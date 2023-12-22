Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Gladstone Capital: Playing Defense With 9.5% Yield In Aggressive Sector

Dec. 22, 2023 5:05 PM ETGladstone Capital (GLAD)2 Comments
Roberts Berzins, CFA profile picture
Roberts Berzins, CFA
2.78K Followers

Summary

  • Gladstone Capital is a conventional BDC that focuses on providing credit to small to medium-sized enterprises.
  • The company's portfolio structure emphasizes proven business models and limited market and technology risk, which considerably reduce the speculative nature.
  • Despite lower external leverage and a more sound portfolio, GLAD has consistently outperformed the overall BDC segment, even under periods of "risk-on" markets.
  • The current yield of 9.5%, while a couple of hundred basis points below the BDC average, is fully justified and renders the overall investment case very attractive.
Businessmen investor think before buying stock market investment using smartphone to analyze trading data. investor analysis with stock exchange graph on screen. Financial stock market.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:NASDAQ:GLAD) is a relatively conventional BDC with the focus on providing credit mostly in the form of first lien secured to small to medium size enterprises.

As most of my readers are probably aware, recently I have been actively

This article was written by

Roberts Berzins has over a decade of experience in the financial management helping top-tier corporates shape their financial strategies and execute large-scale financings. He has also made significant efforts to institutionalize REIT framework in Latvia to boost the liquidity of pan-Baltic capital markets. Other policy-level work includes the development of national SOE financing guidelines and framework for channeling private capital into affordable housing stock. Roberts is a CFA Charterholder, ESG investing certificate holder, has had an internship in Chicago board of trade (albeit, being resident and living in Latvia), and is actively involved in "thought-leadership" activities to support the development of pan-Baltic capital markets.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (2)

upnorthwi profile picture
upnorthwi
Today, 6:00 PM
Comments (1.42K)
I hold both GLAD and GAIN.
Chante profile picture
Chante
Today, 5:53 PM
Comments (38)
A good company. I plan to load some more. I don't think volatile interest rates will affect them that much over the long term. Maybe for a few months but they would recover quickly I reckon.
Great buying opportunity whenever they go below book value per share but I'll buy them whenever possible otherwise. Great monthly dividend.
