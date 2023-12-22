ClaudioVentrella

Following their recent combination with ROC Energy Acquisition Corporation, Drilling Tools International Corp. (NASDAQ:DTI) has been showing up in a lot of my screens and searches. The company, which rents out drilling tools for oil and natural gas exploitation, promised growth after the deal, which was mostly for ROC cash on hand in return for some preferred, convertible stock. All indications are that they've delivered.

As I said, Drilling Tools chiefly rents out tools, bringing in $90.6 million over the last 9 months, that's 77.5% of total revenues coming into the company and is also why the accounts receivable on the balance sheet amounts to over half of the total current assets. They're not a positively huge, albeit growing company, and the two biggest customers account for 28% and 26% of total revenue.

Latest 10-Q, SEC

Though their profile also describes the Houston-based Drilling Tools as providing equipment in Europe and the Middle East, current revenue comes almost exclusively out of North America. That could be a good source of growth in the future (more on that later), but for now, growing the US and Canadian markets seems to be job one. As the sole North American distributor for Drill-N-Ream, the plan seems a prudent one.

2023 (9 months) 2022 2021 Total Revenue $116.845 million $129.556 million $77.379 million Operating Income $23.371 million $25.277 million ($6.277 million) Net Income $10.611 million $21.080 million $2.101 million Click to enlarge

(Source: Latest SEC Filings)

As you can see, Drilling Tools went from barely treading water in 2021 to being an absolute earnings juggernaut in 2022 and 2023 (only 9 months of 2023 are included as of yet, but they have a good track record for Q4). Surging revenue and surging margins turned a company with a diluted EPS of just 11 cents to a deep discount PE ratio of 5.45. It's no wonder it's showing up so much as a stock headed in the right direction.

Better News

TTM 2022 2021 Operating Cash Flow $25.7 million $13.8 million ($494,000) Click to enlarge

(Source: SEC Filings)

This isn't just a paper profits company either. The operating cash flow is absolutely headed strongly positive too, giving Drilling Tools the flexibility to spend more on growth or perhaps find some way to return the money to shareholders. The trailing 12 months operating cash flow is $25.7 million, which is very nearly $1 per share outstanding. Trading at barely over $3 a share, this is positively a cash cow!

And then there are the growing prospects. While I expect growth to continue to come chiefly from North America (it's working, so why not?), I see a lot of potential in the European market. While the disastrous war in Ukraine benefits no one and is a drag on a lot of companies, it also brought gas pipelines into Europe to a veritable halt. Western and Central European countries may decide to try to become more self-sufficient in oil and natural gas, and if they do, Drilling Tools absolutely has the potential to get them the tools needed to do so.

The Company's Financial State

Total Current Assets $45.619 million Total Current Liabilities $23.893 million Current Ratio 1.91 Inventory $6.586 million Cash & Equivalents $3.989 million Quick Ratio 1.63 Cash Ratio 0.17 Total Equity 84.864 million Total Liabilities 46.572 million Debt/Equity Ratio 0.55 Click to enlarge

To discover if our small-cap stock is in an okay financial position, we should probably take apart the balance sheet from the most recent 10-Q (source: SEC Edgar). With a current ratio and a quick ratio of 1.91 and 1.63, respectively, we can say the company is at the very least responsibly financed, more if we again go back and look at the strong operating cash flow.

I prefer the cash ratio to be more than 0.17, but considering most of the current assets are in the form of accounts receivable, not actual cash, it's almost inevitable. So long as those accounts are being paid at a decent rate, and indications are that they are, it should be the equivalent of a higher ratio. They estimated $1.8 million of bad receivable accounts, and out of $29 million in overall accounts, that's not shabby.

Debt/Equity ratio is also low, to put it mildly, at a mere 0.55. To put it more in perspective, the company has literally no debt drawn at all, though they have an agreement for a revolving line of credit through The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (PNC).

As far as that agreement goes, they have access to $60 million should they ever need it, at an estimated 8.32% interest. As I said they haven't been drawing on it, and so long as cash flow remains strong they probably won't need to unless someone gets the urge to go on a buying spree of tools.

All told the credit agreement doesn't seem bad at all, and the few limitations, like a cap on loans for the Canadian business, were removed on 6/20/23 after the ROC merger was effected.

Conclusion

Data by YCharts

Drilling Tools has been unfairly ignored and driven downward despite the envious PE ratio and the climbing revenue. A return on equity of 27.96% shows a well-run company with a lot to like, and reason to think its flirtation with 52-week lows is likely to be temporary indeed.

And it wasn't exactly a secret, either. Drilling Tools told us, at the ROC acquisition, that growth and improved margins could be expected. Investors chose not to listen, and now the merits of the value play are absolutely screaming at us for all to hear. It's time we listened.

That's not to say we shouldn't be on the lookout for possible trouble, especially with the average trading volume of only about 21,000 shares a day, which at current prices is less than $65,000. Small and ignored I can handle, but if the ROC buyers started converting their preferred stock and started dumping it on the open market, it might be more than traders could handle and send the price downward. I'm not saying I'd bail in that case (I'm very stubborn that way), but if it starts to move downward on high volume it's certainly worth reexamining all the ins and outs again.

Worse still, at just over $3 a share, a downward spiral could threaten to keep the stock over a buck and start a NASDAQ delisting warning, and that can always be a mess, provoking panic and shareholder lawsuits that, while not always warranted, can make one lose sleep at night.

The easiest way to ameliorate this concern would be for Drilling Tools to use some of its money to start a small but manageable stock buyback effort. I know that's not been the current priority right now, but with almost $4 million in cash and strong current assets, it really wouldn't take much to show a meaningful willingness to return some value to shareholders.

As the company continues to grow and mature into a big-boy corporation, I'd also like to see something done about two customers amounting to over 50% of total revenue. I know that's been true for a while, and it would be nice if growth focused on more large and medium-sized companies to give them better diversity and be able to better manage if the big players start deciding to tighten the purse strings.

At a Price/Book of a mere 1.14, I definitely want to be accumulating shares while prices remain down here. Though the company's fairly small size overall may keep it from being a huge part of anyone's portfolio for the sake of diversification, it will almost certainly fit into the portfolio as a holding in some way. I almost wish these criminally low PE ratios were easier to find than they've been lately.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.