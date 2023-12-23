Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Know When To Fold 'Em

Dec. 23, 2023 7:00 AM ETDLR, STAG, SPG7 Comments
Brad Thomas
Brad Thomas
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • You've got to know when to hold 'em.
  • Know when to fold 'em.
  • Know when to walk away.
  • And know when to run.
Hand with poker cards isolated on dark background

Aufa Fahmi/iStock via Getty Images

I have some of the best readers and responders on the planet.

Sorry to all my fellow contributors here on Seeking Alpha and elsewhere, but I stand by that statement. So many of the investors who follow

This article was written by

Brad Thomas profile picture
Brad Thomas
114.5K Followers

Brad Thomas has over 30 years of real estate investing experience and has acquired, developed, or brokered over $1B in commercial real estate transactions. He has been featured in Barron's, Bloomberg, Fox Business, and many other media outlets. He's the author of four books, including the latest, REITs For Dummies.

Brad, with his team of 10 analysts, runs the investing group iREIT® on Alpha, which covers REITs, BDCs, MLPs, Preferreds, and other income-oriented alternatives. The team of analysts has a combined 100+ years of experience and includes a former hedge fund manager, due diligence officer, portfolio manager, PhD, military veteran, and advisor to a former U.S. President. Learn more

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ARE, O, MAA, DLR, STAG, SPG, ADC, VICI either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, which means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. Since that also applies to his grammar, please excuse any typos you may find. Also, this article is free: Written and distributed only to assist in research while providing a forum for second-level thinking.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (7)

e
extramoney
Today, 7:42 AM
Comments (677)
I also sold my shares of GMRE, OMF, O, WPC, & VICI, all at a profit.
steve7074 profile picture
steve7074
Today, 7:38 AM
Comments (3.21K)
Don’t know if this was all part of the plan or whether I’m just lucky, but I Hope to never sell any portfolio assets for retirement purposes. I used to use mutual fund capital gain distributions for retirement income, but now just reinvest them, which will increase future dividend income. Probably have overall dividend income of about 4.6% ( including CD’s, treasuries, & MM). This year, I even started selling calls & puts with a goal of increasing dividend income by 10%.
Have always thought selling portfolio assets should never be necessary, except for finding better investments.
Brad, REITs are about 10% of my equities, so they play a role.
siestadreamer profile picture
siestadreamer
Today, 7:36 AM
Comments (2.31K)
Thanks, @brad Thomas. Selling is a topic that doesn’t get nearly the attention that it should.

I recently took advantage of the run up in DLR, and swapped it for ARE. I believe that ARE is a better value and sports a slightly higher yield. I’m also a little disappointed that DLR is taking such a small share in its recent joint ventures. Like you, I sold WPC when it Kindered me, and OHI because I believe a dividend cut is in the cards.

And I need to have a beer with Harriho.

Merry Christmas to all.
O
Oide
Today, 7:23 AM
Comments (180)
I have all 3, sold spg , took profit.
M
MACD with Cheese
Today, 7:21 AM
Comments (289)
Great article as always Brad, always enjoy your articles and Merry Christmas
JTrader_25 profile picture
JTrader_25
Today, 7:21 AM
Comments (1.75K)
Too often I have sold something as it was down or to harvest a loss only to realize later, I should have bought more instead. Not too long ago I did sell PFE, not sure if I should go back to it now that 30 days have passed. Sucker yield? Don't know.
O
Optician52
Today, 7:14 AM
Comments (356)
I'm not a seller but neither am I a buyer. I think we've come to far to fast November and December. Hoarding cash if/ when we get a pullback.
Btw Brad don't sell MPW !
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

