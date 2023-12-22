Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Tesla: Cybertruck Is An Asset, Despite Short-Term Negatives

Dec. 22, 2023 7:01 PM ETTesla, Inc. (TSLA) Stock5 Comments
Oliver Rodzianko profile picture
Oliver Rodzianko
52 Followers

Summary

  • Tesla, Inc.'s Cybertruck faces short-term production challenges, but long-term brand and revenue strengths outweigh them.
  • The Cybertruck targets a popular market segment in the U.S. and could contribute to Tesla's long-term margin growth.
  • There are significant risks to profitability and an increase in R&D expenses in the short term.
  • Due to future operational plans and long-term production stabilization of the Cybertruck, I view the shares as an opportunity at current prices, even given a high Tesla P/E ratio peer analysis.

Tesla, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:TSLA) Cybertruck met a lot of contention from investors when it was first being brought to market. CEO Elon Musk announced that the electric vehicle ("EV") would not be profitable until around

This article was written by

I am an independent financial analyst and I currently contribute to three major investment publications: Seeking Alpha, The Motley Fool & GuruFocus. I manage a private stock portfolio, which is structured around value and growth investing, with a prime focus on US equities.For more about my work and insights, please visit my website at www.oliverrodzianko.com

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TSLA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (5)

F
FirstToThird
Yesterday, 7:58 PM
Comments (264)
It weighs 4 freaking tons. Twice the weight of a F150. 5 tons if you add range extender. Should you decide to drive it regularly, its massive tires will wear out 40% faster than ICE/hybrid. And, like all EVs, depreciation risk will hit hard at year 7 for battery replacement. For the CT, tens of thousands.

CT will be a niche urban commuter personnel carrier for .5%ers. It’s not meant for off-road as with that weight is will bog down in the mud.
toh192 profile picture
toh192
Yesterday, 7:51 PM
Comments (4.9K)
Your right it is a unique opportunity …. almost naked short time.
F
Fatherbear
Yesterday, 7:43 PM
Comments (1.48K)
With other manufacturers cutting back on production and other EV issues (like Tesla's poor quality among other things), I don't expect much from this segment of the business.
uptick_rule_now profile picture
uptick_rule_now
Yesterday, 7:31 PM
Comments (5.31K)
The tesla junk truck is more like a cyber fraud
vik851 profile picture
vik851
Yesterday, 7:12 PM
Comments (21)
They should just modify the design every year until it looks something like real truck Tundra or Ram. Had the design looked something like in the early stage stock would have been over 300 by now
