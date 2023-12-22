EXTREME-PHOTOGRAPHER

The greatest enemy of knowledge is not ignorance, it is the illusion of knowledge." - Stephen Hawking.

Shares of diversified drug concern ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) fell 17% despite a significant Q3 2023 beat and an upwardly revised FY23 outlook after previously being up 58% year-to-date in November when Q3 numbers were posted. The removal of an artificial tailwind going forward – namely, competitor supply issues – was the chief factor in the reversal. With five consecutive quarterly beats and solid growth from its lead Purified Cortrophin Gel asset, the recent selloff merited further investigation. An updated analysis follows below.

Seeking Alpha

Company Overview:

ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a Baudette, Minnesota-based biopharmaceutical concern focused on the development, manufacture, and marketing of branded and generic drugs primarily in the U.S. The company currently peddles 125 products, with a new emphasis on rare disease meds. ANI was formed as Ben-Abraham Technologies in 1996, changed its name to BioSante Pharmaceuticals in 1999, and publicly debuted as a penny stock in 2000 with its first transaction conducted at $185.63 a share, after giving effect to one 1-for-10 and two 1-for-6 reverse stock splits. It changed to its current moniker after merging with ANIP Acquisition Company in 2013, the same year in which it listed on the NASDAQ. Shares of ANIP trade just above $53.00, translating to a market cap of just above $1 billion.

Disaggregation of Revenue

The company disaggregates its revenue into three categories: Generics; Established brand pharmaceutical products, royalties, and other pharmaceutical services; and Rare disease. Generics contributed net revenue of $197.6 million in the first nine months of 2023 (YTD23), representing a 30% increase over YTD22 and 56% of total. This growth was supported by five key launches in FY23 and will be further aided by a 20,000 sq. ft. addition to the company’s East Windsor, NJ manufacturing facility, due to be operational in 1Q24. That said, its year-over-year growth rate is the lowest of the three categories, with Established brands accounting for YTD23 net revenue of $87.2 million, up 90% year-over-year and 25% of ANI’s total. The performance was aided by supply disruptions at some of its competitors. Rare disease, which consists entirely of Purified Cortrophin Gel [PCG] sales – more on that shortly – was responsible for YTD23 net revenue of $70.4 million, reflecting a 192% year-over-year increase in its second year of launch and 20% of total.

Approach

In 2020, Nikhil Lalwani was onboarded as CEO, and sought to grow the company’s core generic and branded businesses while also expanding into rare diseases. At that time, the NDA for its current lead asset, adrenocorticotropic hormone Cortrophin Gel, had been acquired (2016) and its sNDA (as PCG (Repository Corticotropin Injection USP)) was approximately 15 months from being approved for the treatment of certain chronic autoimmune disorders, including acute exacerbations of multiple sclerosis and rheumatoid arthritis, as well as excess urinary protein due to nephrotic syndrome in October 2021. A 1 mL vial size was approved in 2023 as an adjunctive treatment for acute gouty arthritis flares.

As mentioned previously, PCG is currently ANI’s only Rare disease product, and by far and away its largest. Growth in the company’s generic and branded businesses was also boosted by the its $175.7 million acquisition of generic, branded, and contract manufacturing concern Novitium in late 2021, which included a cash consideration of $84.5 million (net of cash acquired).

Operational and Share Price Performance

Owing in large measure to the successful launch of PCG and the acquisition of Novitium, net revenue has meaningfully expanded from $216.1 million in FY21 (which represented a 5% increase over FY19) to a company-projected range midpoint of $473 million in FY23, representing 49% growth over FY22 and a 119% improvement over FY21. As stated previously, the other contributing factor was the company’s ability to take advantage of competitor supply disruptions to provide an extra normal amount of generic and established branded products into the channel.

This top line surge also filtered to its mid and bottom lines. Adj. EBITDA has risen from $50.6 million in FY21 to $55.9 million in FY22 to a projected range midpoint of $130.5 million in FY23, representing 134% year-over-year growth; non-GAAP EPS fell from $2.35 in FY21 to $1.36 in FY22 but has rebounded 226% to a guidance range midpoint of $4.43 in FY23. In concert, shares of ANIP had surged 58% YTD to $63.64 on November 7, 2023, the day preceding the release of the company’s 3Q23 financial results.

Q3 2023 Financials & Outlook

ANI posted earnings of $1.27 a share (non-GAAP) and Adj. EBITDA of $36.5 million on net revenue of $131.8 million versus $0.58 a share (non-GAAP) and Adj. EBITDA of $18.4 million on net revenue of $83.8 million in 3Q22, representing gains of 119%, 98%, and 57%, respectively. Furthermore, the Adj. EBITDA and net revenue lines were quarterly records for the company. Gross margin improved from 60.8% to 63.5%, buoyed by a 136% year-over-year rise in PCG sales to $29.7 million. These results easily bested Street consensus – by $0.43 per share at the bottom line and $19.9 million at the top line.

All revenue lines were strong with Generics (33%), Established brands (74%), and Rare disease (136%) all posting significant year-over-year gains.

On the back of this performance, management raised its FY23 guidance for a third time in the calendar year. Initially at $2.34 per share (non-GAAP) and Adj. EBITDA of $83.0 million on net revenue of $372.5 million, its outlook now stands at the aforementioned $4.43 per share (non-GAAP) and Adj. EBITDA of $130.5 million on net revenue of $473 million. PCG sales were revised from an initial range midpoint of $85 million to $103.5 million.

However, given the magnitude of its 3Q23 beat, these upward FY23 revisions actually represented sequential declines 4Q23 vs 3Q23: $0.70 a share (non-GAAP) (down 45%) and Adj. EBITDA of $26.9 million (down 26%) on net revenue of $117.8 million (down 11%). Management cited changes in “market conditions for specific molecules” – code words for most competitor supply disruptions have been resolved – for a significantly lower sequential Established brand net revenue, the most significant contributor to the decline.

The market did not take kindly to this news, selling shares of ANIP 17% lower to $54.32 in the subsequent trading session.

Balance Sheet & Analyst Commentary:

Despite the disappointment, ANI has delivered YTD23 cash from operations of $74.2 million, leaving its balance sheet in solid shape. It also conducted a secondary offering in May 2023, raising net proceeds of $80.6 million at $39.50 a share. As of September 30, 2023 the company held cash and equivalents of $193.1 million against face-value debt of $294.2 million, for net leverage of 0.80. It has access to $40 million via a revolving credit facility.

Despite the market’s reaction to the company’s relatively tepid 4Q23 outlook, its small Street following is firmly in ANI’s camp, featuring three buy ratings and a median (and mean) price objective of $71. On average, they are more or less with the company’s FY23 outlook, expecting the company to earn $4.43 a share (non-GAAP) on net revenue of $477 million, followed by $4.21 a share on net revenue of $498 million in FY24.

Verdict:

Before announcing that it had lost its artificial tailwind from competitor supply issues, ANI’s stock was not priced for perfection and the 17% reduction seems a bit overdone. Shares of ANIP now trade at a 12.6 PE on FY24E EPS, an EV/Adj. EBITDA of just over 9, and a price-to-FY24E net revenue of 2. On the surface, all these metrics represent fair valuations for ANI.

That said, there are two other factors to consider. First, management seems extremely conservative in its guidance, having raised its FY23 guidance three times while beating top and bottom line estimates five consecutive quarters. Admittedly, it was aided by the aforementioned supply issues, but the team also raised its outlook for lead asset PCG several times. Its core operations are performing adequately and PCG net revenue should provide a fairly strong base for FY24.

Second, without any concurrent press release nor mention in its 3Q23 conference call, ANI received approval for Sovuna (hydroxychloroquine sulfate 200mg and 300mg (divisible into two 150mg tablets)) in September 2023. Although priced ~$1 to ~$2 per 100mg, global sales of the antimalarial and antirheumatic – first approved in 1955 – reached $2.3 billion in 2020, partially due to demand related to Covid-19. Even though worldwide sales have fallen to ~$950 million in 2022 (according to Vantage Market Research), the U.S. represents approximately one-third of the opportunity. It may not amount to much, but it merits watching over the upcoming quarters.

Given these two factors, expect shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to form a base at its "new" level before grinding higher. With the recent mini-downdraft in its stock, ANI options – although somewhat illiquid – have meaningful implied volatility, providing a good opportunity to employ a covered call strategy. I added to my core holdings in ANIP on the decline, using this strategy.