VW must have to compete with likes of Tesla (TSLA) and rising Chinese automakers like BYD (OTCPK:BYDDY). Additionally, governments and consumers (other than in China) are growing more cautious toward BEVs until battery cost and range, as well charging infrastructure, improve.

Risk-oriented investors could legitimately justify a "cigar butt" purchase at the current share price. Others should wait and see.

