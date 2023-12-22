Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Alpine Immune Looks Highly Interesting Except For The Price (Rating Upgrade)

Avisol Capital Partners profile picture
Avisol Capital Partners
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. stock has increased by 176% since early coverage, driven by positive data from the basket study RUBY-3.
  • Low-dose povetacicept showed meaningful improvements in disease biomarkers for IgA nephropathy, lupus nephritis, and primary membranous nephropathy.
  • The company plans to advance povetacicept in a pivotal trial for IgA nephropathy and start a phase 2 study for systemic lupus erythematosus.

silhouette form of bull on technical financial graph 3d illustration

monsitj

Nine months ago, I said that Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) doesn’t have anything interesting happening in the next few months, giving us time to decide whether to invest in its stock. The stock is up 176% since

About the TPT service

Thanks for reading. At the Total Pharma Tracker, we offer the following:-


Our Android app and website features a set of tools for DIY investors, including a work-in-progress software where you can enter any ticker and get extensive curated research material. 

For investors requiring hands-on support, our in-house experts go through our tools and find the best investible stocks, complete with buy/sell strategies and alerts.

Sign up now for our free trial, request access to our tools, and find out, at no cost to you, what we can do for you. 



This article was written by

Avisol Capital Partners profile picture
Avisol Capital Partners
17.37K Followers

Avisol Capital Partners is made up of a team of medical experts, finance professionals and techies, all of whom invest their own money in the picks they share. They aim to help readers find the middle ground between value and growth investing, as they demystify the biopharma industry.

They lead the investing group Total Pharma Tracker where they offer a monthly updated catalyst database, an investability scoring system for quick reference ideas, and direct access in chat for dialogue and questions. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

Gordon Gecko was a Commie profile picture
Gordon Gecko was a Commie
Today, 6:38 PM
Comments (819)
@Avisol Capital Partners I am trying to understand the amended ABBV agreement on the 2nd drug (acaz). Do you interpret this as being the 1st drug (povet) now has such strong data that ALPN doesn't care very much about acaz, so they are letting ABBV have it cheaper than previously agreed to?

If I am reading things correctly, ALPN has a ph2 planned trying povet in the same lupus indication that acaz is currently trialing. So planning to stop a trial early could be because A) there is some indication that the drug (acaz here) is clearly effective, or B) ALPN is convinced povet is the future and they don't want to spend any more on acaz.

thoughts?
thanks!
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About ALPN Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ALPN

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ALPN
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.