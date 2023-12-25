Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
A Message Of Hope For Retirees This Christmas

Dec. 25, 2023 10:30 AM ET16 Comments
Rida Morwa profile picture
Rida Morwa
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Lighting a candle was a mundane universal experience; now, it is often filled with meaning and impact.
  • From candle-lit vigils and candlelight church services to funerals, candles play a unique role in many experiences.
  • With the market closed today, we take a moment to think a little deeper.
Chalet With Christmas Decoration. Living Room Interior With Christmas Tree, Ornaments, Gift Boxes, Armchair And Fireplace

onurdongel/E+ via Getty Images

Co-authored by Treading Softly.

When was the last time you lit a candle? For decades, lanterns and candles were a basic necessity of life. Electricity hadn't been invented yet, so candlelight or firelight was the only option to see once

This article was written by

Rida Morwa profile picture
Rida Morwa
109.37K Followers

Rida Morwa is a former investment and commercial Banker, with over 35 years of experience. He has been advising individual and institutional clients on high-yield investment strategies since 1991.

Rida Morwa leads the investing group High Dividend Opportunities where he teams up with some of Seeking Alpha's top income investing analysts. The service focuses on sustainable income through a variety of high yield investments with a targeted safe +9% yield. Features include: model portfolio with buy/sell alerts, preferred and baby bond portfolios for more conservative investors, vibrant and active chat with access to the service’s leaders, dividend and portfolio trackers, and regular market updates. The service philosophy focuses on community, education, and the belief that nobody should invest alone. Lean More.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of OBDC, MPW, NEP, XFLT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Treading Softly, Beyond Saving, PendragonY, and Hidden Opportunities all are supporting contributors for High Dividend Opportunities.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (16)

B
Bob greenstone
Today, 11:25 AM
Comments (7)
Rida. One of the most special things about a candle is that it can light an unlimited number of other candles without diminishing itself. Happy, peaceful and prosperous holiday to you and yours. BG
Chuck A profile picture
Chuck A
Today, 11:22 AM
Comments (1)
Merry Christmas to all - I greatly appreciate all the solid guidance over the last 6 months or so since I joined. I enjoy the wisdom in each article and I also check in on the chats from time to time when something is moving north or south quickly... Very informative... Happy New Year!!
Knockemstiff profile picture
Knockemstiff
Today, 11:18 AM
Comments (1)
Merry Christmas to the entire HDO team! The support is amazing and unending! Have a blessed day.
bellaircraft1 profile picture
bellaircraft1
Today, 11:14 AM
Comments (48)
Merry Christmas to all!!!!
A
Autocj
Today, 11:13 AM
Comments (28)
Merry Christmas to all and to all a good REIT,
e
eaiken
Today, 11:07 AM
Comments (165)
A wonderful commentary. Thank you for sharing your wisdom.
Chancer profile picture
Chancer
Today, 11:04 AM
Comments (17.95K)
@@Rida Morwa
Merry Christmas, Rida.
Candles have returned with unreliable renewable electricity.

2023 has been my best year in the market in 20 years. I am more focused than ever on high yield dividends and not home runs on cap gains- but I still like to keep cost basis under control.

Let's hope for a good, healthy, and prosperous 2024.
BestIsYet2Come profile picture
BestIsYet2Come
Today, 10:58 AM
Comments (44)
Merry Christmas Rida, the entire HDO team and all the chat members! My life has changed , as of 6 months ago, having found HDO! Could not be happier. 😊

Thank you to all !
N
Nutmeg72
Today, 10:54 AM
Comments (1)
Merry Christmas, Rida. I am so pleased to have found the HDO family and income investing.
C
Coany
Today, 10:50 AM
Comments (7)
Merry Christmas/Holidays, Rida. As a 41 yo father of a 2 year old my investing focus has turned more to building a solid dividend/income portfolio. I’m grateful for all your wonderful articles over the year. It’s folks like you who make my subscription to Alpha worthwhile. Thanks again!
M
Mike-SC
Today, 10:45 AM
Comments (510)
Thanks for an upbeat article Rida. Merry Christmas!!
Rida Morwa profile picture
Rida Morwa
Today, 10:51 AM
Comments (34.01K)
@Mike-SC Merry Christmas!
S
Sciencelover
Today, 10:37 AM
Comments (60)
Thanks for all your upbeat messages always woven into your articles. Regarding the reinvestment of 25% of dividend income, how do we choose which stocks to drip and which to collect from for our living needs? Happy New Year!
Rida Morwa profile picture
Rida Morwa
Today, 10:51 AM
Comments (34.01K)
@Sciencelover Personally, I have all of my dividends deposited as cash, then I decide how to allocate my reinvestments. If you are taking a more hands off approach and DRIPing, I would base the decision primarily on allocation sizes. Stop the DRIP on positions that you are overweight on, then review it periodically to see if you need to change.
Treading Softly profile picture
Treading Softly
Today, 10:36 AM
Comments (3.82K)
Merry Christmas everyone!
C
Chuckmd10
Today, 10:57 AM
Comments (1)
@Treading Softly And to you and all the team at HDO. Four years with everyone and it has been a fantastic run, a great learning experience, and a blessing to my wife and I relative to our upcoming retirement. God bless you all in this day of celebration of Jesus' birth.
