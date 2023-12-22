Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Equinix: Building The Future, One Data Center At A Time

Dec. 22, 2023 3:53 PM ETEquinix, Inc. (EQIX) Stock1 Comment
Mountain Valley Value Investments profile picture
Mountain Valley Value Investments
92 Followers

Summary

  • Equinix is a strategic powerhouse supporting the growing demand for processing power and data centers in the digital economy and AI revolution.
  • The company operates over 250 data centers globally, benefiting from its unmatched geographic footprint and diverse customer base.
  • Equinix's high recurring revenue business model, strong financial performance, and expansion plans position it for robust future growth.

Interior of big modern server room. 3d rendering illustration

IR_Stone

Introduction

As the digital economy continues to grow, and the AI revolution just beginning, the demand for processing power and the data centers housing this power is ever-growing. Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) emerges as a strategic powerhouse supporting this revolution. With

This article was written by

Mountain Valley Value Investments profile picture
Mountain Valley Value Investments
92 Followers
I am a small investor who only manages my personal portfolio. I focus on finding overlooked value stocks and only buy at the right price. I contribute to seeking alpha as a hobby, and to share and discuss ideas.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

FT23 profile picture
FT23
Today, 4:03 PM
Comments (81)
Great write up on EQIX! Equinix clearly stands as a Leader in the Digital Infrastructure and Data Center Space.

Plus numerous AI Applications, continued Corporate Digital Transformations and New Products built upon Data will drive strong Demand for Data Centers for many years to come.
Definitely Buying more Equinix!
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About EQIX Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FFO (FWD)
PE
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Short Interest
Market Cap
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on EQIX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EQIX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.