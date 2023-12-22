monsitj

Nine months ago, I said that Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) doesn’t have anything interesting happening in the next few months, giving us time to decide whether to invest in its stock. The stock is up 176% since my coverage, so it appears that there really wasn’t all that much time to decide, after all.

The stock has been buoyed by a key inflection point which has fructified. This is early data from the basket study, RUBY-3, of povetacicept in autoimmune glomerulonephritis indications including IgA nephropathy, lupus nephritis, and primary membranous nephropathy. This data appeared in November, taking the stock up 40% overnight. The data is from patients with IgA nephropathy, a common form of autoimmune glomerulonephritis.

Data showed that low-dose subcutaneously administered 80mg doses of povetacicept given every four weeks produced meaningful improvements in disease biomarkers of IgAN. The actual response seen was 53.5% reduction in UPCR (urine protein to creatinine ratio) from baseline in the data produced from five patients.

Other key elements of the data:

In addition, at 24 weeks, 4/5 (80%) had achieved remission, as defined as UPCR < 0.5 g/g and ≥50% reduction in UPCR from baseline with stable renal function (≤ 25% reduction in eGFR from baseline). (Fig. 1)

In IgAN, treatment with low-dose povetacicept was also associated with a >60% reduction in the key disease-related biomarker galactose-deficient IgA1 (Gd-IgA1), as well as stable renal function as assessed by estimated glomerular filtration rate (eGFR) (+7.1% from baseline at 24 weeks; n=5).

The first participant with primary membranous nephropathy (pMN), also treated with povetacicept 80 mg SC every four weeks, achieved an immunological remission, defined as a reduction in the highly disease-relevant biomarker anti-PLA2R1 to an undetectable level, from a baseline of 209 to < 2 RU/mL by 22 weeks.

Povetacicept has been well tolerated, with no reported administration-associated reactions, no instances of IgG < 3 g/L, and no severe infections.

A higher dose of povetacicept, 240 mg SC every four weeks, continues to enroll, with initial data expected in 1H 2024.

This was a relatively low dose, once monthly dosing regimen, and yet it managed to show rapid reduction in Gd-IgA1, a key pathogenic biomarket of the disease, as well as clinically meaningful reduction in UPCR.

The company now expects data from the 240 mg dose in the first half of 2024, an important catalyst. They plan to advance povetacicept in a pivotal trial in IgAN in H2 2024, as well as start RUBY-2, a phase 2 study of povetacicept in systemic lupus erythematosus.

In a related piece of news, the company amended its agreement with AbbVie, halting a phase 2 study of second (partnered) asset acazicolcept early to allow for early assessment of the data. Enrolment, the company stated, will be stopped within 30 days, and final analysis of acazicolcept in the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus will occur in early 2024. Other key changes:

Under the amended agreement, AbbVie retains an option to obtain an exclusive worldwide license to develop acazicolcept, which is exercisable at any time and expires 90 days after delivery of an agreed upon data package on the drug to AbbVie. The amended agreement also reduces the option exercise fee to $10M from $75M, removes the remaining pre-option development milestone. Future milestones and sales-based royalties have been lowered by 25%. Alpine added it had received $105M in non-refundable upfront and milestone payments to date under the agreement.

Financials

ALPN has a market cap of $1.14bn and a cash balance of $227.2 million, as well as $140.5 million in net proceeds from an offering in November. For the three ended September 30, 2023, research and development expenses were $19.2 million and general and administrative expenses were $5.4 million. At that rate, they have a cash runway of 12+ quarters, or enough to last them till 2026. The company has a commendably low G&A expense figure.

Earlier, I had noted:

ALPN is 80% owned by institutions and PE/VC funds, with the largest owner being a China-focused fund named DECHENG CAPITAL CHINA LIFE SCIENCES USD FUND III, L.P. at 26%, followed by the usual assortment of US funds. Another 12% is owned by ALPINE IMMUNOSCIENCES, L.P. Decheng Capital is founded and managed by Min Cui, who also sits on ALPN’s board.

The figure has now improved to 87% institutional and PE/VC funds ownership. Decheng has upped its position by 3% while Alpine has reduced its position by a little less than 2%.

Bottomline

Barring that very high spike, ALPN looks interesting in every way. Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. has strong data, a very long cash runway, and major upcoming catalysts. I will be buying the dips, but I will wait for the bull run to stabilize a little before I jump in.