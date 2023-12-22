Fresenius Headquarter, Bad Homburg, Germany kontrast-fotodesign

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCPK:FSNUF;OTCPK:FSNUY) is in the middle of a major transformation with the aim to refocus the integrated healthcare group to two main segments, hospitals and pharmaceuticals. The need to do so arises in no small part from a strained balance sheet following a broad and aggressive acquisition spree under CEO Michael Sen’s predecessor, Stephan Sturm. Furthermore, Fresenius decided to accept government funds from a program directed at hospitals facing increased energy costs, which as a consequence bars them from paying a dividend. Below, I will attempt to assess whether the company is interesting as a potential turnaround play from an investment point of view.

No Dividend For FY2023

Fresenius received government assistance in order to partially offset high energy prices for its German hospitals. As a consequence, it is restricted from returning cash to shareholders via dividends. At first, that is obviously negative news. Not being able to pay a dividend likely disqualifies the stock a priori for some investment strategies. On the other hand, there may also be a positive aspect to it, as the retention of funds helps deleverage the balance sheet. Dividend distributions amounted to roughly half a billion Euro in recent years. Also, it is important to keep in mind that it is not a direct consequence of financial (non-)performance, but a legal stipulation. The company is also barred from paying executive management certain variable compensation. However, unlike the dividend restrictions, in the big picture this should not significantly move the needle from a financial point of view.

Focus and Simplification

Fresenius is in the process of cleaning up its portfolio in order to refocus on the pharma division, Fresenius Kabi, and Helios, an operator of hospitals, most of them in Germany. The latest measure to that end is the full divestment of the app-focused digital business unit Curalie, parts of which are to be sold separately while the remaining business is to be discontinued.

This follows a number of divestments of non-core business divisions. The group’s fertility clinic subsidiary, Eugin, has been sold to a KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) led consortium. Eugin represents annual revenues of around €227 million, based on 2022 figures. The deal has an expected value of around €500 million. Fresenius will also exit the Peruvian hospital market via an all-cash transaction expected to close in Q1, 2024.

The company is also actively seeking offers for its 77 percent majority stake in rehabilitation care clinic operator Vamed AG, according to reports. According to expert estimates quoted by FAZ, a possible transaction might be in the range €600 to €800 million of (based on which Fresenius might expect to collect somewhere around €500 million).

The remaining 32 percent stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG (FMS) – which bundles the spun-off dialysis business - and a majority interest in health care developer Fresenius Vamed AG are considered financial rather than strategic investments going forward. To this end, Fresenius Medical Care underwent a change in its legal form (now being an AG, a joint stock company under German law) and will consequently be deconsolidated from the parent’s balance sheet going forward.

A continued sell down of this asset is not something that I would rule out given the strategic direction management is taking. The Fresenius Medical Care stake currently represents around €3.6 billion in market value.

Risk Factors

The biggest downside, in my opinion, is Fresenius’ strained balance sheet. As of September 30th, the company reported more than €45 billion in liabilities. At the same time, it merely had cash and equivalents of slightly below €1.1 billion. The deconsolidation of business units will, obviously, lead to changes in these numbers. Fresenius Medical care alone represents €20 billion in total liabilities. Assuming proceeds of around €500 million from the Eugin sale, the available liquidity should also increase in the near term future. Still, I believe it is relatively safe to say that the balance sheet does not look pretty. Despite strategy and plans going in the right direction, execution has to follow in order to improve the financial quality.

There are also structural factors to be considered, especially on the hospital side of the business. The German hospitals market is somewhat oversaturated. The bankruptcy of several catholic hospitals earlier this year is a stark reminder of this. Personally, I would expect these houses to continue to operate (figuratively and literally, in this case) going forward. Closure of hospitals is deeply unpopular, thus there are political incentives to save houses, despite economic redundancies. Nonetheless, there is no guarantee for all hospitals to survive (although, arguably, a large player such as Fresenius with its about 90 locations might even have an advantage in a phase of market consolidation). Much less is profitability for shareholders guaranteed.

Conclusion and Valuation

Given the strategic direction the company is taking and visible signs of management executing this strategy, the Kabi and Fresenius Helios businesses should be the central factors in determining a fair valuation for the stock.

I believe that a pharma business such as Kabi would be fairly valued (one might even argue that it is more than just fairly valued at this price) at around 10 times earnings. I assume that Kabi should be able to grow its revenues to somewhere in the range of €8.5 to €9 billion in the coming years, based on moderate growth in line with company targets. With an EBIT margin within the target range of 9 to 11 percent (2022: 10.1 percent) this would amount to an EBIT in the vicinity of €850 to €900 million. As of Q3, net income represented about two thirds of EBIT. Going forward, I assume that this ratio should, if anything, improve due to lower interest expenses following divestments and deconsolidations. Hence, I base my calculation on an assumption of around €600 million in annual earnings from Kabi within two to three years. Thus, I would assign a value of around €6 billion to Kabi.

Publicly traded hospital operators tend to be valued in the low to mid double-digit P/E multiples. I would rate Fresenius Helios towards the lower end due to the German market’s oversaturation and a relatively weak balance sheet. A multiple of around 10 to 15 may be suitable as far as I am concerned. The hospital business does not exhibit explosive growth, but it tends to be fairly stable and predictable. I would expect annual EBIT to amount to around €1 billion going forward on an organic basis. Again, assuming a conversion into net earnings of at least two thirds, I arrive at an expectation of around €670 million Please note: this is prior to further M&A transactions. I thus assume a fair value of €6.7 to €10 billion for Fresenius Helios.

Add to that the €3.6 billion in Fresenius Medical Care stock and somewhere around €500 million valuation for the Vamed stake, and you arrive at a €17 to €20 billion valuation for a refocused Fresenius a few quarters down the line. I would not factor in debt and liquidity figures as their own factor, as these are consolidated values already included in the valuation of the respective business segments.

I reckon that a certain conglomerate discount is probably in order. Synergies between the pharma and hospital businesses are somewhat limited in the highly regulated health industry. Helios cannot simply prescribe only Kabi medication, for instance. At the same time, these are not entirely unrelated businesses, either. Also, I believe that my valuation method with regard to the individual businesses is rather conservative to start with. I will therefore assume a 10 percent conglomerate discount. That results in a. value target of €15.3 to €18 billion.

That translates to a share price between about €27.2 (just shy of $30 at the time of writing) and slightly below €32 (around $35 at the time of writing) on an undiluted basis. Even at the higher end of the range, that leaves an upside of only about 12.9 percent. Keep in mind that I made intentionally conservative assumptions in order to arrive at this price range, so there is a realistic chance of market participants being more lenient in this regard. Still, I believe that for the time being the valuation accurately reflects the risk reward profile, although at the lower end of what I view as a reasonably fair price range. Consequently, I view Fresenius as a hold at this point.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.