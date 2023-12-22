Kativ

The Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc (NYSE:LDP) is a closed-end fund, or CEF, that income-seeking investors can employ in pursuit of their goals. The fund aims to have a bit lower risk than many other fixed-income funds by investing in assets that have relatively limited duration. That concept should result in these securities holding their value better than very long-term bonds in the face of interest rate changes.

Unfortunately, this might limit the appeal of this fund right now when we consider that the Federal Reserve is generally expected to lower interest rates next year. As we will discuss later in this article though, there is no guarantee that this will happen, and the market appears to be overestimating the magnitude of any interest rate cuts in any case. As such, it might be a good idea to hold at least something that has a low amount of interest-rate sensitivity as a hedge. The Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund could be one way to accomplish this goal and obtain an 8.38% yield at the same time.

As regular readers may remember, we last discussed the Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund back in May. There have been a great many changes in the market in both directions since that time. After all, in May, the market was in the midst of a bubble triggered by optimism that the Federal Reserve would cut interest rates in the second half of 2023. That optimism was scuttled when the central bank raised the federal funds rate in July, leading to a multi-month slump. Now, we are once again seeing the market attempting to front-run interest rate cuts that are expected to begin in March. As such, we would probably expect to see this fund’s performance be all over the place given the two disparate environments that have occurred since the last time that we discussed this fund. There is certainly a degree of truth to this statement, as the fund’s shares have appreciated by 10.42% since the last time that we discussed it:

Seeking Alpha

As we can clearly see, the fund’s performance has clearly been better than either the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (AGG) or the ICE Exchange-Listed Preferred & Hybrid Securities Index tracked by iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (PFF). However, the difference is even more pronounced when we consider the fact that the distributions that were paid by the Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund were substantially larger than those paid by either of the two index funds.

When we take the distributions into account, we see that investors in the Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund were up a whopping 16.28% since the date that my previous article on the fund was published:

Seeking Alpha

This certainly speaks to the quality of this fund’s assets and its overall strategy. It also seems likely that this strong performance will attract the attention of most investors who are seeking to earn a very high level of income and even some upside appreciation. However, there is a very real possibility that the shares of this fund have gotten ahead of themselves. Thus, we should investigate its portfolio and finances in order to determine if purchasing the shares makes sense today.

About The Fund

According to the fund’s website, the fund has the primary objective of providing its investors with a very high level of current income. This makes a great deal of sense considering that the name of the fund suggests that it will be investing in preferred securities and other fixed-income assets. The website generally confirms that assumption:

Cohen & Steers

As I have pointed out in various previous articles, preferred securities deliver nearly all of their investment return through direct payments to the investors. Preferred securities usually have no connection to the growth and prosperity of the issuing entity, so they do not typically appreciate in value when the issuing company increases its profits. In addition, if a preferred security has a maturity date or a redemption feature, investors will end up receiving the par value of the security. Thus, there are no net capital gains with these securities over their lifetimes. Therefore, all of the investment profits provided by these securities over their lifetime will simply be the dividend payments. That is the definition of income, and the fund’s secondary investment objective of capital appreciation makes no sense unless the fund is retaining some of the payments that it receives from the preferred securities for reinvestment purposes. Closed-end funds do not typically do that, although investors can certainly achieve capital appreciation by reinvesting the fund’s distributions themselves.

The description that the fund provides on the website suggests that the fund will primarily invest in preferred securities with bonds and other income-producing assets as an afterthought. However, CEF Connect states that the fund currently has 51.35% of its assets invested in bonds and only 41.93% of its assets invested in preferred stock:

CEF Connect

The fund’s fact sheet has nothing that disputes this. However, the fund’s semi-annual report provides the following percentages:

Security Type % of Net Assets Exchange-Traded Preferred Securities 13.4% Over-the-Counter Preferred Securities 136.7% Corporate Bonds 0.6% Short-Term Investments 2.5% Click to enlarge

The reason why the percentages add up to more than 100% is that this fund employs leverage as a method of boosting its returns and effective portfolio yield. We will discuss this in more detail later in this article. The takeaway though is that the semi-annual report strongly suggests that this fund is investing primarily in preferred securities. Admittedly, the CEF Connect data is more recent than the semi-annual report, so it is possible that the fund substantially changed its allocation over the summer, but it only has a 47.00% annual turnover, so it seems unlikely that it changed its allocation to the degree that this conflicting information suggests. As such, I am inclined to believe that CEF Connect is classifying certain preferred securities as bonds for some reason. There are some preferred securities in the portfolio that have maturity dates, so those are very similar to bonds except that they are junior obligations of the company. That could be one reason for the discrepancy that we see in the different data sources.

A look at the largest positions in the fund reveals that it consists primarily of preferred securities. Here are the largest positions in the fund:

Cohen & Steers

With the exception of the interest rate swaps, all of these securities are preferred securities. This reinforces the fact that this fund is focused on investing in preferred stock as opposed to other forms of income-producing securities.

The two interest rate swaps are interesting, as we do not typically see these among the largest holdings in a closed-end fund, although a few of them do purchase these instruments. Investopedia offers this definition of an interest rate swap:

An interest rate swap is a forward contract in which one stream of future interest payments is exchanged for another based on a specified principal amount. Interest rate swaps usually involve the exchange of a fixed interest rate for a floating rate, or vice versa, to reduce or increase exposure to fluctuations in interest rates or to obtain a marginally lower interest rate than would have been possible without the swap.

It is quite possible that the fund is using these instruments to reduce the problems that could accompany its leverage in a rising interest rate environment. After all, when interest rates rise, preferred stock typically declines in value. If the fund’s interest expenses are rising at the same time, that creates a very real problem for the fund. It is similar to the situation that an investor who had enormous margin loans going into 2022 would have had. It makes sense for the fund to be protecting itself against this risk in today’s environment, and risk-averse investors should appreciate the fact that this fund appears to be proactive about hedging its exposure to interest rates.

One thing that readers might notice by looking at the chart above is that many of the largest issuers represented in the fund’s top holdings are banking institutions. This extends across the entire portfolio, as 58.77% of the fund’s assets are invested in securities that are issued by banks:

Cohen & Steers

This is something that may be concerning to investors right now. After all, earlier this year we saw a few high-profile bank failures that were caused by depositors withdrawing their money and the bank being forced to sell its assets at fire sale prices and realize losses that were previously unrealized. As of the end of September 2023, American banks were sitting on $684 billion of unrealized losses so the potential for a return of the situation that collapsed Silicon Valley Bank still exists. The Federal Reserve did set up a temporary facility that allows banks to pledge depreciated bonds as collateral at their full-face value, which seemingly has worked to calm the situation down. However, the facility is temporary, and we could see the problems in the banking system come back to the surface as soon as the Federal Reserve’s facility goes away. Then again, “temporary” fixes to problems in the American system have a tendency to become permanent so maybe we do not need to worry about this problem resurfacing. A decline in interest rates could reduce these unrealized losses, and that could be one reason why the Federal Reserve is apparently considering reducing interest rates next year despite core inflation still being at double its target level.

As I pointed out in my last article on this fund, it is not unusual for any preferred stock fund to be highly exposed to the banking sector:

It is not unusual for a fund that focuses on preferred stocks to be heavily invested in the banking sector. This is because banks are by far the biggest issuers of preferred stock due to international banking regulations. In short, regulations require that banks maintain a certain percentage of their assets in the form of Tier one capital. Tier one capital is that portion of a bank’s total assets that are not simultaneously a liability to someone else, such as a depositor or creditor. When regulations require a bank to increase its Tier one capital, it must issue either common stock or preferred stock. Most banks will opt to issue preferred stock in order to avoid diluting the common stockholders. As companies in other sectors do not have these regulations, they will usually issue debt when they need to raise capital as debt is much cheaper than preferred stock.

As such, with the exception of a very small handful of preferred stock funds that specifically exclude financials, any preferred stock fund will be highly exposed to this single sector. Investors should take that in mind when constructing their portfolios in order to achieve proper diversification across all of their assets.

Leverage

As is the case with most closed-end funds, the Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund employs leverage as a method of boosting the effective yield of its portfolio. I explained how this works in my previous article on this fund:

Basically, the fund borrows money and uses that borrowed money to purchase preferred stock and bonds. As long as the purchased assets have a higher yield than the interest rate that the fund has to pay on the borrowed money, the strategy works pretty well to boost the effective yield of the portfolio. As this fund is capable of borrowing money at institutional rates, which are considerably lower than retail rates, that will normally be the case. However, the use of debt in this fashion is a double-edged sword. This is because leverage boosts both gains and losses. As such, we want to ensure that the fund is not using too much leverage because that would expose us to too much risk. I do not usually like a fund’s leverage to exceed a third as a percentage of its assets for this reason.

As of the time of writing, the Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund has leveraged assets comprising 34.61% of the portfolio. That is substantially lower than the 36.49% leverage ratio that the fund had the last time that we discussed it. This can be explained by the fact that the fund’s net asset value is up 8.25% since the date that my previous article was published:

Seeking Alpha

As such, what we have here is that the fund’s portfolio has increased in size by quite a bit. If the fund’s leverage stays static, then it will now represent a smaller percentage of a larger portfolio. This is a good sign, as it indicates that the fund’s management has not been borrowing money in an attempt to take advantage of rising security prices. That could prove to be a foolish move, as there is a very real chance that fixed-income assets will not hold onto their recent gains due to the market pricing in more 2024 rate cuts than the Federal Reserve is likely to deliver.

We can still see that the fund’s leverage is above the one-third of assets level that we would generally prefer to see despite the improvement over the past seven months. This is not ideal, but fixed-income funds can usually carry a higher level of leverage than common equity funds due to the simple fact that their assets tend to be less volatile. Ultimately, it is volatility that causes problems for leveraged portfolios. This fund is not significantly above the one-third level, and it is a fixed-income fund, so the current level of leverage is probably fine. We want to make sure that the fund does not increase its leverage too much, however.

Distribution Analysis

As mentioned earlier in this article, the primary objective of the Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund is to provide its investors with a very high level of current income. In order to achieve this objective, the fund invests in a variety of preferred stocks that deliver the majority of their investment returns in the form of direct payments to the shareholders. These securities tend to have fairly respectable yields, especially in today’s market environment which is characterized by much higher interest rates than most investors are used to. The fund collects the payments that it receives from these securities, and even borrows money to allow it to collect payments from more securities than it could obtain simply by relying on its common equity capital. The fund adds any realized capital gains that it manages to realize by exploiting changes in security prices to this pool of money. Finally, it pays out all of the money to its shareholders, net of its own expenses. We might assume that this model will give the fund’s own shares a high yield.

This is certainly the case, as the Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund pays a monthly distribution of $0.1310 per share ($1.5720 per share annually), which gives it an 8.38% yield in the current market environment. This yield is decent, although it cannot compete with the double-digit yields that are currently available from junk bond and leveraged loan closed-end funds. The fund’s yield still beats anything that is available from most market indices, however.

Unfortunately, the Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund has not been particularly consistent with respect to its distribution over the years. As we can see here, the fund’s distribution has been declining over time:

CEF Connect

The most recent distribution cut was in July of this year when the fund reduced its payout from $0.1350 per share to $0.1310 per share monthly. This is not exactly a surprise, as I pointed out in my previous article on this fund that it was struggling to sustain its distribution.

The fund’s distribution history is likely to be a turn-off for any investor who is seeking to earn a safe and consistent level of income from their assets in order to pay their bills or cover other expenses. In today’s inflationary environment, we generally want a rising income as that is what it takes to maintain a certain standard of living as the purchasing power of our incomes declines. This fund has unfortunately been doing the exact opposite. That is not what we want to see.

With that said, the fund’s history is not necessarily the most important thing for an investor today. This is because anyone who purchases the fund today will receive the current distribution at the current yield. Such an investor will not be adversely affected by the actions that the fund has taken in the past. As such, the most important thing for our purposes today is to determine how well the fund can sustain its distribution going forward.

Fortunately, we have a relatively recent report that we can consult for the purpose of our analysis. As of the time of writing, the fund’s most recent financial report corresponds to the six-month period that ended on June 30, 2023. This report is linked to earlier in this article. This is obviously a much newer report than the one that was available the last time that we discussed this article, which is quite nice to see. As stated in the introduction, the first half of 2023 was characterized by a very strong market in which investors were attempting to front-run a pivot by the Federal Reserve that was expected to occur in September 2023. Obviously, that pivot never occurred, but the fund may have still had the opportunity to realize some capital gains by selling securities into a market that was driving fixed-income prices up and yields down. This report will give us a good idea of how well the fund managed to take advantage of that opportunity.

During the six-month period, the Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund received $24,026,079 in interest and $3,824,823 in dividends from the assets in its portfolio. This gives the fund a total investment income of $27,850,902 during the period. The fund paid its expenses out of this amount, which left it with $15,415,080 available for shareholders. That was, unfortunately, not enough to cover the $23,554,169 that the fund paid out in distributions during the period. At first glance, this is likely to be concerning as it is generally best for a fixed-income fund to fully cover its distributions out of net investment income.

However, there are other means through which a fund can obtain the money that it needs to cover its distribution. For example, the price of preferred stocks varies with interest rates, so the fund may be able to trade securities and exploit these price changes. Realized capital gains are not considered to be investment income for tax or accounting purposes, but they obviously represent money coming into the fund that can be paid out to the investors. Unfortunately, the fund failed miserably at this task during the six-month period. The Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund reported net realized losses of $31,121,178 and net unrealized losses of $122,877 during the period. Overall, the fund’s net assets declined by $39,383,144 during the period. This represents two-and-a-half years during which the fund failed to cover its distribution. That certainly explains why the fund’s management felt that it was appropriate to reduce the distribution. After all, this fund is bleeding value and destroying its net asset value in the process.

Fortunately, it appears that things may have improved recently. The fund’s net asset value per share is up 5.14% since July 1, 2023:

Seeking Alpha

This is the period of time that has passed since the end date of the most recent financial report. The fact that the fund’s net asset value per share went up over the period suggests that it managed to earn more from its investment portfolio than it paid out in distributions during the period. That is a good sign, but it is dependent on the market maintaining its current strength. As we have discussed in previous articles, this is by no means certain as the market is currently pricing in more interest rate cuts than the Federal Reserve is likely to deliver over the next twelve months.

Valuation

As of December 21, 2023 (the most recent date for which data is currently available), the Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund has a net asset value of $20.47 per share but the shares currently trade for $18.71 each. This gives the fund’s shares an 8.60% discount on net asset value at the current price. This is a more attractive entry price than the 7.56% discount that the fund’s shares have averaged over the past month. As such, the current price appears to be quite reasonable if you wish to add it to your portfolio.

Conclusion

In conclusion, it appears that the situation has improved somewhat for the Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund. The fund’s recent distribution cut has brought the payout down to a level that is actually supported by the fund’s investment performance in the current market.

Unfortunately, it is uncertain whether or not Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc will be able to hold onto its current gains as they are dependent on the market being correct about the magnitude of the Federal Reserve’s interest rate cuts next year. That is unlikely barring a recession and once the market realizes that it is incorrect, we might see a correction in the fixed-income market. The current valuation appears to be reasonable though, and long-term investors might still be willing to take on the risk with the expectation that the distributions will offset any losses next year.