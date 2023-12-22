PM Images

While other REITs were declining throughout the summer and fall months, Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) bounced off its 52-week low of $25.61 and rebounded to $34.77. Things took a turn, and while the markets rallied into the Fed meeting and after Jerome Powell's speech, shares of OHI retraced from their 52-week highs. Shares of OHI have fallen -11.65% since October 17, and recently news broke that their Q4 funds available for distribution (FAD) won't match the dividend. I have experienced the ebbs and flows of being an OHI shareholder, from shares returning to all-time highs with a growing dividend to the dividend growth being halted and ramifications from the pandemic lingering. Ultimately, I have remained bullish on OHI because the healthcare space's long-term care and skilled nursing segments will see increased demand as the baby boomer population ages. I have documented the progress I have made on my original investment, and while shares have only appreciated by 2.71% since my original purchases, my overall investment is up 70.76%. Despite the news, I am still long OHI and will continue to reinvest the dividend each quarter and compound my way into a lower price per share (PPS), larger future dividend income, and a larger share base. I think OHI is still interesting for long-term shareholders looking for REITs that offer large single-digit yields as the Fed looks to pivot sometime in 2024.

On October 10, I wrote an article on OHI (can be read here) and discussed why it seemed like OHI was getting a pass when the market was worried about debt on the balance sheets of many REITs, OHI's business, and how my investment was doing. Since then, we have had some significant macroeconomic news, OHI delivered their Q3 earnings, and OHI provided what I would consider negative news about their FAD. I wanted to follow up on my previous article and discuss the FAD news, why I like OHI going into 2024, how my investment is doing, and why I wrote new covered calls on my position.

OHI delivered a Q3 beat, but then negative news about their FAD emerged

In Q3, OHI came in higher than the street expected despite declining QoQ. The street was looking for $210.3 million on the top line, and OHI delivered $242 million, which was enough to beat estimates but not enough to top the $250.2 million of revenue generated in Q2. OHI generated $0.71 of adjusted funds from operations (FFO) which came in ahead of the $0.70 consensus estimate but was still a -$0.04 decline from $0.74 in Q2. On an operational level, Q3 was significantly strong as OHI received unexpected rent payments from some operators on a cash basis while earning more interest income than they had accounted for. OHI's FAD amounted to $0.68, which exceeded the quarterly dividend payment of $0.67, but was also a decline QoQ. OHI's NAREIT FFO in Q3 was $161 million or $0.63 per share as compared to $159 million or $0.65 per share YoY. OHI paid off a $350 million bond that matured in August and ended Q3 with $554.7 million in cash on hand. OHI did dilute shareholders a bit as they issued four million shares or $126 million of equity, which will be used to further de-lever the balance sheet.

While there were aspects of Q3 that were promising, OHI was upfront about the fact that FAD could be impacted in Q4 and potentially into the beginning of 2024 due to ongoing restructurings, some tenants still being on a cash basis, and drawdowns from security deposits. News broke roughly a month after Q3 earnings at the beginning of December that OHI's Q4 FAD won't exceed the dividend. This is due to two of its operators paying less than the contractual rent owed in November. Maplewood paid $3.3 million less than its contracted rent in November and expects to be short roughly $3 million in December, while Lavie paid $1.4M in rent in November, which is significantly less than its previous run-rate of $2.5M per month. While it is unclear if Lavie will pay their obligated rent in December, OHI believes in the long-term value and cash flow of these portfolios. As the Lavie restricting concludes, OHI sees its contractual rent materially exceeding the Q4 run-rate, while the demand for Maplewood's assets has seen occupancy for its stabilized portfolio above 90% since October and believes the portfolio will stabilize and enhance its cash flow in 2024.

This is why I am not worried about OHI. I am a long-term shareholder, and if shares go to $28 or $33 over the next year, I am not planning on selling unless my long-term investment thesis changes. OHI delivered the FAD news in December and didn't warn about a dividend cut. OHI historically goes ex-dividend for its Q1 dividend at the beginning of February and pays the dividend in the middle of February. OHI has over $500 million in cash on hand, and the $350 million note that was paid off was their entire debt obligation for 2023. There is more than enough cash on hand to meet the 2024 debt obligations, and since OHI hasn't discussed a dividend cut after warning about their FAD on the Q3 earnings call and delivering news about FAD again during the quarter, I don't think the dividend is going to be touched. OHI has a strong balance sheet and has the flexibility to navigate choppy waters a bit longer.

At the start of Q4, OHI had an asset portfolio of 883 facilities with approximately 86,000 operating beds. Their facilities are run by 65 third-party operators and located within 42 states and the United Kingdom. OHI is predominantly a triple net lease (NNN) operator, which is a lease structure where the entity renting a property is responsible for all the expenses in addition to rent. This is one of the reasons why I am so bullish on OHI for the long-term, as their tenants are responsible for all the bills, including insurance, maintenance, and real estate taxes. OHI has 96% of its rent and interest tied to master leases and 93% fixed to fixed-rate escalators at an average of 2.2%. Once all the hardships from the pandemic are alleviated, the structure of OHI's leases could lead it back to growing the dividend once again. During Q3, OHI completed $106M in new investments, including $55M in real estate acquisitions, $26M in real estate loans, and $24M in capital renovation and construction projects. Despite some unfortunate situations, OHI is positioning itself for the future, and I want to be on the ride with them. As the Fed starts to cut rates in 2024, I think that some of the hardships OHI's operators have faced will be alleviated, which will help OHI generate larger amounts of revenue and FFO. As capital flows into the market from the sidelines when the risk-free rate of return declines, I think that investors will look toward REITs and other high-yielding assets to recreate the yields they were accustomed to. I think that OHI's management team has done an excellent job navigating the business during the pandemic and through the post-pandemic environment. Unless something changes, I am confident that OHI will get stronger as time progresses.

I have compounded my way into high double-digit profits and wrote covered calls to increase the income generated

I have a section of my portfolio allocated toward income investments, and OHI was one of the first REITs I invested in. I hold OHI in multiple accounts, and these are the analytics on the first group of shares I purchased. Toward the end of 2017, I purchased 100 shares of OHI in this account, then at the beginning of 2018, I purchased another 63 shares as its share price declined. I originally invested $4,875.37 in OHI as I purchased 163 shares at an average of $29.91 per share.

Since then, I have collected $3,435.83 in dividend income, which is 70.47% of my original investment. Every dividend has been reinvested, bringing my total share count in this account to 271 shares. Shares of OHI have appreciated by 2.71% from my average price per share, but due to reinvesting the dividends, this investment is now worth $8,325.12, which is a 70.76% ROI. I have collected 108 new shares from dividends, and the combination of additional shares, and the dividend growth of $0.08 has increased my forward annual dividend income by 71.37%. Initially, the 163 shares generated $423.80 in forward dividend income, and now the 271 shares generated $726.28 in forward dividend income. Since I added 63 shares after collecting my first dividend, I will use the second dividend for the next statistic. Since the second dividend that was paid, my quarterly dividend has increased by 62.62% with ongoing QoQ growth. I will continue to compound my way into a larger position and larger forward dividend income as I sit back and reinvest every dividend. This is one of many investments on the dividend side of my portfolio, and I am excited to see how this investment grows over the next several years. Unless my investment thesis on OHI changes, I plan on being a shareholder for decades to come.

I also write covered calls to generate additional income from some of the positions I hold. If anyone is interested in covered calls, please do your own due diligence and make sure you understand every aspect of the strategy. Options come with their own set of risks, and I am simply showing how I utilize covered calls to increase the amount of income some of my positions generate. I am aware of the risks, and covered calls in this case fit within my risk tolerance.

The reason I like to write covered calls on OHI is because I can substantially increase the amount of income I am generating from the position. I like to cover two dividend cycles in a covered call on income-producing assets, so in OHI's case, I wanted to cover the Q1 and Q2 2024 dividends, which should be paid in February and May. I wrote two covered calls against 200 shares on the 6/21/24 option chain at a $37 strike price. I had collected an additional $0.32 in premiums, which worked out to $0.3134 in premiums per share after the fees. If I do this twice per year, I can effectively increase the amount of income each share generates by $0.63. When I look at the total income, the dividend per share is $2.68, and when I add two covered calls to that, the additional $0.63 in premium brings the total income produced per share up to $3.31. Based on the share price of $30.72, this allows me to generate about an extra 2% of yield annually as the current dividend has a forward yield of 8.72%, and by collecting an additional $0.63 in premium through two covered calls, the yield would increase to 10.77%.

Investing in OHI comes with risks

Just because I am bullish on OHI doesn't mean there aren't risks. The situation with FAD could get worse and put the dividend at risk. If the dividend gets reduced, it could create a situation where shares sharply decline, as there will be other high-yielding opportunities that become more enticing. It could also send a negative message to the shareholder base about the long-term viability of the dividend. Some of OHI's operators that are going through restructuring could face additional challenges that make them turn over the keys back to OHI, and OHI's income could take another hit. Operators that are not in current danger could face trouble that has lagged and put them in a situation where they must go on a cash basis as well. While OHI has done a good job managing risk, this has been a difficult business, and there are still potential headwinds on the horizon.

Conclusion

I am bullish on OHI over the long term and think another opportunity is occurring for income investors. Shares of OHI can certainly decline further, but I feel management has proven that they can manage the business through difficult situations and business cycles. While there are risks on the horizon, I think things could get better as 2024 progresses. We have a Fed that looks like they will pivot, and as the cost of capital declines, operators that are having issues may be able to restructure their debt maturities to more favorable terms. I think OHI has the ability to grow its revenue, FFO, and FAD through 2024 and possibly get back to dividend growth over the next two years. I am bullish on OHI as I think it will remain a solid income investment with prospects for capital appreciation in the future.