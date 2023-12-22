shaunl

It's always good to track the real economy, which is why the iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT) is always on my radar. Launched in 2003, IYT is an exchange-traded fund, or ETF, created by BlackRock (BLK), one of the world's leading asset management giants. Over the years, IYT has amassed substantial assets, making it a popular choice for investors seeking exposure to the U.S. transportation sector. The ETF seeks to replicate the performance of the Dow Jones Transportation Average Index, less expenses and fees.

The primary goal of IYT is to provide investors with an opportunity to gain diversified exposure to airlines, railroads, and trucking companies without having to invest in multiple individual companies. The ETF's core focus is U.S. equities within the transportation sector. Consequently, it offers a targeted way for investors to express a sector view, either long or short.

ETF Holdings

IYT comprises numerous holdings, providing investors with a broad and diverse exposure to the transportation sector. The top holdings include:

Union Pacific Corporation (UNP): A prominent player in the railroad industry, UNP operates one of the largest railroad networks in the United States, offering a wide range of transportation services. United Parcel Service Inc Class B (UPS): UPS is a global leader in logistics, offering a broad array of solutions including the transportation of packages and freight. Uber Technologies Inc (UBER): Known for its ride-hailing services, Uber's business model extends beyond transportation to include food delivery and freight logistics services. FedEx Corporation (FDX): FedEx is one of the world's largest express courier delivery services companies, providing a wide array of transportation, e-commerce, and business services.

Sector Composition and Weightings

IYT's portfolio is heavily concentrated in the Industrials sector, with nearly 100% of the fund's assets allocated in this sector. Within the Industrials sector, the fund has significant exposure to air freight and logistics, railroads, and trucking industries.

Railroads : Railroads represent the second-largest industry exposure in the fund, accounting for around 26% of the fund’s assets.

Air Freight and Logistics : This industry forms the largest chunk of the fund's assets at approximately 22%.

: This industry forms the largest chunk of the fund's assets at approximately 22%. Trucking: The trucking industry forms a significant part of the fund's assets, accounting for roughly 17% of the fund's total holdings.

Peer Comparison

One notable competitor is the SPDR® S&P Transportation ETF (XTN), which has a lower expense ratio of 0.36% (versus 0.4% for IYT), and tracks the S&P Transportation Select Industry Index. The price ratio of the two over the last three years shows that despite relative price volatility, the two largely perform the same over time.

stockcharts.com

Pros and Cons of Investing in IYT

Pros

Diversification: IYT offers broad exposure to the U.S. transportation sector, reducing the risk associated with investing in individual stocks. Liquidity: IYT is a highly liquid ETF, allowing investors to buy or sell shares quickly and with minimal impact on the price. Potential for Growth: As the transportation sector is closely tied to the economy, IYT could benefit from economic growth and recovery.

Cons

Sector Concentration: IYT's heavy concentration in the Industrials sector may expose investors to sector-specific risks. Expense Ratio: With an expense ratio of 0.40%, IYT is not the cheapest ETF in the space.

Conclusion

Investing in the iShares U.S. Transportation ETF can provide investors with broad exposure to the U.S. transportation sector in a single trade. While the fund's expense ratio is a consideration, its strong liquidity and potential for growth make it an attractive option for investors seeking sector-specific exposure. Transports are worth watching here to see if there's a pickup in real good activity across the US, which means if you're betting against a recession, you may want to bet on iShares Transportation Average ETF.