Thapana Onphalai

It's now nearing the end of December, and like many other investors, I'm rebalancing my portfolio to take advantage of tax-loss harvesting my losing positions while setting up individual stocks I think are positioned to rally in 2024. For me, the core criteria I'm applying for stock selection is "growth at a reasonable price." With lower interest rates, the market is going to tilt toward risk-taking again, but I want to lean more heavily on stocks that still have room to run from a valuation standpoint as well.

Against that backdrop, Smartsheet Inc. (NYSE:SMAR) makes an excellent choice. Having reversed earlier losses on the year, this project-management and collaboration software company has now jumped more than 20% this year, rallying in November and December alongside other tech names and slightly outperforming the S&P 500.

Data by YCharts

The bull case for Smartsheet rings bright for 2024

I have been a bull on Smartsheet for years. Even amid the pandemic when all tech stocks were rallying, Smartsheet didn't appreciate as much as its peers did; and in this most recent tech rebound, neither did it rally as sharply. Smartsheet is a lower-profile tech name, one that's less recognizable than, let's say, Salesforce, Inc. (CRM) or Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR). But that doesn't mean that the company isn't still making a great product with a large TAM while operating with a goal of hitting profitability as soon as possible.

I last wrote a bullish article on Smartsheet in October, when the stock was trading ~10% lower. Since then, Smartsheet has also released strong Q3 results, which showed both a sequential acceleration in billings (boding well for the company's growth trajectory in 2024) as well as a strong move upmarket in the company's customer base. All in all, I remain quite bullish on Smartsheet's prospects.

Here is my updated long-term bull case for Smartsheet:

Efficiency and streamlining processes are top of mind - 2023 brought a wave of layoffs and headcount reductions, but with it a focus on efficiency as well. That is Smartsheet's bread and butter: making sure projects are moving smoothly, and that resources are used to capacity.

2023 brought a wave of layoffs and headcount reductions, but with it a focus on efficiency as well. That is Smartsheet's bread and butter: making sure projects are moving smoothly, and that resources are used to capacity. Remote work and distributed teams are gaining in prominence - Now realizing that productivity doesn't suffer as much as originally thought when teams go remote, some companies are relaxing their expectations for employees to be fully back in the office even after the pandemic subsides. Some companies have even let their employees know it's okay to work remotely indefinitely. But remote teams need a workspace to collaborate in, and tools like Smartsheet are perfect complements for that. This is especially true for distributed teams, where people are in different locations and some are in-person while others are remote: tools like Smartsheet help to rein in the geographic distance.

Now realizing that productivity doesn't suffer as much as originally thought when teams go remote, some companies are relaxing their expectations for employees to be fully back in the office even after the pandemic subsides. Some companies have even let their employees know it's okay to work remotely indefinitely. But remote teams need a workspace to collaborate in, and tools like Smartsheet are perfect complements for that. This is especially true for distributed teams, where people are in different locations and some are in-person while others are remote: tools like Smartsheet help to rein in the geographic distance. Smartsheet is moving to bigger and bigger deals, and expansion rates remain high - As Smartsheet has proven its utility and flexed its muscles as a more prominent public company, the company has been able to sign larger deals. The company has nearly 2,000 customers that generate more than $100,000 in ARR. The average customer is also upgrading their relationship with Smartsheet: net revenue retention rates are clocking in around 120%, which exceeds most other SaaS stocks.

As Smartsheet has proven its utility and flexed its muscles as a more prominent public company, the company has been able to sign larger deals. The company has nearly 2,000 customers that generate more than $100,000 in ARR. The average customer is also upgrading their relationship with Smartsheet: net revenue retention rates are clocking in around 120%, which exceeds most other SaaS stocks. Horizontal software and broad use cases - Smartsheet is broadly applicable to virtually any industry and virtually any team or function within a company, making it addressable market-wide.

Smartsheet is broadly applicable to virtually any industry and virtually any team or function within a company, making it addressable market-wide. High gross margins- Smartsheet's 80%+ pro forma gross margins are among the highest in the software industry, and enable the company to achieve significant operating leverage as it scales.

Valuation checkup

In spite of its recent rally, Smartsheet arguably remains quite cheap heading into 2024.

At current share prices near $47, Smartsheet trades at a market cap of $6.51 billion. After we net off the $568.7 million of cash on Smartsheet's most recent balance sheet, the company's resulting enterprise value is $5.94 billion.

Meanwhile, for the next fiscal year (FY25), Wall Street analysts are expecting Smartsheet to generate $1.14 billion in revenue, representing 19% y/y growth. Against this outlook, Smartsheet trades at 5.2x EV/FY25 revenue.

I'm slightly raising my price target on Smartsheet to $54 (from a prior $52 target) based on 5.8x EV/FY24 revenue; with the slight upward re-rating in my revenue multiple owing to general upward valuation creep in the tech sector alongside the decline in interest rate expectations.

Q3 download

Let's now go through Smartsheet's latest quarterly results in greater detail. The Q3 earnings summary is shown below:

Smartsheet Q3 results (Smartsheet Q3 earnings deck)

Smartsheet's revenue grew 23% y/y to $245.9 million, ahead of Wall Street's expectations of $240.3 million (+19% y/y) by a solid four-point margin. Revenue growth did decelerate from 26% y/y growth in Q2, but the more important indicator here is billings. As seasoned software investors are well aware, billings represent a better long-term picture of a company's growth trajectory than revenue does, as it captures deals signed in the quarter that will be recognized as revenue in future quarters.

On a billings basis, both y/y growth and nominal billings exceeded revenue, and billings growth of 22% y/y also accelerated four points versus 18% y/y growth in Q2 - reversing a multi-quarter declining trend in billings growth rates.

Smartsheet billings (Smartsheet Q3 earnings deck)

And during the Q&A portion of the Q3 earnings call, CFO Peter Godbole noted that management believes its pipeline is strong heading into Q4:

As we looked at the pipeline, we are seeing basically the same strength in enterprise continuing into Q4. Obviously, it depends on the composition of deals and closing those deals. And what we are anticipating in Q4 is on the SMB expansion, the trend we saw in what I would call Q3, which was degradation in the expansion rates. We are extending that out in a trended basis into Q4 as well."

The company also continues to "graduate" more of its customers into higher-paying tiers. The company's count of customers generating more than $100,000 in ARR jumped 32% y/y to 1,779, adding 104 such customers into this bucket quarter-over-quarter: higher than 96 in Q2.

Smartsheet customer counts (Smartsheet Q3 earnings deck)

The company also continued a rapid pace of y/y margin expansion, which is much easier for a software company with 80%+ gross margins to do.

Pro forma operating margins, as shown in the chart below, advanced ten pints y/y to 8%, while year-to-date FCF of $88.6 million compares to cash burn of -$6.6 million in the year-ago period.

Smartsheet profitability (Smartsheet Q3 earnings deck)

Key takeaways

With a reasonable valuation on top of strong billings results that bode well for the company's trajectory in FY24, there's a lot to like about Smartsheet heading into 2024. Make room for this name in your portfolio.