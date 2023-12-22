Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

IBM: Why An Investment Might Not Make Sense

Cavenagh Research profile picture
Cavenagh Research
7.19K Followers

Summary

  • IBM has struggled to leverage potential from shifts in the tech industry, falling behind more agile competitors like Google and Microsoft.
  • The company has experienced steady revenue loss and earnings contraction over the past decade, despite active M&A activity.
  • With challenged fundamentals, trading at an implied 2024 EV/EBIT of around 18x, I view IBM as overvalued.
  • With neither IBM's momentum in business fundamentals nor valuation being supportive for an investment, I view the company as a "Sell".

Day 1 - Mobile World Congress 2022

David Ramos

In the ever-evolving landscape of technology, few names have carried as much historical weight as International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). However, behind its legacy and stature hides a company that has recently grappled with leveraging potential from

This article was written by

Cavenagh Research profile picture
Cavenagh Research
7.19K Followers
Experience as an investment analyst for a major BB-Bank, as well as private equity consultant for MBB. Currently working towards the CFA charter, having completed I&II. Passion for risk-assets (Growth, Contrarian, Emerging Market) ex-colleague and close friend of Investor Express

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Not financial advice.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

r
rbahren
Today, 3:26 PM
Comments (1)
Owned IBM for many years, at my buy point wonderful reliable dividend. Have been in IT for over 40 years (engineer) never underestimate the power of the force. slow and steady wins the race.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About IBM Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on IBM

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
IBM
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.