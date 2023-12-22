Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

MGE Energy: Growing Earnings But Valuation Is Not Cheap

Dec. 22, 2023 4:46 PM ETMGE Energy, Inc. (MGEE) Stock
The Panoramic View profile picture
The Panoramic View
655 Followers

Summary

  • MGE Energy has fairly steadily increased its earnings per share, dividend per share, and regulated assets in the past.
  • MGE Energy continued to grow earnings per share in Q3 2023 and the utility has more regulated asset growth potential in the next five years.
  • MGE Energy's valuation makes it a 'Hold' as it isn't particularly cheap given its 2024 forward PE of around 19.77 as of December 21, however.

Aerial view of large electrical power plant with many rows of solar photovoltaic panels for producing clean ecological electric energy in morning. Renewable electricity with zero emission concept.

Bilanol

MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) is a utility that provides electric service to around 161,000 customers in the city of Madison and adjacent areas. The utility also provides natural gas to around 173,000 customers.

According to its third quarter

This article was written by

The Panoramic View profile picture
The Panoramic View
655 Followers
The Panoramic View is dedicated to covering the latest developments in the market with a particular focus on dividend stocks and stock movements. PM for questions

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About MGEE Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on MGEE

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
MGEE
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.