Antero Resources: Who Cares About A Mild Winter

Long Player
Summary

  • Antero Resources Corporation has removed hedges due to declining rig count.
  • The market assumes oversupply will continue, creating a contrarian investment opportunity as the industry decreases supply.
  • The risk of a colder-than-normal winter could lead to a spike in natural gas prices and company profits, but the market is not factoring in this possibility.
  • If the winter is warm, then the rig count will continue to drop until a natural gas pricing is underway.  No matter what, prices will recover.
  • Storage levels are not out of line when looked at on a "days usage" basis rather than total storage levels.
Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) long ago got rid of the hedges when it became obvious that the rig count was declining. The oil and gas journal today put out another article on the declining rig

Long Player
20.43K Followers

Long Player believes oil and gas is a boom-bust, cyclical industry. It takes patience, and it certainly helps to have experience. He has been focusing on this industry for years. He is a retired CPA, and holds an MBA and MA.

He leads the investing group Oil & Gas Value Research. He looks for under-followed oil companies and out-of-favor midstream companies that offer compelling opportunities. The group includes an active chat room in which Oil & Gas investors discuss recent information and share ideas. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AR GTLS KMI EQT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor, and this article is not meant to be a recommendation of the purchase or sale of stock. Investors are advised to review all company documents and press releases to see if the company fits their own investment qualifications.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (5)

pro8
Yesterday, 7:57 PM
It is the Permian oil drillers who are mainly responsible for the lowered NG pricing... the Permian oil wells are just to gassy and they get more gassier as they age and they are setting output records... the thinking is it may peak soon for oil output so the hopes for higher NG pricing may have to come from less Permian drilling that may naturally occur do to geology

... that said with the infrastructure and invest mnet already there we may see the Permian drillers in a few years drilling for NG... hopefully the LNG facilities coming online will provide more takeaway to help NG prices higher ... . this is the main reason I'm staying away from all US NG plays and have been for about a year ...and I don't see that changing much for me...

I'm only invested in a few Canadian NG producers based on the Coastal Gaslink Pipeline opening and adds a possible IIRC 2.6BCF per day takeaway... it also helps that the Transmountain Oil Pipeline and its added 700K BOPD should also be online early 2024 so that adds to the thesis...
wisdomseeker1120
Yesterday, 7:32 PM
I recently read an article that said technology improvements have led to a decrease in number of rigs required to maintain production. You did not discuss this in your article, and just mentioned the lag time associated with rig idling and gas production. I would be curious to get the author's thoughts on this particular factor affecting production, as well as associated gas coming from oil production.
Long Player
Yesterday, 7:41 PM
@wisdomseeker1120 That has been the story for a very long time. this is why service companies are basically a trade only because less of their services are needed as time goes on. In essense, their market keeps shrinking over time.
What you have right now is a decrease in activity far in excess of technology improvements. But it will show in the next cycle where the rig count does not have to go as high to maintain production levels. This has been a long term phenomenon for years. I do mention it and will discuss it. Just not in every article.
energyguy921
Yesterday, 6:53 PM
Who cares? Investors with a clue
