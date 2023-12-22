champpixs

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:NASDAQ:GLAD) is a relatively conventional BDC with the focus on providing credit mostly in the form of first lien secured to small to medium size enterprises.

As most of my readers are probably aware, recently I have been actively covering the BDC universe and in many cases indicating specific names, which are just too risky to consider on top of the already volatile BDC nature.

For example, my recent BDC article on Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN) provided several arguments, why despite the appealing portfolio structure and high yield, the underlying risks are way off from a level at which risk-averse investors would feel comfortable.

In other words, it is not that rare when those BDCs, which offer incremental yield (typically 200-300 basis points above average) embody much higher risk, which is certainly not justified by the additional incentive on the average yield component.

In my opinion, when a vehicle already offers a yield that is close to or slightly above 10%, there should be a further focus on the underlying fundamentals to make sure that the stability or sustainability aspect is there instead of elevating the risk exposure to bet on slightly higher income streams.

With this is mind and taking into account the obvious tailwinds that we see in the BDC space (e.g., structural demand for private credit, constrained access to conventional financing, higher interest rates), let's explore the investment case of GLAD.

Portfolio structure

According to GLAD's investment policy, most investments are made in a range of $7 million to $30 million per each portfolio company, and are based on the following investment criteria:

Revenue: $20MM-$150MM

EBITDA: $3MM-$25MM

Proven business model

Limited market and/or technology risk

Potential to expand cash flow

Diversified customer relationships

The two dominant investment products are revolving loans and senior term loans.

It is worth nothing that for the overall BDC segment, it is not that common to incorporate criteria of a proven business model and limited market and/or technology risk.

What this means is that we should expect considerably smaller bias towards early stage life science and high-tech companies, which typically come with negative cash flow profiles. These two segments specifically are rather dominant across the industry.

The portfolio breakdown, as of Q3, 2023, confirms that this is the case. There are two important things:

GLAD has very diversified sector exposures with no overwhelming focus in a one particular segment. Most of the key sectors embody relatively understandable business models with no signs of overly speculative nature such as in life sciences, biotech, VC backed high tech, etc.

Moreover, close to 80% of the entire investment flows made by GLAD are sponsor backed, which introduces an additional layer of safety.

Looking at the investment breakdown, we can notice that GLAD has been relatively consistent in the chosen mix of investments.

On average, first lien debt accounts for 70% of the total AUM, second lien 20% and equity around 10%. In this context, there are no major deviations from the norm. The overall picture is safe as the most important factor in relation to reliance on first and second lien exposures are there.

In my view, the table above captures the story of inherently defensive characteristics of GLAD very well. We can see that past couple of quarters have resulted in rather minor and stable level of non-performing loans. Anything below 1% could be easily deemed as extremely sound, indicating solid fundamentals within the portfolio. Most BDCs report 1.5-3% in non-performing loans, so 0.5% for GLAD is truly great.

Thesis

The 5-year total return performance clearly shows how GLAD has been able to outperform the overall BDC segment.

Ycharts

In fact, the alpha pattern has been fairly consistent over time both in the upwards sloping markets and when the sentiment has dropped.

I find this quite interesting given the aforementioned elements that confirm the defensive bias of GLAD.

The current dividend yield of GLAD has been 150-250 basis points below the BDC median (depending on the time period), which is totally understandable given the lower risk profile.

The most important question in this context is whether a couple of hundred basis points of lower yield relative to the BDC segment renders GLAD still an attractive investment case.

Here are several arguments why I think that to be the case:

The historic performance proves that GLAD has the ability to outperform riskier BDCs even during surging markets, when theoretically this kind of period would the one where we could expect less defensive BDCs to do better. The fact that GLAD has no exposure to cash-burning companies, which operate in speculative businesses should de-risk the risk profile, hence requiring lower rate of compensation. The slightly lower yield is further justified by the fact that GLAD is one of the safest BDCs in terms of the magnitude of the assumed external leverage. As of Q3, 2023, GLAD had a debt to equity ratio of 76%, while the BDC median stood at 118%. GLAD's non-performing loan dynamics indicate that there is very minimal need to write off investments, which allows it to better preserve NAV value as opposed to some other peers, which tend to register more aggressive write downs.

The bottom line

GLAD is one of the safest BDCs out there offering still a rather attractive yield of 9.5%. The most crucial aspect is that the reduced yield level compared to the BDC average, is fully justified by significantly stronger portfolio with minimal speculative nature, lower leverage and, in general, higher underlying quality.

Since the macroeconomic outlook indicates some recessionary risks, where there could finally be more material defaults and struggles for a notable chunk of smaller and below investment grade corporates to refinance previously assumed (low rate) debt, having an extra layer of safety in the BDC structure, which per se implies high risk, is a sound idea.