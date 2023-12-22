Bilanol

MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) is a utility that provides electric service to around 161,000 customers in the city of Madison and adjacent areas. The utility also provides natural gas to around 173,000 customers.

According to its third quarter financial update, electricity accounts for around 65% of regulated revenue and natural gas accounts for around 35% of regulated sales.

The company has a strong track record of regulated asset growth, with a 10 year compound annual growth rate of 6% from 2012 to Q3 2023.

MGE Energy has increased its earnings per share by a 5 year compound annual growth rate of 6.6% from 2017 to 2022. The company has also increased its dividends per share by a 5 year compound annual growth rate of 4.8% from 2017 to 2022.

MGE Energy Investor Presentation

MGE Energy has more investment opportunities in the future given its goal of at least 80% reduction in carbon by 2030 and net zero carbon electricity by 2050. Nevertheless, MGE Energy also trades for a not cheap valuation.

Q3 2023 Earnings Result

MGE Energy's earnings continued to grow in Q3 of 2023.

For the third quarter of 2023, MGE Energy earned $1.05 per share, versus $0.93 per share in the same period of the prior year. Earnings were $37.9 million, driven by increases in investment including in the rate base. The company also benefited from warmer than normal weather which increased electric residential sales by around 5% from the third quarter of 2022.

Given global warming, the weather will likely continue to warm in the summer on average although warmer weather in the winter could lower demand for natural gas.

Overall, I think the rising temperatures will increase the urgency to invest more into renewable energy to decrease carbon emissions.

In terms of green energy, MGE Energy continues to invest in new renewable generation which helped with the company's asset growth in the quarter.

Electricity Demand Growth in the Long Term

In Deloitte's 2024 power and utilities industry outlook, electric vehicles or EVs accounted for 9% of new cars sold in the United States in the first quarter of 2023.

Given some EVs are around the same price as gasoline powered vehicles and EV prices are expected to be more competitive in the future, EVs are expected to account for more of the new cars sold in the United States in the future.

Europe, which is in some ways ahead of the United States in terms of EVs, is already pretty far along at least in one market segment. According to the European Automobile Manufacturers Association, electrified vehicles including hybrids accounted for more than 47.6% of all new passenger car registrations in the EU as of November.

In part due to EV electricity increases on the grid, as well as increasing demand from cloud centers, the electric utility sector as a whole is preparing for a potential tripling of electricity demand by 2050.

Given the expected increases in demand in the future, the industry has more investment opportunities in the medium term. Furthermore, the electric utility industry is modernizing and decarbonizing the grid and also addressing any potential reliability challenges.

MGE Energy will likely benefit from the same industry tailwinds in the medium term.

MGE Energy Investor Presentation

According to management, MGE Energy has forecasted capital investment of around $1.4 billion from 2023 through 2028 with the planned investments generally trending up over time.

Of the planned capital investment between 2023 and 2028, management expects wind, solar and battery storage resources to comprise nearly half of the investment.

In terms of green energy, MGE Energy benefits from the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 as it supports the utilities' carbon reduction strategy by incentivizing the development of clean energy resources. As such, it could enable a larger backlog of capital investment opportunities and also encourage the acceleration of EV adoption nationally.

Valuation

MGE Energy benefits from lower inflation expectations.

Given economic data, many economists think that interest rates have peaked and that the Federal Reserve will decrease interest rates in 2024.

If interest rates decrease and U.S. Treasury yields eventually decrease, MGE Energy's dividend could be more attractive to some investors.

In terms of its dividend, MGE Energy has increased its dividend for 48 straight years. In August of 2023, the company increased its quarterly dividend by around 5% to $0.4275 per share.

Data by YCharts

In 2022, MGE Energy had a dividend payout ratio of 51.8% with the company having basic and diluted earnings per share of $3.07 and annual dividends declared per share of $1.59.

MGE Energy also has a pretty strong credit ratings, with an 'AA- Stable' rating from the S&P as on November 2023.

In terms of its dividend yield, MGE Energy's annual dividend yield is relatively modest at around 2.42% as of December 21, however.

In terms of its future earnings, analysts expect MGE Energy's earnings per share to continue to grow in the next two years with an average EPS estimate of $3.58 for the fiscal period ending December 2024, and $4.02 for the fiscal period ending December 2025.

Given its 2024 forward PE of around 19.77 as of December 21, however, MGE Energy trades for a valuation that isn't expensive and that isn't cheap either. As such I don't believe it offers a margin of safety for value investors, and as a result, I rate the stock a 'Hold' or 'Sideline'.

While the industry as a whole has investment opportunities over the next five years given modernization and renewable energy efforts, I think regulated asset growth in the longer term will need innovation.

Solar costs have decreased substantially in the past ten years and they are expected to continue to decrease. The average global price of solar modules has decreased 30-40% from the first quarter to the third quarter of 2023, for instance. Other renewable energy costs such as wind have decreased and are expected to continue to decrease.

With the trend of decreasing renewable energy costs, I think eventually a utility's rate base even with the expected increases in demand for electricity might not be able to grow or will even shrink without a utility innovating.

I believe the future has potential for companies that continue to innovate successfully. Examples of future growth markets that utilities can enter include the carbon sequestration market and fusion market that could potentially help increase the rate base if successful.

Given the innovation in the future and the potential for deflationary trends, I think investors who do own MGE Energy should probably own the 'Magnificent Seven' too and also a decent amount of U.S. Treasury bonds in a diversified portfolio.