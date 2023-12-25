A Message Of Hope For Retirees This Christmas

onurdongel/E+ via Getty Images

Co-authored by Treading Softly.

When was the last time you lit a candle? For decades, lanterns and candles were a basic necessity of life. Electricity hadn't been invented yet, so candlelight or firelight was the only option to see once the sun had set.

Over time, the necessity disappeared, and candle lighting became optional and gained importance for different reasons. We light them for birthdays, weddings, funerals, anniversaries, vigils, and more. A lit candle evokes strong feelings, from joyful frivolity to the spiritual to the poignant.

We light them to shine a light on our memories, to illuminate our hopes and dreams for the future, and to give direction and hope to those we want to see again. A lit candle reflects our desires and losses, our hopes and struggles. Many will take time this Christmas to light a candle to remember those who passed this year and could not join in on their family's traditions. Some will light a candle at the closing of the year to illuminate their hopes for the next.

The market is closed today, and we have time to enjoy ourselves with our family and friends. I want to spend a few moments and light some virtual candles here with you.

A Candle of Remembrance

2023 has been a crazy year.

Data by YCharts

While the market appeared to climb strongly, it was carried largely by a few names. Leaving most of the market to struggle - a tough break for investors looking only for capital gains.

While we experienced ups and downs throughout the year, our High Dividend Model Portfolio has continued to provide outstanding income, offering 9% yields and strongly positive returns this year.

Data by YCharts

This is the benefit of having a diversified portfolio. While our portfolio had its share of holdings that were down and a few that were down a lot, we also had some holdings that were up a lot. The market is far from a calm flat lake but is a constantly shifting and wavy ocean. It is important, in my opinion, to look back over the past year and evaluate how you have done. You have winners and losers in your portfolio - we all do.

As we think about this past year, how are your retirement goals going? For income investors, this means considering your year-over-year income changes. Are you closer to your income goal, or are you falling behind your planned pace?

Did you get caught up in the noise and distractions of life or investing? Or maybe made choices that don't align with your goals? Let this time of reminiscing be when you refocus your efforts as we look toward a new year. If you achieved your goals, take a moment to give yourself praise and be happy with your hard work. Success financially requires diligent work and steady effort; it is not something you simply stumble into.

Be proud of your successes! Learn from your shortcomings.

A Candle of Dreams and Hopes

I want to take a moment to shine light upon and illuminate our hopes and dreams.

What is it in 2024 that you want to complete? Pause for a moment and consider. Set some goals for your next year of life. These should be less practical goals and more hopeful ones. Dream big!

Dreaming big allows you to ascend above the daily grind and news and work towards your end-game goal.

Take this time to help paint a mental picture of what you hope to do in your retirement. What is it that you hope to do? Learn a new hobby? Spend more time with loved ones? Meet new people to befriend? Travel?

Everyone seems to strive to be an "influencer" on social media these days. But is snapping a quick pic of your meal a waste of time? Not at all. A study in the Journal of Personality and Social Psychology showed those who take a picture of their meals are more likely to enjoy it. It builds hope and anticipation for the coming meal. You're taking a moment to notice the intricacies and positive aspects of the preparation.

Taking time to dream and imagine can help you build the desire and motivation to put the work in to achieve it. This can be an individual or group activity - if you're building a life with a partner.

Every year, we light birthday candles to mark the close of one year and encourage the person to make a wish before blowing them out. This is your portfolio's birthday; dream about your future and make a wish!

We all grow and change as the years go by, and so do our desires for the future. Make a plan for what you want your future to look like, compare it to prior years, and see how it's adjusted and changed. Change your goals accordingly!

A Candle for the Lost

When you tell someone, "I'll leave the light on for you," you're telling them you will keep shining a beacon to help them find their way home. In case they get lost, sidetracked, or misled, they can still find their way to the safety of home. The candle serves as a beacon to the lost to find their way back home. Shining out against the dark, cold world and providing a ray of hope.

Some of you are discouraged, ready to toss in the towel. The market has been a bully to many this year! Retirement planning and saving are tough! Some of you are discouraged because you've lost your way a little bit. Life's storms have kicked up, and the results are leaving you turned around and lost. It can happen to the best of us.

Show me someone who has "never failed," and I'll show you someone who has never dreamed big enough.

I want to shine a beacon to draw you in and illuminate what has led me to success for so many years - income investing. You don't need a million or multi-million-dollar balance retirement account. You don't have to make $100k a year to see success.

We can all achieve it - one dividend at a time.

I have the joy of seeing many start down the road of dividend investing and having it revolutionize their retirement outlook. They forgo gambling in hopes of finding the next "big thing." They carefully buy reliable income generators and diligently reinvest their dividends. It provides you with a simple method to determine how much income your portfolio will produce during your retirement. Need more income? Add as much spare change as possible and keep reinvesting those dividends. We recommend even retirees reinvest 25% of their dividend income at a minimum to keep their income stream growing year-over-year. Einstein is famously quoted as saying that compounding is the 8th wonder of the world. I would have to agree. It is one of the most powerful tools in existence, and it can help take a small collection of stocks and turn your portfolio into something magnificent.

Changing your focus to be less on the swings in market prices and more on the dividend-earning power of your portfolio, will change how you see your portfolio each day. You'll stop fearing the red days and start looking forward to them as opportunities.

You may be exiting 2023 discouraged, frustrated, and disheartened. An unexpected cash need, job loss, or other life event may have prevented you from meeting your retirement goals this year. This candle is for you. My wish is that it brings you hope as you use it to guide you toward a new outlook on investing.

The light is on for you, my friend.

Conclusion

Investing is one of the most unique and difficult journeys many of us take in our lives. The market continues to be the most effective wealth generator in existence, bar none. This means we're often forced to interact with it if we want to see financial success, yet we all can have very different approaches and experiences.

Lighting a candle is a universal experience, but its meaning can be varied and deeply personal. So too, will our perspectives on how best to invest and how we extract wealth from the market.

I am and always will be an income investor. This Christmas, I am lighting three candles for each of you. One to encourage you to reminisce on 2023 - its successes and shortcomings. Another is to encourage you to dream of the future and shed light on your hopes for 2024 and beyond. Finally, a last one as a beacon to the lost and discouraged - there is hope and a way forward if only you follow the light!

We should look forward to retirement, enjoy it, and leave excitement behind for others looking forward to their retirement. Together, we can have this legacy, and the market can pay for it! Sounds like a perfect plan, in my humble opinion.

Have a wonderful Christmas if you celebrate it. I look forward to our new experiences together in 2024.