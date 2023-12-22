IR_Stone

Introduction

As the digital economy continues to grow, and the AI revolution just beginning, the demand for processing power and the data centers housing this power is ever-growing. Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) emerges as a strategic powerhouse supporting this revolution. With over 250 data centers around the world and an expansion pipeline, Equinix looks set to meet this growing demand. Over the past 5 years, shareholders have been rewarded, with the share price increasing by over 124%.

As the digital transformation and AI revolution show no signs of abating, Equinix seems well-positioned for further growth, promising continued rewards for shareholders. Let me delve deeper into why I believe Equinix is a compelling buy.

Company Overview

Founded in 1998 and with headquarters In Redwood City, California, Equinix is a leader in the provision of digital infrastructure. The company's core offering revolves around the provision of strategically located data centers around the world. Equinix currently operates over 250 data centers, in 32 countries, with multiple expansions ongoing.

By strategically placing data centers around the globe, Equinix also benefits from an unmatched geographic footprint, allowing customers to deploy in multiple regions with the same data center provider. Many customers have taken advantage of this unique differentiator, with 77% of customers operating across multiple regions. Revenues are split across regions, with a slight bias towards the Americas at 44% vs EMEA at 35% and Asia-Pacific at 21%. Overall, the company has a diverse customer base, with the top 10 customers making up 18% of revenue and the top 50, 38%.

Long-Term Demand for Digital Infrastructure

One of the key catalysts for growth in Equinix's revenues is the secular growth of the digital economy. The ongoing momentum from digital transformation and the AI revolution is generating robust demand for data centers, especially in the United States, where data center demand is projected to grow by 10% annually until 2030.

Over the past year, data center leasing for Equinix has been resilient, with anticipated revenue growth of 12-13% compared to the previous year. Capitalizing on high barriers to entry, stemming from significant capital costs and the network effect, Equinix stands as a formidable player in meeting the escalating demand for digital infrastructure. Its globally differentiated portfolio of data centers and interconnected ecosystems enables it to attract customers on a global scale.

Recent AI deal wins with Harrison.ai and Lambda exemplifies Equinix's commitment to staying at the forefront of technological advancements. The company anticipates that a typical new build data center will be over 80% utilized within 2-5 years, emphasizing the robust demand for its services. The acceleration of digital transformation and the AI revolution serve as significant catalysts, propelling the demand for data centers and interconnection. Factors such as enterprise transformation, cloud computing, digital automation, and the ongoing AI revolution contribute to the heightened need for Equinix's digital infrastructure solutions.

With the demand for digital infrastructure continuing to surge, Equinix appears poised for further growth in the coming years, offering shareholders the prospect of participating in this expansive trajectory.

Solid Business Model

Equinix's high recurring revenue business model serves as a robust growth driver, underpinning its strong financial performance. With over 90% of total revenues predicted to be recurring, the company demonstrates resilience in revenue generation, ensuring stable cash flows. The recurring revenue model is supported by the stickiness of interconnection leases, contributing to the high-margin interconnection revenues.

Equinix also employs strategies to sustain and enhance recurring revenue, including contractual price increases of 2 - 5% per year. The company maintains high utilization rates and low churn, showcasing the reliability and stability of its revenue streams. These factors collectively contribute to Equinix's financial strength and position it favorably for continued growth in the digital infrastructure landscape.

The company's balance sheet strength is evident, with liquidity of $6.7 billion as of October 2023, a net leverage ratio of 3.5, and a weighted average debt maturity of 7.8 years. Equinix's commitment to shareholder value is reflected in its dividend performance, marked by a substantial 25% increase in the dividend to $4.26 per share from $3.41 following the most recent quarter. The five-year annualized dividend growth rate stands impressively at 8.36%. This high recurring revenue business model and strong balance sheet are significant growth drivers, making Equinix appear set for robust future growth.

Q3 Results

On 25th October, Equinix released a strong set of results, surpassing expectations with funds from operation (FFO) of $5.97, beating estimates by $0.58. Revenue of $2.06 billion aligned with projections, showcasing a 12% year-on-year increase. The company closed 4,200 deals across 3,100 customers in Q3, securing record new logos from high-propensity clients.

On a full-year basis, Equinix anticipates a revenue increase of 12 - 13% year-on-year, with adjusted EBITDA increasing to $3.7 billion, with a 45% margin, driven by favorable operating costs. Adjusted funds from operation (AFFO)is expected to be around $32 per share.

In response to robust performance, Equinix increased its quarterly cash dividend by 25% to $4.26 per share. The company's CEO, Charles Meyers, highlighted their strategic positioning in the AI ecosystem, emphasizing Equinix's role as the hub for private AI operations. Equinix's expansion plans and innovative initiatives, including AI-focused projects and global interconnection growth, underscore the company's positive outlook.

Valuation

To estimate Equinix's fair value, I employed a discounted cash flow model for the period to 2027. I assumed Equinix's average EBITDA margin and unlevered free cash flow as a percentage of EBITDA margin remain constant at 45% and 85%, respectively, based on their past 5 years' performance. For future revenue, I used analyst predictions found on Seeking Alpha. For simplicity, I assume that cash and debt remain constant throughout the period.

Calculated by the author using data from seeking alpha

To establish the terminal value multiple, I opted for the midpoint between the company's EV/EBITDA multiple and the sector median, resulting in an exit multiple of 24. Despite its seemingly high value, given the robust growth prospects, I believe it is justified. Utilizing this multiple yields an undiscounted terminal value of $126 billion.

For the discount rate, I selected a value of 10%, representing the minimum return I target. Running the model, the present enterprise value of the company is determined as the sum of discounted unlevered free cash flow to 2027 plus the discounted terminal value. This yields a fair market cap of $82.9 billion, or $881 per share. This suggests a potential upside of 11% from today's share price of $794.60.

Risks

When evaluating an investment in Equinix, there are three main risks I believe it is important to consider.

Firstly, exposure to the rental market leads to risks of non-renewal. Although demand for digital infrastructure is currently robust and looks set to grow, there is a risk of competition and potential oversupply in the market leading to falls in Equinix's margins, as the competition for tenants forces rates down. Equinix's existing portfolio is, however, partially protected from this risk given an average lease maturity of more than 18 years, including extensions. Additionally, Equinix's leasing model minimizes capital at risk when expanding into new locations.

Secondly, energy prices pose a concern. The operation of data centers is energy-intensive, with data centers estimated to consume over 1% of the global electricity supply. The increasing trend towards higher-end chips, with increased power consumption, poses a risk should higher energy prices persist or rise further. This would result in far higher electricity costs for Equinix, and if unable to be fully passed on to customers, a fall in margins and profits.

Finally, the risk of prolonged elevation of interest rates. Should interest rates remain elevated for an extended period, or rise further, Equinix faces increased borrowing costs. Additionally, the value of its assets on the balance sheet may decrease compared to a scenario with lower interest rates. The potential for rate cuts, as suggested by some investors amid falling inflation, could, however, positively impact Equinix's asset valuations and borrowing costs.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Equinix stands at the forefront of the digital revolution, with its robust financial performance and strategic positioning making it a compelling investment. With the need for digital infrastructure only set to grow as the AI revolution takes place, Equinix is set to meet this growing demand.

My calculations suggest Equinix currently has a fair value of $881 a share, an upside of 11% to today's price. Therefore, I assign a buy rating.