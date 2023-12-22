Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Komatsu Ltd. (KMTUY) Investors Meeting & ESG Meeting Conference (Transcript)

Dec. 22, 2023 3:43 PM ETKomatsu Ltd. (KMTUY) Stock, KMTUF Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
142.79K Followers

Komatsu Ltd. (OTCPK:KMTUY) Investors Meeting & ESG Meeting Conference December 19, 2023 5:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Yasuji Nishiura - President of CE Marketing Division

Taisuke Kusaba - Chief Technology Officer, President, Development Division

Conference Call Participants

Tsubasa Sasaki - Mitsubishi UFJ Securities

Tomohiko Sano - JPMorgan Securities

Kentaro Maekawa - Nomura Securities

Yuichiro Isayama - Goldman Sachs Japan Co., Ltd.

Takeshi Kitaura - Bloomberg

Yasuji Nishiura

Hello, everyone. I am Yasuji Nishiura, President of CE Marketing Division. I present on the growth strategy and approach to the Latin American market. Latin America is the second largest market for Komatsu following the North America in terms of sales, very important market.

As Hishinuma mentioned before, I have been working in San Diego, Chile until March as a representative of all Latin American operation for three years. So today, I would like to explain the Komatsu's initiatives in Latin American region.

I will talk on these three points today. Following the overview of Komatsu Latin American business, I will explain new technologies deployment in the Latin American region, mainly in mining technology. And third, I will explain ESG and CSR initiatives in the Latin American region.

This slide shows general information, demand and our sales in the region. As shown on the left, mining equipment related sales in Latin America are substantial and resources are of vital importance. In particular, Chile and Peru account for about one-third of the world's copper production. So sales and services related to mining equipment for copper mines are the mainstay business.

Commodity prices tend to be volatile. But currently, the prices have been staying high, especially copper is very promising mineral, due to the demand for the electrification of automotives, and we assume that the copper demand will continue to be stable going forward.

But

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About KMTUY Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on KMTUY

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.